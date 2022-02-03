{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Spanish daily airs West’s reply to Moscow and Gazprom boosts Ukraine transit

Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, February 3rd
© EPA/PAVLO PALAMARCHUK

Kommersant: El Pais reports reaction of US and allies to Russian demands on security guarantees

Read also

The US and NATO turned down Russian key demands on security guarantees but are ready for dialogue on arms control and the avoidance of armed incidents, according to confidential responses from Washington and Brussels to Moscow published by Spain’s El Pais on Wednesday. The Russian authorities have not yet given a final assessment of these documents. Simultaneously, the sides continue the display of force. Russia is beefing up its military presence near Ukrainian borders and in Belarus while the US is deploying contingents in Eastern Europe.

According to Senior Research Fellow with the Institute for International Studies at Moscow State Institute of International Relations Andrey Baklitsky, "NATO’s response does not contain anything that would be of interest to Russia." Dmitry Stefanovich, a researcher at the International Security Center with the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of World Economy and International Relations, notes that "the American side tried to give answers tied to specific points of the document drafts proposed by Russia."

According to Fyodor Lukyanov, editor-in-chief of Russia in Global Affairs magazine, the US response was "expected and generally constructive as much as it is possible at this stage." "It was clear that Russia’s political demands won’t be accepted and there is an invitation to negotiations on ‘secondary’ issues. They won’t start right away because Russia does not intend to and won’t reject the stated order of actions - politics first, then military-technical issues. Yet later, another attempt is probable, a more productive one," the expert notes.

Earlier, Moscow warned that a "military-technical response" would follow if its demands are not met. On Wednesday, the Pentagon reported that Russia continues to increase its presence near Ukraine and in Belarus where large-scale drills will start soon. The US announced that it was relocating additional contingents to Europe. "The de-escalation is not seen so far: the sides are waiting who blinks first and are concerned that the diplomatic process may be a mere smokescreen," Stefanovich concluded.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Gazprom increases fuel deliveries through Ukraine

Read also
Gas reserves record low in European, Ukrainian UGS — Gazprom

On Wednesday, gas prices in Europe went up 10% after reports that Gazprom did not renew gas deliveries through the Yamal-Europe pipeline. A day earlier, the prices were going down after a sharp increase in the gas being pumped through Ukraine and the booking of Yamal-Europe’s capacities. On Wednesday, Gazprom’s head Alexey Miller announced the prospects of building the Soyuz-Vostok gas pipeline which would direct gas to China instead of Europe.

The increase in deliveries through Ukraine occurred the day after the US and the UK threatened Russia’s elite with tough sanctions, according to Reuters. A source in the Biden administration said that measures within the framework of the CAATSA law (Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act) would be employed if Russia invades Ukraine. It was reported that the new sanctions would cut off Russia’s privileged circles from the global financial system. Earlier, the UK’s top diplomat Liz Truss did not exclude the confiscation of property owned by Russia’s elite in London and the freezing of assets owned by Russian energy companies traded on the London stock market.

Experts do not see any political underpinning to Gazprom increasing its deliveries through Ukraine. "Given the prejudice of foreign courts, the Russian company is trying to avoid suspicions that its decisions are political. Gazprom is clearly satisfying all the demands of its counteragents within the framework of existing contracts. That said, the company, probably, won’t step up deliveries above the agreed on the level if this can negatively impact the price of deliveries," Artem Lyutik of Univer Capital notes. He attributed the increase of transit through Ukraine to the fact that contract prices are tied to oil market prices or spot gas prices with a certain time lag. "Accordingly, the prices in effect since February are more attractive to the company than those in January," the expert explained.

"The increase in supplies in early February is related to the change of the base month in some of Gazprom’s contracts - from December 2021 to January 2022," according to Aleksey Kokin, an oil and gas analyst with Open Investments. In February, gas will be sold tied to January spot quotes that are much lower than the December ones. Dmitry Alexandrov of Univer Capital notes that: "The changes in the routing of deliveries are also related to the aggravation of the military-political conflict."

 

Vedomosti: Russia to remain key energy supplier to Europe for years to come

Read also
Three quarters of injected gas already taken from European UGS — Gazprom

On February 2, the European Commission (EC) submitted a coordinated "green taxonomy" draft. This is part of the 2019 European "green deal" aimed at cultivating sustainable financing and decarbonizing the EU economy. The document published on the EC’s website proposed to classify investments in gas and nuclear energy as "green" ones, just as renewable energy sources, yet only for a transitional period in order to reach carbon neutrality.

Adding gas generation to the "green taxonomy" for the mid-term perspective may mean preserving the current volumes of gas deliveries to the EU and the further replacement of coal generation, according to KPMG’s Yevgeny Tananaiko. Andrey Sulin, a partner at EY, notes that including the nuclear industry in the "green taxonomy" will be a major victory for this branch and will further stimulate the development of Rosatom’s projects in Europe. However, Oksana Lukicheva, a commodity market analyst at Otkritie Broker notes that overall, if this taxonomy becomes effective, Rosatom’s prospects may not change much since working in the nuclear energy sector in Europe is seriously limited by political measures. According to Vladimir Sklyar from VTB Capital, the limitations on approval deadlines for projects may be a deterrent yet considering the growing price volatility of energy resources. That said, the nuclear energy sector is practically becoming the single basic energy supplier in the green energy sector.

 

Kommersant: OPEC+ demands its members to increase oil production as planned

Read also

As predicted, OPEC+ members kept the agreement of increasing oil production in March to 400,000 barrels per day. Separate attention was given to those countries that are not keeping up with the increased production plan. They were recommended to make up for the deficit in the summer, otherwise, prices may continue to rise. The price hike, in turn, may mean the activation of US shale producers and a resurgence of the overproduction crisis. However, the experts polled by the newspaper think that the OPEC+ production increase may cool off oil prices as early as the second quarter.

Despite the fact that the OPEC+ quota was increased, the actual growth of supply may be lower, according to Dmitry Marinchenko of Fitch, since some OPEC+ countries, with Russia among them, need some time in order to fully increase production within the new framework. According to his estimates, the market will switch to a state of surplus no later than the second quarter of this year which should lower prices. Meanwhile, the market is operating under a deficit.

According to Maria Belova of Vygon Consulting, the oil price hike by $10 per barrel over the past month is more of a seasonal factor due to the rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and around Russia. If by March prices continue to grow, OPEC+ may decide to increase production more significantly. Nevertheless, in her opinion, oil prices may gradually begin to decline as early as the second quarter, reaching about $70 per barrel by the end of 2022.

 

Izvestia: Russians begin to spend more on jewelry

Read also
Global demand for gold jewelry falls to record low in 2020

In 2021, jewelry sales in Russia increased by 20-25% while there was a downturn last year, the Jewellers’ Guild of Russia told Izvestia. This trend was confirmed by market players as well. The growth was stimulated by online sales, the redistribution of spending from travel to luxury purchases as well as delayed demand. The situation may change in 2022 since a price hike of 10-15% is expected that may affect demand.

According to General Director of 585*Zolotoy Aleksey Feliksov, the average amount spent on jewelry also increased last year, and it turned out to be 27% higher than in 2020 and 17% more than in 2019. According to the company, wedding rings were among the most popular items in 2021, with their sales 19% greater than in 2020 and 15% higher than in 2019. Gold chains and bracelets and jewelry with precious and semi-precious stones are also enjoying increased demand.

"During the pandemic, we saw a decline in customer interest in jewelry. That was the rational spending trend’s influence during the crisis and the uncertainty about the future. However, in 2021, according to our data, demand began to climb. As for the monetary equivalent, sales grew by 12%," Marketing Director of the Adamas chain of jewelry stores Anastasia Tutbayeva said. According to Eduard Utkin of the Jewellers’ Guild of Russia, the growing demand for jewelry is related to the redistribution of spending planned for travel. People had to cancel their trips but felt the urge to spend their money on beautiful objects.

According to the President of the Almaz Holding company Fluna Gumerova, the rising demand for jewelry is also related to limited supply volumes. If in 2014, almost 100,000 jewelry items were produced in Russia, in 2020 their production amounted only to 39,000 items. Additionally, customers are being motivated by a possible price hike in the near future, the expert added.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Putin, Orban meet to talks ties, NATO and Ukraine, UK, Poland eye alliance
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, February 2nd
Read more
Embassy delivers Lavrov’s message on security guarantees to Finnish Foreign Ministry
At the moment, the reaction from the Finnish side is expected
Read more
Lavrov's message to Austrian top diplomat on European security handed over — ambassador
It was also mentioned that Russia hoped "for the continuation of meaningful dialogue in the near future"
Read more
Washington’s threats of sanctions won’t force Russia to back away — embassy
The statement came in response to US Department of State’s Twitter post, which labeled as "fact" claims that "It was Russia that invaded Ukraine in 2014," "occupies Crimea" and "has now amassed more than 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine"
Read more
Haikou cross-border e-commerce trade volume hit $149.3 million in January-November 2021
Export volume reached about $1.51 billion
Read more
Hainan's Yangpu deep-water port registers 30 international ships — media
According to the provincial transportation department, Yangpu served 1.3 million containers in 2021, increasing the corresponding cargo turnover by 30%
Read more
US suggests Russia pull troops out of Crimea, Transnistria, Abkhazia — El Pais
It is also claimed that in return, NATO and the US "remain open to meaningful arms control discussions and dialogue with Russia on reciprocal transparency and confidence-building measures"
Read more
Hainan prepares to launch CZ-8 next-generation carrier rocket
The launch is scheduled for late February-early March
Read more
Press review: EU to commit ‘sanctions suicide’ and ‘invasion’ hype causes economic pain
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, February 1st
Read more
Kazakhstan plans to open permanent mission at CSTO in Moscow
A draft of a decree by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was published on the database of normative legal acts on Tuesday
Read more
Kremlin urges US to abandon policy of fomenting tension around Ukraine
"We consistently criticize this stance and call on Washington and its allies on the European continent to give up this policy and assume a constructive, calm and balanced approach," the Russian presidential spokesman said
Read more
West ignored Russia’s key demands in responses to security guarantee proposals — Putin
The Russian President explained that Moscow had seen no adequate response to three key demands including non-deployment of strike weapons systems near Russian borders
Read more
No one ever thought what can be if Ukraine is admitted to NATO and attacks Crimea — Putin
President added that Crimea is Russia’s sovereign territory and the matter is closed in this sense
Read more
Russian naval ships, pilots hunt down enemy submarine in Norwegian Sea drills
The crews of the missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov and the frigate Fleet Admiral Kasatonov hunted down the notional enemy’s submarines with the help of an anti-submarine warfare helicopter
Read more
Russia does not demand that Bulgaria leaves NATO, envoy says
Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova specified that Moscow's demand to NATO meant the pullout of the military contingent, bases and strategic weapons stationed on the territory of countries that joined the alliance after 1997
Read more
Spain’s El Pais publishes full text of US, NATO response on security guarantees
There are two documents in English: a four-page response from NATO and a five-page response from Washington
Read more
US seeking to mislead int’l community about real situation around Ukraine — Russian envoy
Vassily Nebenzia recalled that several high-ranking officials in Kiev have been saying in public in recent weeks that there is no threat to Ukraine from Russia
Read more
Russia, China preparing many gas agreements to Putin’s visit to Beijing, says Kremlin aide
The visit will obviously mark another step in the development of gas cooperation, Yury Ushakov said
Read more
Washington’s ‘Great Game’ targets Moscow, Beijing, Chinese political scientist says
The United States views major changes occurring worldwide as a great game between strong powers, Wan Chengcai notes
Read more
Lavrov, Blinken to discuss Russian reaction to US solutions on security — Foreign Ministry
It is expected that following the phone conversation, Sergey Lavrov will comment on the situation in media outlets, the statement said
Read more
Russia introduces export ban on ammonium nitrate for two months — government
This is a temporary measure, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov explained
Read more
Kiev cooking up media blitz to accuse Donbass republics, Russia of aggression, says LPR
These actions are aimed at misleading the global community
Read more
Putin may announce reaction to US response after talks with Hungarian PM — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that the Kremlin did not yet have an understanding when Moscow’s response to Washington’s initiatives concerning the Russian security proposals would be ready
Read more
Russian envoy points to probability of large-scale resistance to Taliban in spring
Protests erupted in the northern Faryab province in Afghanistan on January 13, following the arrest of prominent Taliban radical commander Makhdoom Alam
Read more
Press review: Zelensky at odds with US and what’s happening on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, January 31st
Read more
Russia has not yet given US its reaction to American response on security, says Kremlin
Currently, the response is being prepared, Dmitry Peskov informed
Read more
Some 20 Russian Pacific Fleet ships begin exercise in Sea of Japan, Sea of Okhotsk
The ships will practice protection of sea communications and areas of Russia’s economic activity in Russia’s east
Read more
Russia registers Netflix as audiovisual service
Roscomnadzor said the Entertainment Online Service company had met the Russian law requirements to enter Netflix on the list
Read more
Prototype of Russia’s hypersonic weapon tested back in 2014 — general
The Avangard boost-glide vehicle is capable of flying at a hypersonic speed of up to Mach 28 in the dense layers of the atmosphere
Read more
Russia’s UN envoy urges US to encourage Kiev to implement reconciliation deal
The diplomat said he saw no direct link between the situation around Ukraine and Russian-US talks on security matters
Read more
US puts pressure on Brazil in bid to have Bolsonaro’s visit to Moscow cancelled — paper
According to the paper, Washington’s aim is to isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin
Read more
US won’t divide China and Russia, Chinese scholar assures
Up until now, the US has been gathering allies and client states in order to "pounce" on China and Russia, Wan Chengcai said
Read more
Press review: Putin, Orban meet to talks ties, NATO and Ukraine, UK, Poland eye alliance
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, February 2nd
Read more
Looking back at the Camp David Declaration 30 years later
The document mentioned for the first time an end to ideological confrontation, the willingness of Russia and the US to cooperate in affirming "a common commitment to democracy" and to create a "new alliance of partners"
Read more
Strategic nuclear-powered sub arrives in Russia’s north in transit to Pacific Fleet
During their stay at the Northern Fleet, the submarine’s crew will undergo a basic training course and pass course tasks at sea
Read more
Ambassador Antonov: Russian president to decide on feasibility of further dialogue with US
Washington suggests focusing on important, but basically secondary issues, the Russian diplomat noted
Read more
Russia has plans in case US bans dollar transactions for banks — Kremlin
The unpredictable behavior of the US on the matter of sanctions is a point of concern for the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Renowned Italian actress seeking Russian citizenship
Ornella Muti believes that Italians and Russians are quite close
Read more
Ukrainian Foreign Minister rules out special status for Donbass
Dmitry Kuleba said that Ukraine was carrying out a very deep de-centralization reform
Read more
US reacted negatively to Russia’s key demand on indivisible security — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister insisted that the US reply to Russia’s proposals on security guarantees that was received last week showed that the Americans prefer to focus on discussing still important but secondary issues
Read more
Macron may pay working visit to Moscow soon — Putin
The Russian and French Presidents spoke over the phone on Monday, for the second time over the week
Read more
Europe may damage itself if it tries to unplug Russia from SWIFT — Germany’s CDU leader
Friedrich Merz pointed out that the European Union "did make a mistake" when sealing the association deal with Ukraine
Read more
US gets Russia’s feedback on security proposals sent by Washington — Department of State
US Department of State spokesperson refused to disclose the contents of the document
Read more
CIS observers start their work at referendum on Belarusian Constitution
The referendum is scheduled for February 27
Read more
Russian, Belarusian troops switch to combat cohesion in joint drills in Belarus
During the combat cohesion stage, the participating troops are practicing defensive operations and measures to fight illegal armed gangs
Read more
UK selling decommissioned weapons to Ukraine — Russian ambassador
According to Andrey Kelin, London has supplied Kiev with various types of weapons, including analogs of US Javelin man-portable anti-tank missile systems
Read more
Drone production facility outside Moscow to get into top gear in 2024
The company to become the first aircraft facility built in post-Soviet Russia
Read more
Work on Sputnik V recognition underway, WHO official says
In February, there will be the next inspection visit, Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge revealed
Read more
Sibir newest nuclear-powered icebreaker completes first working voyage on Yenisei
Project 22220 universal nuclear-powered icebreakers are the world’s largest and most powerful icebreaking ships
Read more
Russian Black Sea Fleet’s warships return to naval bases after massive drills
Among other things, communications, ship damage control, air defense, and anti-submarine warfare drills were held
Read more
Russia considers TAPI pipeline idea interesting — special envoy
Everything will depend on the commercial side of the issue, Zamir Kabulov pointed out
Read more