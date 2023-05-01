Putin to discuss tourism sector development with cabinet members on Tuesday — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with members of the government in a videoconference format on Tuesday, the press service of the Kremlin reported on Monday.

"The issues of development of the tourism sector will be the main subject. Reports will be delivered by Deputy Prime Minister D.N. Chernyshenko, Economic Development Minister M.G. Reshetnikov, Transport Minister V.G. Savelyev, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment A.A. Kozlov," the report said.

Moreover, a number of relevant current issues will be considered. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Putin would also raise the issue of reconstruction of facilities after the fire in the Sverdlovsk Region’s settlement of Sosva during the meeting with the cabinet.