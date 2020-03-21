Coronavirus cases jump to 306 in Russia in past day - task force

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Russia has registered a spike in coronavirus cases - from 253 to 306 - over the past 24 hours, the Russian task force for prevention and spread of the novel coronavirus told reporters on Saturday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has registered 53 coronavirus cases in 18 regions. As of today, the Russian Federation has registered 306 coronavirus cases in total," the task force said adding that four patients had been discharged from hospitals over the past day.

According to the task force, a total of 16 people have recovered from the disease.