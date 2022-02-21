Ukrainian shell ruins Russian border guards’ "place of service" — FSB

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. An artillery shell fired from the territory of Ukraine has hit the Russian border guards’ "place of service" in the Rostov Region, the public relations center of the federal security service FSB told TASS.

"On February 21, an artillery shell of an unidentified type, fired from the Ukrainian territory at 09:50, totally ruined a place of service of border guard patrols in the Rostov Region, located about 150 meters away from the Russian-Ukrainian border," the FSB public relations center said, adding that there were no casualties and bomb disposal specialists were examining the scene of the incident.

Earlier, Russia’s Investigative Committee opened a criminal case over the explosion of Ukrainian artillery shells in Russia’s Rostov region. The IC said it had found more evidence confirming that some Ukrainian shells, fired in the process of continuing bombardments of Donbass, crashed in Russia’s Rostov Region. At about 05:00 on February 19 unidentified persons in Ukraine attacked a border territory in the Tarasovsky district of the Rostov Region using a multiple rocket launcher. At least two shells were fired. Both crashed outside populated areas.