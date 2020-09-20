Over 60,000 sign up for COVID-19 vaccine trials in Moscow - mayor

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. More than 60,000 people have applied to volunteer for the coronavirus vaccine trials in Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in an interview with Nedelya v Gorode program on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"Over 60,000 people have signed up as volunteers, several thousand people have passed the required medical tests to be registered as potential candidates for carrying out the tests," Sobyanin said.

More than 700 people have been injected with the coronavirus vaccine and "all of them are feeling good," he said.

On August 11, Russia registered the world’s first vaccine against the novel coronavirus. The vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry, and its clinical trials were successfully completed in June-July. The vaccine was developed on a platform that had been used for a number of other vaccines. On August 15, the Health Ministry announced the launch of the vaccine production. Some 40,000 volunteers will join post-registration trials of the vaccine in the capital.