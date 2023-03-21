Success of Russian-Chinese talks not US’ business, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. The success of the Russian-Chinese talks in Moscow is not the US’ business, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Russian TV Tuesday.

"Look, this is none of their business, none of the Americans’ business," he said, commenting on a question from a reporter about the reaction of Western states. He added that the negotiations are relations of Russia and China.

On Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, commenting on Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s state visit to Russia that the Chinese leader went there mere days after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the US diplomat, China "'feels no responsibility to hold the Kremlin accountable" and provides "diplomatic cover" to Russia.

Earlier on Tuesday, Putin said that "the negotiations yesterday and today, both tete-a-tete, in limited attendance and with participation of delegations, took place in a warm, companionate and constructive atmosphere."

Xi Jinping thanked Putin for "traditional hospitality and warm welcome." He called the negotiations "forthright, friendly and productive.".