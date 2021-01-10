Over 1.5 million people vaccinated against COVID-19 with Russia’s Sputnik V

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. More than 1.5 million people have already been inoculated against the novel coronavirus infections with the Sputnik V vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said on Sunday.

"More than 1.5 million people have already been vaccine with Sputnik V. The vaccine causes no severe allergy," it said.

Alexander Gintsburg, director of the the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, the vaccine developer, said earlier that up to 1.5 million doses of the vaccine would be available to civil uses by the end of the New Year holidays. He also said that no side effects had been reported after the vaccine use.

A vaccination campaign against the coronavirus infection was launched in all Russian regions in mid-December.

On August 11, Russia registered the world’s first vaccine against the novel coronavirus. The vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry. It is a vector vaccine based on the human adenovirus.