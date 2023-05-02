Press review: Moscow’s Nord Stream probe call hits wall and Warsaw school row widens rift

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. The West continues to stubbornly stonewall Russia’s calls for an international investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines; the eviction of the Russian embassy school in Warsaw further fuels tensions between Russia and Poland; and Putin greenlights oil exports to friendly countries at lower-than-cap prices. These stories topped Tuesday’s newspaper headlines across Russia. Izvestia: West stubbornly stonewalling Russia’s calls for international Nord Stream probe The European Union will not launch its own separate investigation into the acts of sabotage on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, officials from the European Union and the European Commission told Izvestia. They pointed out that Germany, Denmark and Sweden were already conducting their own respective national probes to establish the facts surrounding the incident. Russia has repeatedly called for an international investigation into the acts of sabotage against the pipelines but, thus far, the West has been studiously ignoring Moscow’s efforts to play its role in the process of clarifying what and who caused the explosions.

Vilibor Sincic, representative of Croatia in the European Parliament’s Delegation to the EU-Russia Parliamentary Cooperation Committee (D-RU), noted that the national investigations were facing a certain level of criticism in Europe. A number of European Parliament members have more than once demanded that centralized efforts be made to determine what happened at the Nord Stream pipelines, but the European establishment is unlikely to approve the creation of an investigative committee or a fact-finding mission, and no such initiatives have been discussed, Sincic added. A similar view is shared by Gunnar Beck, a European Parliament member from Germany. According to him, there is no chance that the European Parliament or any other European Union institution will launch its own investigation. Beck pointed out that everyone knows who was behind the acts of sabotage - and it was not Russia for sure - but virtually no one has the courage to say it out loud. In the meantime, the West has been doing its best to prevent Russia from joining the ongoing probes or to initiate an international investigation. In particular, in March the United Nations Security Council failed to pass Russia’s draft resolution on establishing an international commission. Denmark, in turn, has been impeding Russia’s efforts to join the process of establishing the precise circumstances of the blasts. Kommersant: Embassy school row further enflames already tense ties between Russia, Poland Moscow has threatened "consequences for the Polish authorities and Poland’s interests in Russia" following the eviction of the Russian embassy’s school in Warsaw from its premises. It appears that Moscow will refrain from taking extreme measures at this point, but the diplomatic war promises only to get worse, Kommersant writes.

On April 29, bailiffs, accompanied by police, arrived at the school building, where 29 people, including students, were present at the time. The Russians were given until 6:00 p.m. to leave the premises and were also given permission to remove the school’s equipment within a week. Russian Ambassador to Warsaw Sergey Andreyev said that the bailiff service had demanded some time ago that the building be vacated by April 29. Anticipating such a scenario, the diplomatic mission had been seeking alternative premises to which to relocate the school. The diplomatic dispute over the legal status of Russia’s property has been going on for decades. The Polish authorities claim that, for years, Russia has been avoiding paying rent and returning the property based on court rulings. Moscow, in turn, considers the relevant decisions to be unlawful. Experts point out that the dispute had been smoldering at a low flame up until Russia sent troops into Ukraine in 2022, which is when Poland began to force the issue, and also froze the Russian embassy’s bank accounts. In April 2022, the Warsaw mayor’s office seized a residential building built for the families of Russian diplomats in the 1970s, which had been dormant for some time. In November 2022, Poland’s Ministry of Climate and Environment announced that the Russian embassy’s holiday camp near Warsaw had been seized for failure to pay rent. The ambassador in turn explained that the embassy had stopped paying rent after its account had been frozen. Experts believe that the recent step by the Polish authorities is not being driven by the need for optics for Poland’s incipient election campaign because both the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party and its opponents from the Civic Coalition have supported the "seizure" of the school building. "It is nothing but a political gesture related to Russia’s special operation and it was expected to draw a backlash from Moscow," a source with a finger on the pulse of power in Warsaw told the newspaper. Polish media outlets note that this is not the end. There are at least three more buildings illegally occupied by Russia, Aleksandra Gajewska, member of the Polish Sejm, or lower house of parliament, representing the Civic Coalition, claimed. Moscow is likely to take retaliatory measures in response to each such step, and so the diplomatic war will not end with the school incident. Vedomosti: Putin greenlights oil exports to friendly countries at lower-than-cap prices Russian President Vladimir Putin has amended his December decree prohibiting Russian exporters from selling oil and oil products based on contracts that link prices to the cap established by the G7 and the European Union. Contracts for oil exports to friendly countries made before February 1, 2023, have been excluded from the ban, Vedomosti notes.

A number of Western countries tightened sanctions against Moscow in 2022 due to Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine. The EU introduced an embargo on Russian seaborne oil exports, effective December 5, 2022. A $60 per barrel price cap on Russian oil took effect simultaneously. The limit was initially approved by the G7 nations, which were later joined by other EU member states, some other European countries and Australia. Similar measures against oil products took effect on February 5. Putin’s decree banning Russian exporters from supplying oil and oil products based on contracts linked to the price cap took effect on February 1. Sanctions have compelled Russian oil producers to start building new logistics chains. As a result, India and China emerged as the biggest buyers of Russian oil last year. The two countries purchase Russian oil at an unofficial price discount to global benchmark Brent, although there is no actual reference to the price cap. Igor Yushkov, leading analyst at the National Energy Security Fund, explains that the updated presidential decree now enables exporting oil and oil products to friendly countries even if the relevant contracts are linked to the price cap, provided that they were concluded before February 1, 2023. The analyst believes that the measure may primarily pertain to oil exports to India. "The Indian authorities may have asked Russia to provide some sort of evidence that a given [Indian] company was not in violation of sanctions. A contract that mentions the price cap could serve as such proof," the expert assumed. Vedomosti: EU, Eastern European countries reach agreement on Ukrainian grain transit The European Commission has reached an agreement "in principle" with five Eastern European nations to unblock the transit of grain exports from Ukraine. The move comes in exchange for the payment of another 100 mln euros in compensation to the five countries’ farmers. The EC will also assess the damage that European producers have suffered from unrestricted imports of Ukrainian food products, Vedomosti writes.