Press review: Belarus forces plane to land and Google launches lawsuit against watchdog

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus has drawn the wrath of Europe over the arrest of Roman Protasevich, editor of an opposition Telegram channel and ex-editor of Nexta. A flight bound for Vilnius from Athens carrying Protasevich was forced to land in Minsk, allegedly due to possible explosives onboard. The threat turned out to be false, and the plane, without Protasevich, continued on its way to its destination. According to Kommersant, leaders of the EU and NATO, as well as their member countries harshly reacted to Lukashenko’s action. The subject of Belarus is almost guaranteed to top the agenda at the EU summit opening on May 24.

The incident with the forced landing of the plane to allegedly arrest Roman Protasevich also triggered a strong reaction among the Belarusian opposition. Many of them called the case "unprecedented", and branded Minsk’s move as "an act of state terrorism."

Member of the Coordination Council of the Belarusian Opposition Pavel Latushko said that the fact that airliner belonging to Ryanair was forced to land in Belarus with the use of the Belarusian air force, is more evidence that international law is being violated in Belarus. Later, he said that not all passengers left Minsk: according to his information, in addition to Protasevich, another Belarusian citizen and four Russians did not leave the country. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, Lukashenko’s main rival in the 2020 presidential election, has no doubt that the events were an operation by the Belarusian special services.

Leaders of the EU and European capitals, including influential the ones such as Berlin and Paris, condemned the plane landing. Meanwhile, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen promised not to leave the incident without consequences. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg castigated the incident as a dangerous move that required an international investigation. The Austrian Foreign Ministry also spoke in favor of a probe. Conclusions will definitely be drawn from the situation, and very soon, whether there is a probe or not, Kommersant writes.

Poland has already taken specific steps. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that he appealed to the EU leadership with a request to expand the agenda of the EU summit scheduled for May 24 in order to discuss Belarus. He also stated that Belarusian airline flights over the territory of the EU should be banned.

Kommersant: London spearheads global campaign against Moscow

British Defense Minister Ben Wallace called Moscow "the number one threat", when reporting on the increased activity of Russian warships off the coast of the country. The Defense chief's statement in the run-up to the June G7 summit in the UK was the latest signal of London's determination to mobilize its allies to confront Russia, Kommersant writes.

London’s move to occupy the role as Moscow's main opponent during the UK's G7 presidency is linked to the Global Britain strategy, which is being implemented by Boris Johnson’s cabinet. It is designed to assert a new world role for the United Kingdom after Brexit, the newspaper writes.

"The Armed Forces are called upon to play a growing role within the current global UK strategy. This role will be connected, on the one hand, with the country's participation in containing Russia in the North Atlantic and the Arctic and, on the other hand, with more active support for the US’ Indo-Pacific policy. The UK expects to partially regain its importance as an ally of the United States, which has fallen after leaving the EU, and also to increase its level of participation in Asian politics," Deputy Director of the Center for Comprehensive and European Studies at the Higher School of Economics Vasily Kashin told Kommersant.

Repeating the line that Moscow has become the "number one threat" not only for the UK but also for its Euro-Atlantic allies, London hopes to make the issue of collective containment of Russia one of the key topics during the G7 summit in Cornwall on June 11-13.

Izvestia: Russian senior diplomat says chances of improving Donbass situation not lost

The Minsk agreements remain the only option for resolving the conflict in southeastern Ukraine, according to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, who oversees relations with CIS countries. Tensions in Donbass remain, but there is a chance that the alarming situation will improve. Everything depends on the will of Kiev, Rudenko said in an interview with Izvestia.

"Unfortunately, tension in Donbass remains. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have not stopped shelling settlements, including the suburbs of Donetsk," the diplomat said, adding that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are using weapons prohibited by the Minsk accords. "Nevertheless, we are convinced that the chances of improving the current worrisome situation have not been lost. Everything depends on the political will of Kiev," he emphasized.