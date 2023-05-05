Russia looks forward to success in grain deal talks — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russia hopes that negotiations related to the grain deal will be successful and its interests will be observed, head of the delegation at Vienna talks on military security and arms control Konstantin Gavrilov said on the air with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"Talks [on the grain deal] are in progress. I am confident our interests will be observed and we will eventually restore justice. As I understand, UN Secretary General [Antonio Guterres] is also working on that; Turkish colleagues are also working. We hope to have success," Gavrilov said.

Russian experts and specialists are now working on observance of lawful requirements of the country in this regard, the diplomat said. "In order to have the last-year July package performed in full scope, not unilaterally as regards grain export by Ukraine, but so that it applies also the Russian agricultural sector, to mineral fertilizers and grain," he added.