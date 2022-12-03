DPR reports 5 civilians killed, 14 injured by Ukrainian shelling in 24 hours

DONETSK, December 3. /TASS/. At least 5 civilians were killed and 14 were injured in DPR in the past 24 hours, the regional territorial defense headquarters reported Saturday.

"In the past 24 hours, between 08:00 December 2 and 08:00 December 3, Ukrainian shelling of the Donetsk People’s Republic resulted in 5 people killed and 14 more civilians injured," the agency said on its Telegram channel.

Previously, five people were reported killed in the Kievsky District of Donetsk by Ukrainian shelling Friday. A total of eight Grad rockets were fired at the district.