First civilians evacuated from Donbass arrive in Russia’s Rostov region

ROSTOV-ON-DON, February 18. /TASS/. The first 80 civilians, who were evacuated from Donbass, have arrived at a temporary accommodation camp organized in a healthcare center in the southern Russian region of Rostov, a spokesperson for the healthcare center told TASS on Friday.

"The first evacuees have come. We are accommodating 80 people," he said.

It was reported that temporary accommodation facilities would be put up at several healthcare and resort centers in the area.

The Rostov regional authorities will provide 3,274 places at temporary accommodation centers for citizens of the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR).

In the wake of a dramatic escalation in Donbass, the DPR and LPR announced mass evacuation of civilians into Russia on Friday. Governor of the Rostov Region Vasily Golubev sought help from the federal center. Following instructions from Russian President Vladimir Putin, each refugee arriving in the region will receive 10,000 rubles (about $130). Acting Emergencies Minister Alexander Chupriyan and Anna Popova, the head of the Russian consumer rights watchdog, have headed for the region.