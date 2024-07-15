Press review: Trump escapes assassination attempt and US to put its nukes in South Korea

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Trump survives assassination attempt in Pennsylvania; US may base nukes in South Korea; and Ukraine plans offensive pre-US election. These stories topped Monday's newspaper headlines across Russia. Vedomosti: Assassination attempt could rally Republican party, voters around Trump During a campaign rally in Pennsylvania (on the night of July 14, Moscow time), an attempt was made on the life of former US President Donald Trump. After being shot and having part of his ear torn off, as he was being escorted off stage, the ex-president told his bodyguards to wait a moment and pumped his fist several times at the crowd, eliciting a huge roar. Experts believe that the assassination attempt could rally Republicans and voters around the embattled former president, at least in the short term, Vedomosti writes.

The alleged shooter was shot dead by a sniper from the US Secret Service. According to some eyewitnesses, the shooter was seen on the roof of a building 100-120 meters from where Trump was on stage. According to the FBI, 20-year-old Thomas Crooks was the culprit. Taking into account the peculiarities of the US Secret Service, there are two possible reasons for what happened, "They couldn't or didn't interfere," Chairman of the Council for Professional Qualifications in the Non-State Security Sphere Dmitry Fonarev explained. "Places where such public events are held are taken under control a few days before. Therefore, it is not clear why the building was not under the supervision of the secret service or the police under its control," the expert said. "It looks like negligence on the part of the Secret Service," small arms expert Maxim Popenker told the newspaper. Fonarev added that speculation that Trump himself could have staged the assassination attempt is a stretch, Fonarev added. Trump winning the presidency is now all but assured after the assassination attempt, expert at the Russian Council on International Affairs Alexey Naumov told Vedomosti. The expert believes that what happened will not only increase the ratings of the former president, but also make talk about replacing Biden completely moot. Naumov also stressed that due to the already high level of socio-political polarization in the United States, the attempt on Trump's life will only deepen the split in American society. Izvestia: US-South Korea pact signals potential nuke deployment in Seoul The US may soon deploy nuclear weapons to South Korea, according to experts interviewed by Izvestia. Seoul is also considering starting its own nuclear program, but Washington has reservations about this, so it is steering the conversation toward only using its own assets, the newspaper writes. In a landmark move, the United States and South Korea have agreed on a general nuclear deterrence program amid the threat from North Korea. At the NATO summit in Washington, Joe Biden and Yoon Suk Yeol also announced any nuclear attack from Pyongyang would be met with a swift and devastating response.

On the eve of the face-to-face meeting, the defense ministries of the two countries signed a document on general principles in the field of nuclear deterrence. "The United States reaffirmed that it will continue to pursue a policy of extended nuclear deterrence and is ready to defend South Korea and respond in kind to any ‘attacks’ from North Korea. This statement is a further step towards the possible deployment of US nuclear weapons on the territory of South Korea in the near future," researcher in the field of military-political analysis and research projects and an employee of the Department of the Center for International Security of IMEMO RAS Vasily Klimov told Izvestia. Official spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova noted that joint nuclear planning between the United States and South Korea is not limited to countering "threats" from North Korea, but is also aimed at strategic containment of Russia and China. Seoul makes no secret of this - at the North Atlantic Alliance summit, Yoon Suk Yeol criticized the deepening cooperation between Russia and North Korea, Izvestia writes. Meanwhile, the United States is opposed to South Korea developing its own nuclear program. "The United States, of course, is against this because it would completely destroy the existing non-proliferation regime, and formal sanctions would have to be imposed on South Korea," Leading Research Fellow at the Korean Studies Center, RAS Institute for Far Eastern Studies, Konstantin Asmolov told the newspaper. According to Peter Kuznick, professor at the Department of History at American University in Washington D.C., the recent agreement between Biden and Yoon does not represent a deep change in existing policy. It may be intended to allay Seoul's fears that the United States would hesitate to use nuclear weapons in the face of Pyongyang's ability to strike the United States and new commitments from Moscow. Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Ukraine may try to launch another major offensive before US election The assassination attempt on Donald Trump may affect the conflict in Ukraine, as it increases his chances of winning the presidential election in the United States this November. The former US president has said that he knows how to stop the fighting, and under him military support for Kiev can be expected to be reduced to a minimum, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. At the same time, Ukraine is looking to its NATO allies for help, as outlined in a long-term agreement adopted at the alliance's recent summit in Washington. Experts told Nezavisimaya Gazeta they believe that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will try to launch another major offensive before the election in the United States. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have prepared eight motorized infantry and mechanized brigades for an offensive, the equivalent of about one army corps. Czech President Petr Pavel told the media that Ukraine will receive 50,000 artillery shells in July and August as part of a "Czech initiative," From September until the end of 2024, 80,000 - 100,000 rounds of ammunition will be sent monthly.