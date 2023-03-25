Putin calls protests in France ‘internal affair of that country’

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the protests against the pension reform in France an internal affair of that country. He said this in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin on the Rossiya-24 news channel on Saturday.

"This is their own affair. This is France’s internal affair," he said, commenting on the situation in that country.

Putin added that many countries are carrying out reforms of this kind.

"I don’t know any countries, which do not carry out such reforms - in the modern world, in developed economies, where life expectancy is growing, the number of pensioners is increasing. I just don’t know such countries. Well, they probably exist, but as for large ones there are practically no such countries" he added.