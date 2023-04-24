Landmark space movie becomes weekend box office hit in Russia, CIS

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Challenge motion picture which was partially filmed onboard the International Space Station (ISS) became a box office hit in Russia and CIS countries, earning 426 mln rubles (more than $5.2 mln) over the weekend, according to data by kinobusiness.com for April 20-23.

Klim Shipenko’s space drama went into wide release on April 20. The film tells the story of thoracic surgeon Zhenya, who has just one month to prepare for a space flight to the ISS to save a cosmonaut's life. His chances of returning to Earth alive will depend on the outcome of a highly complex surgical operation that she will have to perform under conditions of weightlessness. The film stars Yulia Peresild, Milos Bikovic, Vladimir Mashkov, Oleg Novitsky, Anton Shkaplerov, Elena Valyushkina, Pyotr Dubrov and others.

John Wick: Chapter 4 and Misanthrope were in second and third place, earning 31.3 mln rubles (about $384,000) and 15 mln rubles ($184,000) respectively over the weekend.