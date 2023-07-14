Press review: Lavrov, Blinken both work crowd at ASEAN and no new US nuke sites in Europe

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Sneak peek at agendas of top Russian, US diplomats’ talks in Jakarta with ASEAN countries; Washington says no deployments of nuclear weapons to new storage sites in Europe; and the potential collapse of the Black Sea grain deal looms as Monday’s expiration date approaches. These stories topped Friday’s newspaper headlines across Russia

The top diplomats of Russia and the United States, Sergey Lavrov and Antony Blinken, are both in Jakarta, Indonesia, at the same time, attending events under the aegis of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). However, it seems that there will be no opportunity for a tete-a-tete, allowing Lavrov and Blinken to discuss the accumulated differences of opinion in person as each of them has his own program, agenda and goals. For example, on Thursday, Lavrov tried to persuade his ASEAN colleagues to resist in every way NATO plans for relocating "some of its military infrastructure" to the Asia-Pacific region, whereas Blinken’s focus was on discussing "Russia’s war against Ukraine," among other things. One of his goals is to convey to neutral countries the idea that they could be subject to the imposition of secondary sanctions.

According to Dmitry Mosyakov, head of the Center for the Study of Southeast Asia, Australia and Oceania at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute for Eastern Studies, the main issue is precisely the threat of secondary sanctions.

"ASEAN countries are under enormous pressure to join the sanctions and change their policy with regard to Russia," the expert told Kommersant. He added that the countries in the region cannot ignore this fact because they are highly dependent on the US, which is ASEAN’s largest investment partner and its second-largest trading partner after China. The share of the US in investment flows to the region amounts to about 22.5%. US-ASEAN trade as at the end of 2021 had increased by 17.9%, to $441.7 bln, which is 20 times higher than the regional group’s trade turnover with Russia.

However, Russia also enjoys a certain competitive edge in some areas, said Yekaterina Koldunova, head of the ASEAN Center and associate professor in the Department of Eastern Studies at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO University). According to her, Russia’s economic interaction with the region is oriented toward "unique points of growth," such as energy, military and technical cooperation, information and communications technologies, medicine, food products and agriculture. "All of these fields are critically important for the further development of the ASEAN countries," she stressed. Additionally, she noted that, in contrast to the region’s relations with Japan, the US and certain European countries, ASEAN-Russia relations "are not burdened by negative historical memories."

Overall, this is a landmark year for Moscow and ASEAN, marking 30 years of the dialogue partnership and five years of the strategic partnership between Moscow and the alliance. "Thanks to the properly formulated policy since our return to Southeast Asia, we have managed to become an important partner for ASEAN," Mosyakov insisted. "Now, the most important thing for us is to provide support and clarifications, and to preserve trust-based relations," he added.

Washington is not currently planning to deploy any nuclear weapons outside of existing storage sites in European member states of NATO, the US embassy in Moscow told Izvestia amid Warsaw’s calls to include Poland in NATO’s nuclear weapons sharing program. Right now, US B61 bombs are being stored at sites in five NATO countries: Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Turkey. That said, if Washington were to deploy elements of its nuclear arsenal in any country bordering on Russia, it would be viewed by Moscow as an act of incitement, experts cautioned. Such a move could escalate tensions between Russia and the US and even lead to a direct military confrontation.

Poland’s chances of being accepted into the nuclear sharing program are rather slim, says Saeed Khan of Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan. Although nuclear bombs are stored on Turkish soil, the critical factor here is that Turkey does not border on Russia, whereas Poland shares a border with Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad Region. He told Izvestia that deploying nuclear weapons in Poland may be perceived by Moscow as an unjustified act and would escalate tensions between NATO and Russia. In his opinion, the US deploying nuclear bombs in Poland is unlikely because it would fundamentally alter the geopolitical equation.

Khan stressed that such a move would only increase tensions to an unacceptable level, even potentially bringing them to a direct military confrontation between Russia and NATO.

According to Jeremy Kuzmarov, editor-in-chief of Covert Action magazine, if the US ends up deploying its nuclear weapons on Polish soil after all, this would be yet another step toward exacerbating the already highly tense Moscow-Washington relationship and could serve as a tripwire for a potential world war. He told Izvestia that the situation was reminiscent of the 1962 Cuban missile crisis, when the world was on the brink of nuclear war. Back then, the US deployed missiles targeting the USSR in Turkey, which triggered Moscow to deploy its missiles on Cuba in response. The expert added that a similar situation is unfolding currently, but with the critical difference now that Poland is that much closer to Russian borders than Turkey was to the borders of the Soviet Union in the 1960s.

The Turkish navy will escort dry-cargo vessels to Ukrainian ports to ensure agricultural exports if Russia exits what is known as the Black Sea Initiative grain deal, the Turkish media reports. Ankara remains a key player with a vested interest in seeing the formal terms for ensuring grain exports from Black Sea ports extended. Experts predict that Turkey may potentially get off the fence and go fully over to the side of Russia’s adversaries in the Ukrainian conflict. Western news agencies report that the EU is purportedly discussing the possibility of reconnecting the Russian Agricultural Bank, or its subsidiary, to the SWIFT system. Soon, Moscow will have to make a very difficult decision on its further involvement in, or withdrawal from, the Black Sea Initiative (the formal name of the grain deal).