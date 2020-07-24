Russia resumes regular and chartered flights to UK, Turkey, Tanzania

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russia resumes regular and chartered air service with the United Kingdom, Turkey, and Tanzania, Russia’s Air Transport Agency said on Friday.

"Flights will be performed by Russian and foreign air carriers on the regular and chartered basis," the agency said, adding that upper limits on the number arriving passengers have been cancelled.

The agency warned however that air carriers and passengers will be obliged to observe anti-coronavirus recommendations of Russia’s sanitary watchdog.

Meanwhile, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a resolution that relaxes entry restrictions, imposed amid the coronavirus pandemic, on Turkish, Tanzanian and UK nationals.

"The document explains that visas will be issued and invitations processed for citizens of the above mentioned states," says the resolution published on the government’s site.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said earlier on Friday that Russia would resume international air service from August 1. At first, international flights will be performed from Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Rostov-on-Don. According to Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova, flights will be partially resumed to the United Kingdom, Turkey, and Tnazania. London will be the only British destination so far. As for Turkey, from August 1, flight will be performed to Ankara and Istanbul, and to Antalya, Bodrum, and Dalaman from August 10. Flights, according to Golikova, will be resumed on conditions of reciprocity.