Russia, China concerned over possible discharge of contaminated water from Fukushima

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing are concerned over Tokyo’s plans to discharge the radioactively contaminated water following the Furushima-1 NPP accident into the ocean, according to the joint statement signed by Russian and Chinese Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, after their talks in Moscow on Tuesday.

"The sides express serious concern linked with Japan’s plans to discharge into the ocean radioactively contaminated water that has accumulated after the Fukushima-1 NPP accident. The sides stress that Japan must demonstrate transparency in contacts with neighboring countries, other states concerned, international agencies and hold exhaustive consultations on this matter," the document reads.

Russia and China insist that Japan dispose of contaminated water in an appropriate, transparent and safe way. They consider that the International Atomic Energy Agency and states concerned should organize long-term monitoring to ensure efficient protection of the marine environment, as well as the rights and interests of the people of all countries to protect their health.