{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Moscow slams EU’s Afghan refugee bid and what’s on the Biden-Zelensky agenda

Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 1st
© AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

Izvestia: EU scheme to put Afghan refugees in Central Asia may worsen ties between Brussels, Moscow

Another political point of contention is emerging between Moscow and Brussels and this now concerns the situation around Afghan refugees. The European Union wants them to be accepted by Afghanistan's neighboring countries, and it is ready to provide them with financial assistance. Moscow, on the other hand, opposes it, a source in Russian diplomatic circles told Izvestia. That said, Russia sees it as a national security threat, and neither Moscow nor its CSTO partners are interested in this. Meanwhile, the US met the deadline set by the new authorities and left Afghanistan a day earlier, on the night of August 31, their last evacuation plane departed. The 20-year war has ended there for the Americans.

Read also
Afghan issue won’t lead to Biden’s resignation, impeachment, US expert says

Moscow opposes placing Afghan refugees in the countries of Central Asia, a source in Russian diplomatic circles told Izvestia, and Russia regards them as a threat to its national security. "Neither Moscow, nor the CSTO countries are interested in Afghan refugees in Central Asia," the source said. "Our allies see the issue the same way. The EU will have separate contacts with Central Asian countries, and various options and support measures will be offered, but there must be a consolidated approach. This is a danger to national security and Russia, as well," the source added, noting that Moscow and its CSTO allies would discuss a common position on the Afghan refugee problem in the near future.

According to an Izvestia source in EU political circles, the influx of migrants has become "too burdensome" for the European community, so the union should change its tactics and help them directly "in their region of origin".

Meanwhile, Moscow is awaiting information on what the new Afghan leadership will be like. "Now there is an active dialogue between members of various ethnic groups in Afghanistan on forming the government. Russia supports this peaceful dialogue. The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) is also interested in this," a source in Russia’s diplomatic circles told Izvestia.

 

Izvestia: Zelensky gears up for talks with Biden

The most important event in Ukrainian politics will take place on September 1. President Vladimir Zelensky of Ukraine will meet for the first time with US President Joe Biden. Washington postponed the negotiations several times, and Kiev considers that to be a bad omen. According to Izvestia, at the meeting, the leaders are expected to discuss corruption and judicial reform in Ukraine, and Zelensky’s candidacy for a second presidential term. Expert told the newspaper that the talks would not be equal.

Read also
Lavrov slams Ukraine’s Crimea Platform forum as empty endeavor with no prospects

The official agenda of the Biden-Zelensky summit is public, and the parties will discuss the issues of security, economics, and reform. Among the economic topics on the agenda, Zelensky is likely to touch upon Nord Stream 2. In addition, the politicians will discuss the fight against Ukrainian corruption. Finally, the Ukrainian leader may try to agree on his nomination for a second term.

Ukrainian political scientist Andrey Zolotarev told Izvestia that Zelensky will have to make an effort to keep Joe Biden awake during the conversation. "The most important thing for Zelensky is whether the Americans will agree on his nomination for a second term. If Washington does not support the incumbent president, then the opposition may begin to rock the boat,and the threat of a new Maidan will emerge. If the Americans agree, then the protests will not reach an intimidating scale," the expert predicted.

Deputy Director of the Institute of CIS Countries Vladimir Zharikhin said that the conversation will be disproportionate. "Zelensky will ask, and Biden will politely refuse. The President of Ukraine will probably try to persuade his counterpart to do something against Nord Stream 2, to make promises about the imminent admission of Ukraine to NATO. Biden, under plausible pretexts, will refuse. He will likely let the guest understand that the topic of Ukraine has taken a back seat, and the main thing now is the Afghan crisis. The US President may advise [Zelensky] to reduce the intensity of the struggle with Russia, explaining that the US now intends to deal more with China," the analyst noted.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Moscow and Minsk are ready to sign Union programs

The next meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Union State of Russia and Belarus may take place on September 10, and programs for the development of Belarusian-Russian integration may be signed there. However, experts told Nezavisimaya Gazeta they are not sure that the integration itself will follow this signing. The majority of experts believe thatBelarusian President Alexander Lukashenko no longer wants to fulfill his promises, judging by the foot-dragging on all processes including integration and the promised transit of power.

Political observer Igor Tyshkevich expressed doubts that the Belarusian authorities will fulfill their promises. It is important for Russia to sign integration roadmaps now, in the run-up to the elections to the State Duma. "Signing a week before the balloting gives United Russia additional points in the elections. For Lukashenko, it is necessary to agree on ‘something’ in order to get a respite from political pressure. This is acceptable for Russia," the commentator said, adding that Russia is in a hurry, seeing Minsk's attempts to find other points of support.

Political scientist Valery Karbalevich also does not rule out that now, being in a weak position, the Belarusian side will sign what Russia wants, "but will in every possible way sabotage the implementation of the agreements that it does not like." Also, in his opinion, the penned programs could contain reference norms, while filling them with specific content may take years and not reach implementation. The loss of sovereignty, most likely, is fraught with the loss of power for Lukashenko, so it would make no sense for him to strive for this, analysts believe.

 

Kommersant: Armenia complains to Russia about Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan is not complying with the previous Nagorno-Karabakh agreements, signed with Vladimir Putin’s mediation on November 9, 2020, and already requires the conclusion of new ones, Ararat Mirzoyan, Armenia’s new foreign minister, tried to convey to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov during his visit to Moscow on August 31. However, Lavrov supported his colleague only on certain issues. Experts told Kommersant that Yerevan's rhetoric arose in response to Baku's attempt to conclude peace exclusively on its own terms.

Read also
Armenia receives positive signals from Turkey on establishing peace in the region, PM says

Mirzoyan believes that "Azerbaijan is taking vigorous provocative steps, which are a direct encroachment on the sovereign territory of Armenia." By "provocative steps" the Armenian top diplomat meant relentless incidents at the border, for which Yerevan invariably blames Baku, while Azerbaijan points the finger at Yerevan.

Lavrov, in turn, as always, tried to adhere to neutrality in the dispute between Baku and Yerevan and supported the Armenian diplomat on only one issue: releasing POWs. In other matters, he only promised "not to weaken attention towards efforts to eliminate mutual aggravations in relations between Yerevan and Baku." He also mentioned that Moscow and Yerevan "confirmed the demand for the continued activities of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs" on Nagorno-Karabakh, but Baku now considers this format irrelevant.

According to Armenian political analyst Akop Badalyan, the demanding tone in Yerevan's rhetoric arose in response to Baku's attempt to conclude peace exclusively on its own terms. "A certain role can be played by the fact that, militarily, in terms of protecting its borders, Yerevan now feels more confident than a few months ago," he explained to Kommersant. It is possible that this confidence is fueled by the processes of restoring the country's defense capabilities. The expert noted that recently the Armenian side began to respond more often to Azerbaijan using force.

 

Vedomosti: Uber selling shares may signal exit from Russia

Yandex is buying up 33.5% of Uber's shares in Yandex.Eda, Yandex.Lavka, and Yandex.Delivery, the company announced on August 31. The deal, which is scheduled to be closed by the end of this year, will also include 18.2% in Yandex SDG, which deals with driverless cars and rovers. Yandex will shell out $1 bln, and its stake in these companies will reach 100%. The company will also buy out another 4.5% stake in Yandex.Taxi, increasing his stake in it to 71%. In addition, Yandex can acquire Uber's remaining stake in the company for $1.8-2 bln within two years, according to experts interviewed by Vedomosti, this deal virtually means Uber’s exit from its Russian business.

Read also
Russia slaps Apple with warning over abusing dominant market position

Anna Kupriyanova, a senior analyst covering the IT and telecom sectors at Gazprombank, noted that Uber has not been actively involved in developing its Russian business for some time. Infoline-Analytics CEO Mikhail Burmistrov noted that Uber will now focus on cultivating its business in its home market in the United States, where it has already faced a worsening financial performance due to a lack of drivers and increased regulatory pressure.

According to Burmistrov, its e-commerce projects in Russia are not strategic for Uber, and it was hardly interested in actively investing in them. However, representative of Yandex did not agree with this. The company representative told Vedomosti that Uber remains a co-owner of a joint venture that includes taxi, car sharing, and scooter rental services, and also the rights to use the Uber brand have been extended until 2030.

The deal with Uber will allow Yandex to independently cultivate its rapidly-growing areas in the e-commerce segment, including in foreign markets Data Insight’s Boris Ovchinnikov told the newspaper.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: US wraps up Afghan exit and Zelensky pins hopes on meeting with Biden
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, August 31st
Read more
Taliban claims to have captured territories, passes in Panjshir
According to earlier reports, vicious clashes had broken out in Panjshir, leaving "hundreds" of Taliban militants wounded and killed
Read more
Russia agreeing integrated air defense deals with Central Asian states, Armenia
The CIS integrated air defense system of forces and capabilities currently comprises 19 aviation units, 38 anti-aircraft missile formations, 15 radio-technical units, nine air defense brigades and three electronic warfare units
Read more
US is able to persuade Zelensky implement Minsk-2 agreements — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov stressed that the Kremlin did not believe Zelensky's visit to the United States posed some risks to Moscow-Washington relations
Read more
FACTBOX: How countries approved Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine
Sputnik V exports to other countries began in late 2020
Read more
Panjshir resistance says ready for cooperation with other countries against Islamic State
Spokesman for the resistance movement Fahim Dashtim stressed that the resistance was ready for cooperation on anti-terrorism issues with other countries of the region but only when a principle agreement was reached with the Taliban
Read more
Nine people killed in US air strike in Kabul — TV
According to it, six children were among the casualties with the youngest being two years old
Read more
Press review: China expected to surpass Russia in nukes and Erdogan seeks more S-400s
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 30th
Read more
Russia has evidence of foreign contingent’s cooperation with IS in Afghanistan — diplomat
Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov pointed out that Russia had received this information from local Afghans, including leaders at the local level
Read more
Panjshir resistance forces repel Taliban attack on its outpost - source
There are casualties among the Taliban fighters, several militants were taken prisoner
Read more
West seeks to influence results of upcoming election in Russia, Lavrov says
"We saw all that during the previous election campaigns, but now all that is probably more vivid," the Russian Foreign Minister noted
Read more
Russian Gnezdilov wins Paralympics gold in shot put with world record
In the final competition, the 34-year-old Russian athlete showed the result of 11.02 meters in his first attempt
Read more
German top diplomat stresses need to include Russia, China in negotiations on Afghanistan
At the moment, a lot of states are evacuating their citizens and embassy staff from Afghanistan
Read more
The Hague will have to explain its aid to Syrian militants, Russian diplomat says
The members of the Dutch Parliament found out that official Hague was providing aid to the so-called Sultan Murad division. "Open sources indicate that the ‘division,’ per the UN data, was recruiting teenagers, arming them and dispatching them to fight," Maria Zakharova pointed out
Read more
Taliban ends consultations on Afghanistan's new government — Al Jazeera
According to the movement's spokesman Zabihulla Mujahid, the results of the consultations would be annonced soon
Read more
West has demonstrated its unreliability as partner, says Russian top diplomat
Sergey Lavrov said that "we will stay open for mutually beneficial cooperation, for investment cooperation, but will always have our own resources in store"
Read more
UK recognizes need for cooperation with Russia, China on Afghanistan — diplomatic sources
The UK recognizes the necessity of joint work with Moscow and Beijing on the Afghan track
Read more
More clashes break out in Panjshir, hundreds of injured and dead reported in Taliban — TV
Resistance force spokesperson Ali Maisam Nazary pointed out that the Taliban broke a "gentleman agreement" and tried to attack Panjshir on Monday, but the resistance front managed to repel the attack
Read more
Nord Stream 2 at final implementation stage — Gazprom
In late July, it was reported that the Nord Stream 2 is 99% completed
Read more
Russian naval ship test-fires Kalibr cruise missile from Arctic sea
The data recording equipment indicated that the missile successfully struck the coastal target at a distance of over a thousand kilometers
Read more
Most of Russia's proposals ignored in UN SC resolution — Foreign Ministry
According to Maria Zakharova, the authors of the resolution emphatically refused to include in the special paragraph, devoted to the struggle against terrorism
Read more
Clashes between resistance fighters, Taliban raging on in three Afghan provinces — media
At the moment, the number of casualties after the clashes is unknown
Read more
US sets itself goal to destroy the unity of world Orthodox Christianity, Lavrov says
According to Russia's top diplomat, an extremely destructive role in that is played by the patriarch of Constantinople who tried to split the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church
Read more
Team RFU grabs FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup trophy
The match was played at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium
Read more
Soyuz spacecraft to deliver fully Russian crew to orbital outpost next March
The Soyuz MS-21 spaceship will deliver cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveyev and Sergey Korsakov to the space station
Read more
US missile defense systems intercept several rockets fired at Kabul airport — Reuters
There hasn’t yet been any information on casualties among US servicemen
Read more
Russia to create reusable space freighter to replace Progress resupply ships
"We want to create a reusable cargo spaceship based on the Oryol [spacecraft]," Russia’s Energia Space Rocket Corporation Chief Designer Vladimir Solovyov explained
Read more
Hungary agreed terms of new gas contract — Foreign Minister
Peter Szijjarto pointed out that Hungary would purchase gas "at a much more beneficial price then under the contract that will expire"
Read more
US carriers barred from flying over Afghanistan
Civil carriers "may continue to use one high-altitude jet route near the far eastern border for overflights
Read more
Russia's concerns ignored in UNSC resolution on Afghanistan — Russian UN envoy
Russia suggested that the United Nations Security Council resolution on Afghanistan include a provision on negative effects of the mass evacuation of specialists, Vassily Nebenzia said
Read more
Russia, Serbia discuss military and economic cooperation
Russian Deputy Defense Minister Tatyana Shevtsova arrived in Serbia to take part in the opening of the Guardian of Order military police competition as part of the International Army Games
Read more
Putin to visit Vostochny spaceport in Russian Far East next week — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov earlier said that Russian President would take part in the Eastern Economic Forum
Read more
Nord Stream 2 second string laying at final phase — Gazprom
Gazprom does not expect the Nord Stream 2 launch will seriously influence on gas export in 2021, department head of the company Alexander Ivannikov said
Read more
Press review: Kabul blasts to deepen crisis and Iran’s hardliners to keep Russia course
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 27th
Read more
Russia delivers upgraded Akatsiya heavy howitzers to Belarus
The upgraded howitzers have been delivered under a contract with the Belarusian Defense Ministry
Read more
All of Russia’s latest weapons tested in Syria, says defense chief
The deliveries of the latest weaponry to Russian troops have increased substantially lately, Sergey Shoigu pointed out
Read more
Russian equipment cannot be moved from ISS to new orbital station — space firm
Also, there is not much that can be taken from the old space station because all the equipment is beyond its service life
Read more
Kabul airport to resume operation within days — Taliban
Anas Haqqani, a member of the Taliban political office, described the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan as a "great" event and called the day when evacuation ended a "historical" day
Read more
Russia’s future orbital station to be surrounded by a cloud of satellites
Russia’s future orbital outpost will feature a module with an external platform to service, refuel and repair spacecraft
Read more
War between Taliban, IS in Afghanistan irreconcilable — Russian envoy
According to Dmitry Zhirnov, the terror attack was a reputational blow to the Taliban
Read more
US disappointed by abstentions of Russia, China in vote on Afghanistan resolution - envoy
According to the diplomat, the final document contains issues that are important for every Security Council member
Read more
Press review: German court nixes Nord Stream 2 bid and new Putin-Lukashenko talks looming
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 26th
Read more
Death toll from US strike in Kabul up to seven — newspaper
According to Afghanistan Times reports, a suicide bomber, whose car was the target of the strike, is among the casualties
Read more
Defense agreement marks new stage in cooperation with US — Ukrainian president
Zelensky is currently on a working visit to the United States
Read more
Kabul airport hit by one of five missiles — TV
It was reported that the missiles were fired from the country’s north
Read more
Taliban seeking to worsen humanitarian situation in Panjshir — source
Fahim Dashti, spokesman for the resistance movement, told TASS on Thursday that an agreement on cessation of hostilities with the Taliban was only being negotiated
Read more
Foreign students to be allowed to enter Russia for further education — ministry
The rules, according to which foreign students can visit Russia, have already been developed by the Ministry of Education and Science and will be approved in the near future
Read more
Too early to speculate about changes to Taliban's status in Russia — Kremlin
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that it was very important to see what the Taliban's first steps in governing Afghanistan would be like
Read more
Russian defense firm set to upgrade T-80BV main battle tanks
According to CEO Igor Lobov, Omsktransmash is also ready to modernize T-80U main battle tanks operational in the armies of foreign states
Read more
Afghanistan will never forget NATO, Russian diplomat says
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova reiterated that the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance vowed that the bloc will never forget those who didn’t manage to leave Afghanistan after the last US servicemen left the republic
Read more
Russia doesn’t consider Ukraine as threat, says defense minister
Sergei Shoigu expressed the hope that the situation in Ukraine would ultimately change and the "nationalist mayhem" would be stopped
Read more