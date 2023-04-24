Russia regrets that idea for summit of UNSC five powers never materialized — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, April 24. /TASS/. Russia is disappointed that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initiative to convene a summit of the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council was never realized, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"In 2021, President Putin suggested that a summit of the permanent members of the UN Security Council be organized. The French and Chinese leaders supported this initiative, but, regrettably, nothing became of it," he told the UN Security Council at a meeting on effective multilateralism through defending the principles of the organization's Charter.

The top Russian diplomat stressed that the UNSC’s permanent members bear special responsibility for peace and security in the world. "This topic is directly linked with multilateralism: not because the five powers have any privileges putting them above anybody else, but because of their special responsibility under the UN Charter for maintaining international peace and security. This is what we are supposed to do within the system where the United Nations plays a central role and which has been driven to the edge of collapsing due to the West’s actions," he stressed.

"Concerns over such a state of things are heard in numerous initiatives and ideas of the countries of the global South: from East and Southeast Asia, the Arab and Muslim world as a whole - from Africa and Latin America. We value their sincere wish to settle any present-day problems through honest collective work in search of a balance of interests on the basis of the sovereign equality of states and the indivisibility of security," he added.