No progress on implementation of Russian part of grain deal, Lavrov tells UN’s Guterres

UNITED NATIONS, April 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov underscored during his meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres that there have been no progress in the West’s implementation of the Russian part of the grain deal, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a commentary published Monday.

"Significant attention was paid to the issues of implementation of the July, 2022 Istanbul Agreements on export of Ukrainian food and free access of Russian export of agriculture and fertilizers to the global market," the statement reads. "Lavrov underscored that, despite the mutually conditional package nature of the mentioned agreements, there still has been no concrete progress in the implementation of the Russia - UN Secretariat memorandum, despite the sustainable shipments of Ukrainian grain.".