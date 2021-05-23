{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
CONFLICT IN SYRIA

Militants in Syria plotting provocation - Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation

Terrorist group are can use of toxic agents in the western areas of the Idlib governorate, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria Alexander Karpov said

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) are plotting a provocation in the west of Syria’s Idlib governorate ahead of the presidential elections, Alexander Karpov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Sunday.

"The Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria has received information that militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group are plotting a provocation with the use of toxic agents in the western areas of the Idlib governorate," he said.

According to Karpov, terrorists and activists of the White Helmets pseudo-humanitarian organization have delivered six tanks with toxic agents, supposedly chlorine, to the settlement of Jisr al-Shugur. "According to our information, militants are planning to stage a false chemical attack, with casualties among the local residents, ahead of the presidential elections in Syria," he said, adding that the militants plan to blame Syrian government forces for the use of chemical weapons against civilians.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.

Tags
SyriaSyrian conflict
Putin to begin series of meetings on defense-related topics on May 25
Russia will have a visit by Kyrgyzstan’s president on May 24, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told
Water treatment plant accident in Russia’s Rostov Region kills ten
According to preliminary data, an emission of methane occurred, Taganrog Water Service Company Director Yevgeny Pletmentsev told TASS
Russian cabinet validates possibility to invest funds of National Wealth Fund in gold
The earnings of the NWF’s funds invested in gold will be formed based on transactions on its purchase and sale considering the gold prices effective on the day of payment, the government said
Armenia’s opposition party calls for sending Russia’s military contingent to Syunik
Bright Armenia led by Edmon Marukyan has the third largest faction in the parliament
Russia to play at 2021 Ice Hockey World Championship to tune of IIHF anthem
According to a ruling of the Court of Arbitration for Sport, Russian athletes are prohibited until December 2022 from participating in the world championships and Olympic Games under the national flag and to the tune of the national anthem.
Ukraine’s Zelensky to meet with Putin if Crimea, Donbass put on agenda
Kuleba underscored that president will "very vigorously fight for Ukrainian interests" during the potential meeting
Shoigu speaks about Russian army’s breakthrough at educational marathon New Knowledge
Defense Minister said that 86% of the country’s nuclear forces matched the latest requirements
Kremlin says Kiev’s sanctions clearly not part of preparations for Putin-Zelensky summit
The sanctions are said to be slapped against 674 individuals and 138 entities
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries.
There are two countries on the list
Chinese probe lands on Mars — Xinhua
The Tianwen-1 mission to Mars was launched last summer
Press review:Russia may widen unfriendly states' list and end to Israel-Palestine workable
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, May 17th
Last missing runner found dead after marathon in China, death toll at 21
According to the Global Times newspaper, eight people were slightly injured
Gamaleya Center moves to Phase Three trials of drug against antibiotic resistance
Joint Russia-EU projects frozen due to Brussels, diplomat points out
There were many political, humanitarian and economic projects in which Russia and the EU participated, said Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova
Two pilots eject from Su-30SM on runway in Crimea
Both alive, a military source told TASS
Brazil won’t conduct Sputnik V clinical trials - regulator
The decision is not linked to the application to obtain emergency use authorization in the emergency situation because these processes are considered separately, the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency said
Azerbaijan appreciates Russia’s role in resolving Nagorno-Karabakh situation, PM says
He also said that the three countries’ deputy prime ministers maintained close contact to ensure the implementation of the statement’s provision on enhancing economic and transport ties in the region
Where is the spacecraft cemetery
The TASS infographic explains it all
NATO’s mounting military activity in Ukraine discourages Donbass settlement, says diplomat
The Russian Foreign Ministry shed light on last week’s security forum held in Kiev, where members of the Ukrainian leadership who were among its participants, outlined preparations for the fight against the non-existent Russian threat as the country’s main task in this sphere
German Economy Minister spoke out for Sputnik V vaccine approval in EU
Germany has repeatedly expressed its readiness to use vaccines developed outside the EU, in particular Russia’s Sputnik V
Italy wins Eurovision-2021, Russia ninth
Maneskin received 524 points, while Russia got 204
Blogger Protasevich detained onboard plane that landed in Minsk - human rights activists
According to the Vesna human rights center, Protasevich was traveling from Athens to Vilnius
Decision not to slap sanctions on Nord Stream 2 to speed up launch of project, says Fitch
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed earlier this week that it is in American national interests not to impose sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 operator, Nord Stream 2 AG, and the company’s Chief Executive Officer Matthias Warnig
It was Lukashenko’s personal order to receive Ryanair plane - agency
According to BelTA, the president also ordered to scramble a MiG-29 fighter jet to escort the plane
Lithuanian president says Ryanair plane was forced to land in Minsk
Gitanas Nauseda also demanded a former editor-in-chief of the Nexta Telegram channel Roman Protasevich, who was detained after the plane’s landing, be immediately released
First mission of Russia’s nuclear-powered space tug to take 50 months
The first flight has been scheduled for 2030
Global success of Sputnik V related to its high efficacy, safety, Deputy PM says
The deputy prime minister emphasized that Russia will share its other innovative developments
Russia’s Nebo-M radars can detect F-22, F-35 warplanes — developer
Nebo-M can detect aircraft and ballistic missiles at a distance of one thousand kilometers
Bitcoin price down by over 17%
The price of Bitcoin extended losses to $33,670, according to the data provided by the Coindesk portal as of 0:18 am Moscow time
Death toll in water treatment plant accident in Russia’s Rostov Region rises to 11
One person has died in hospital, Taganrog administration head Andrei Lisitsky said
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine effective against Indian coronavirus strain, says expert
India’s health ministry reported in late March that a new coronavirus variant with E484Q and L452R mutations in the S protein had been detected in the country
Russia needs to work on ‘soft power,’ but everything's fine with real power, Kremlin says
As the Kremlin press secretary pointed out, information wars "will never end" but Russia can and should spread its culture that people abroad admire
Act containing sanctions against Nord Stream 2 operator submitted to US Senate
The act dubbed Protecting Our Well-being by Expanding Russian Sanctions (POWERS) will mandate that the US administration impose restrictions against "subcontractors of any entity which works on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline"
Russia will never turn the other cheek in foreign policy matters, top diplomat says
He particularly mentioned NATO’s expansion to include the Baltic states
Putin ready to discuss Crimea with Zelensky in context of border cooperation - Kremlin
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that if Kiev sought to "discuss something else than that Crimea is a region of the Russian Federation, then no one would ever discuss this with anyone"
Fighter jet scrambled to escort Ryanair plane - Belarusian defense ministry
It was reported after the plane’s landing that former editor-in-chief of the Nexta Telegram channel Romat Protasevich was among the passengers
US imposes sanctions on Russian companies and ships related to Nord Stream 2
US also imposes sanction against three Russian legal entities
Russian shipbuilders to lay down two cutting-edge corvettes for Pacific Fleet
Project 20385 corvettes displace 2,200 tonnes, have an operating range of 3,500 miles and their sea endurance is 15 days
Russia has overcome the crisis in aircraft construction, says prime minister
As a confirmation, Mikhail Mishustin mentioned the MC-21 aircraft, which is among the best passenger aircraft of this category
Russia's new tokamak T-15MD is unparalleled in the world — Kurchatov Institute
The mega-unit was created within the framework of the government program entitled The Development of the Atomic Energy Industrial Complex
Russia launches serial production of combat robots
NYT: Russia ‘steals a march on the US’ on military presence in Arctic
According to the publication, the US Arctic strategy "is certain to change" under the current leader Joe Biden’s administration
US imposes Nord Stream 2-related sanctions against three Russian legal entities
The entities added to the sanctions list include the Federal State Budgetary Institution Marine Rescue Service (Morspassluzhba), LLC Mortransservice, and JSC Samara Heat and Energy Property Fund
Special legal status for migrants to appear in Russia, says interior ministry
It will be established regarding migrants having no legal grounds to stay in Russia, but remaining on its territory for whatever reason, press service said
Press review: Lavrov, Blinken open door to June summit and will NATO surface in Kazakhstan
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, May 21st
UK defense chief describes Russia as his country’s ‘number one adversary threat’
Wallace also claimed that Russian warships were increasingly active in the vicinity of UK borders
Armenian foreign ministry rejects Azerbaijan’s statement on disputed territories
Armenian acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said earlier that certain agreements had been reached with international partners to settle the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border
EU wants dialogue with Russia, needs feedback from Moscow, Austria’s top diplomat says
Russia is not interested in this now judging by the signals coming from Moscow, Alexander Schallenberg maintained
Russian hockey team to fly colors either of ROC or RHF at 2021 World Championship
Under the CAS ruling, Russian athletes are prohibited until December 2022 from participating in the world championships and Olympic Games under the national flag and to the tune of the national anthem
Zelensky endorses sanctions against leaders of Crimea and Donbass republics
The blacklist includes the leaders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and head of Crimea’s government
About 20 runners killed during mountain marathon in China — paper
A total of 172 people were taking part in the race, 151 of them were evacuated from the trail in stable condition
