Russia’s PM approves list of prohibited activities in Baikal eco-zone

MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has approved the list of prohibited activities in the central environmental zone of the Baikal natural site, according to the document posted on the official website of legal information on Monday.

"The enclosed list of activities prohibited in the central environmental zone of the Baikal natural site to be approved," the document says. "Timber harvesting, except timber harvesting by individuals for their own needs" is banned, according to the document.

Furthermore, the ban is set for exploration and developed of mineral resource deposits where operations were not performed earlier, oil and natural gas production and construction of motorways and railways. The list comprises 26 points in total.

The list of prohibited activities is effective from January 1 of this year until January 1, 2027.