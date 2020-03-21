{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Coronavirus cases jump to 306 in Russia in past day - task force

In the past 24 hours, Russia has registered 53 coronavirus cases in 18 regions

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Russia has registered a spike in coronavirus cases - from 253 to 306 - over the past 24 hours, the Russian task force for prevention and spread of the novel coronavirus told reporters on Saturday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has registered 53 coronavirus cases in 18 regions. As of today, the Russian Federation has registered 306 coronavirus cases in total," the task force said adding that four patients had been discharged from hospitals over the past day.

According to the task force, a total of 16 people have recovered from the disease.

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Moscow Region nearly doubles in past 24 hours
There are 35 confirmed cases
Number of coronavirus cases in Russia up from 199 to 253 in past day
Thirty three coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Moscow in the past 24 hours, according to the disease taskforce
Russian Health Ministry embarks on creating coronavirus vaccine
The Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization about the outbreak of an unknown disease in the city of Wuhan on December 31, 2019
Kremlin says Russia and Saudi Arabia do not wage wars over oil prices
According to the Kremlin spokesman, Russia and Saudi Arabia have good relations
Russian diplomat slams US ‘lies’ about killings of Turkish servicemen in Syria
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo told reporters on Tuesday that "Russia has killed dozens of Turkish military personnel" in Syria
Roscosmos starts manufacturing components of its future super-heavy rocket
Еhe first stage of the super-heavy rocket will comprise five or six engines from the medium-class Soyuz-5 rocket
Putin rejects ‘tsar’ label
Putin asserted that a tsar merely issues orders, while the president works every day
Third patient hospitalized in St. Petersburg over coronavirus scare
Earlier reports disclosed that two people - Russian and Chinese nationals who came from China - were taken to hospital due to coronavirus suspicions
Over 20 reconnaissance aircraft, four drones spotted near Russia’s borders
Russia’s air defense forces on duty prevented the violation of the state border
Russian Giatsint-S artillery used as precision weapon first time ever
The exercises involved more than 2,000 servicemen and 400 vehicles
Russian company creates breakthrough rapid response test to detect COVID-19
Sistema-Biotech is completing the development of a rapid response test system, which will make it possible to pinpoint the virus in saliva within just 30 minutes, according to the company's manager
Russia to expand blacklist of EU officials in retaliation, says diplomat
Moscow views EU top diplomat Josep Borrell’s statement on Crimea as unfriendly, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stated
Russia to lift all restrictions for import of basic goods for one month
The Prime Minister also said that Russia has enough foodstuffs
Russia’s Northern Fleet submariners to test fire Zircon hypersonic missiles
The Zircon missile was fired for the first time from a ship in early January
Russia’s coronavirus cases climb to 199
Efforts are now underway to put the infected under medical observation and conduct laboratory tests, according to the disease response center
Plans for march on Crimea on May 3 are provocation — diplomat
The march is being prepared by the Mejlis of the Crimea Tatar People, which is banned in Russia
US annoyed by Russian-Turkish agreements on Syria, diplomat says
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova recalled that the White Helmets’ contacts with their Western handlers as a rule entailed tragic events in the region
Elderly woman with coronavirus dies in Moscow
The deceased had a number of chronic diseases
Russia delivers over 100,000 COVID-19 test kits to 13 states - officials
The press service notes that Russian test kits helped detect first cases of the novel coronavirus in Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan
Russian researchers fully decode COVID-19 genome
The material was taken from a COVID-19 patient
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov turns 70
TASS joins congratulations coming from Russia and all over the world
Putin calls on Russian officials ‘to be ready for any scenario’ due to spread of COVID-19
There are 147 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia as of March 18
Russia starts testing vaccine against COVID-19
Experts have managed to create vaccines based on broadly used recombinant viral vectors of flu
Iran ready to provide aid to US in fight against coronavirus
Earlier in response to Donald Trump's offer of help in mitigating the disease, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the US can assist by withdrawing sanctions
North Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles toward Sea of Japan — Yonhap
The projectiles fell outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone
China develops test capable of detecting coronavirus in 8-15 minutes
The express test is highly sensitive, easy to use and transport
Number of coronavirus cases in Russia up to 20 in 24 hours, says emergency response center
Over the past 24 hours, in Russia three cases of Russian citizens infected
Pyotr Morgunov landing ship to be commissioned in late May
On March 4, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that the Navy would receive the Pyotr Morgunov landing ship in 2020
Chinese coronavirus dangerous at 2 meter distance, expert says
The expert noted the virus might be transmitted by contact, if it gets in human eyes or on mucous membranes
Press review: China praises Moscow’s timely aid to fight COVID-19 and Turkey’s foes unite
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, March 16
WHO says Russia prepares for coronavirus spread ‘well’
Earlier, the WHO developed recommendations for countries on preparation to COVID-19
Russia’s advanced radar in Kaliningrad to monitor entire territory of Europe — source
The first Konteiner radar went on combat duty in the Volga area region of Mordovia on December 1, 2019
Oil prices may stop falling at $15-20 per barrel, Lukoil says
The company's vice president believes that the failure of the OPEC+ agreement contributed around $20 per barrel to the oil price drop
Foreigners that violate quarantine rules may be deported from Russia
Russian Foreign Ministry monitors the situation not only with the Chinese nationals, but citizens of other nations as well
China publishes coronavirus patients autopsy results, says infection sources determined
The report notes that the coronavirus was found in the human excretory system
Press review: China winning battle against coronavirus and Urals oil sinks below $19
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, March 20
Research into Russia’s fifth generation subs well in progress — Navy’s commander
According to a TASS' source in the defense and industrial complex, the hypersonic missiles Tsirkon will be one of the strike weapons the yet-to-be created submarine will carry
People with blood type A (II) most susceptible to coronavirus infection - research
The scientists have reviewed data on 2,200 patients from three Chinese hospitals in vWuhan and Shenzhen, including over 200 lethal cases
Low noise Borei class sub remained unnoticed by US during voyage to Far East
The submarine made a 42-day voyage from the Northern Fleet to the Pacific Fleet in 2015
More than 1.3 million people examined for coronavirus in Russia
Russian businessman seeks criminal proceedings against Obama over unlawful prosecution
Yevgeny Prigozhin demands either to continue the trial or remove charges from his company due to lack of guilt and corpus delicti
Seven cases of coronavirus noted in regions bordering Russia - Ministry of Health
Laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease are still not detected in Russia
Moscow sends note to France over situation with Russians onboard Costa Pacifica
Some 35 Russian tourists and four Belarusian nationals are onboard the vessel
China ready to organize emergency supplies of medicines to Russia
According to the Chinese foreign minister, Beijing is interested in stepping up cooperation with Moscow to tackle the coronavirus infection
Second upgraded Tupolev-22M3M makes first flight
The plane took off from and landed at the airdrome of the Kazan aircraft-building plant
Press review: Ruble hammered by global economic upheaval and will COVID-19 cut off EAEU
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, March 19
Testing COVID-19 vaccines to take no less than six months — scientist
The Russian researcher’s idea is to try to create a vaccine without using a live virus or its purified proteins
China’s Wuhan effectively under martial law, says envoy
The number of people infected with 2019-nCoV in China has exceeded 20,400, with 420 recorded deaths
Only 11 patients contracted coronavirus inside Russia — chief sanitary doctor
Some 90% of cases were brought from abroad
Russia plans to complete testing of six COVID-19 vaccines in near future
The prime minister stressed that the government’s main aim is to avoid mass spread of the virus, which is why it will be taking proactive measures
Two Turkish military killed in Syrian Idlib, says Russian reconciliation center
They came under a militant attack from a terrorist group not under Turkish control
