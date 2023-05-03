Kiev troops fire 424 munitions towards DPR over past day, civilian killed

DONETSK, May 3. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, the armed forces of Ukraine fired a total of 424 munitions towards populated areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), killing one civilian, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said early on Wednesday.

According to the mission’s daily bulletin, a total of 75 shelling attacks with the use of 155mm, 155mm and 122mm artillery munitions were carried out in the reported period.

The attacks targeted Donetsk, Blagodatnoye, Vladimirovka, Gorlovka, Yelenovka, Makeyevka, Mikhailovka, Nikolskoye, Novoselovka Vtoraya, Novotoretskoye, Ozeryanovka, Olginka, Petrovskoye, Sladkoye, Shirokaya Balka and Yasinovataya.

A man was killed as a result of these attacks. Five houses were damaged.