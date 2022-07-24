Road traffic restored, rivers return to their beds after heavy rainfall in Black Sea Sochi

SOCHI, July 24./TASS/. Traffic on federal highways, disrupted amid heavy rainfall in the Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi last night, has been restored, the Black Sea department for federal highways reports on Sunday.

On Sunday, specialists will examine all roads for possible damage and landslide threats, it said.

"The weather forecast for the coming few days remains unfavorable, however, weathermen say that Sochi has passed the peak of rain," it reported. Work to deal with the aftermath of the heavy rainfall continued throughout the night.

The Bzugu River in central Sochi has returned to its bed, the press service of the Chief Directorate of the Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations for the Krasnodar Region said. A crisis center set up to deal with the situation continues its work. Water has subsided from all areas that were partially flooded. "The rivers are within their beds. The forces and means are ready to respond as intended," it said.

Earlier, the Sochi administration reported that heavy rainfall in the Central and Khostinsky districts led to flooding of territories - roads, adjacent territories, basement and first floors of buildings. Substations were flooded, resulting in power outages.