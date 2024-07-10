West plans to provide Ukraine with 'squadrons' of F-16 fighter jets — joint statement

WASHINGTON, July 10. /TASS/. Western countries plan to supply Ukraine with entire F-16 squadrons, a joint statement by the leaders of Denmark, the Netherlands and the US said, provided by the White House press service.

"We are committed to further enhancing Ukraine’s air capabilities, which will include squadrons of modern fourth generation F-16 multi-role aircraft," the document reads.

It noted that the Western coalition intends to support the aircraft sustainment and armament, "as well as further associated training for pilots to enhance operational effectiveness."