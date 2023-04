Russian tennis star Medvedev climbs to third place in newly-published ATP rankings

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev has climbed one notch up in the latest Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings of the world’s best tennis players published on Sunday.

Medvedev, 27, has scored 5,240 points to outstrip Casper Ruud of Norway (5,210 points).

The ATP’s latest Top Ten list is as follows: No. 1: Novak Djokovic of Serbia (7,135 points); No. 2: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain (6,770); No. 3: Daniil Medvedev (Russian athlete playing as neutral at ATP tournaments); No. 4: Casper Ruud of Norway; No. 5: Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece (5,195); No. 6: Andrey Rublev (Russian athlete playing as neutral at ATP tournaments, 4,280 points); No. 7: Holger Rune of Denmark (4,070); No. 8: Jannick Sinner of Italy (3,615); No. 9: Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (3,405); and No. 10: Taylor Fritz of the USA (3,290).

Another Russian player, Karen Khachanov is ranked 12th, with 2,855 points.