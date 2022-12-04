Russian air defense intercepts HIMARS, Uragan rockets in LPR, Zaporozhye Region

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems have intercepted five rockets, including US-made HIMARS MLRS, over 24 hours, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov told journalists on Sunday.

"Five rockets from HIMARS and Uragan multiple-launch rocket systems have been intercepted in the vicinity of the Krasnorechenskoye community in the Lugansk People's Republic and the Dolina and Sladkaya Balka localities in the Zaporozhye Region," the spokesman said.

According to Konashenkov, over 24 hours, nine Ukrainian drones have been downed in the vicinity of Zhitlovka, Krasnorechenskoye, Goncharovka in the LPR, Staromayorskoye, Kirillovka, Nikolskoye, Novotroitskoye, Blagoveshchenka in the DPR and Yagodnoye in the Kharkov region.

The spokesman said that in all, since the onset of the special military operation, 337 aircraft, 178 helicopters, 2,618 drones, 391 air defense systems, 6,983 tanks and other armored vehicles, 909 combat vehicles of multiple-launch rocket systems, 3,653 weapons of field artillery and mortars as well as 7,463 units of specialized military automotive equipment have been eliminated.