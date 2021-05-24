{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
CRISIS IN BELARUS

Press review: Belarus forces plane to land and Google launches lawsuit against watchdog

Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, May 24th
© EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Kommersant: Belarus to face repercussions over forced plane landing, detention of opposition figure

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus has drawn the wrath of Europe over the arrest of Roman Protasevich, editor of an opposition Telegram channel and ex-editor of Nexta. A flight bound for Vilnius from Athens carrying Protasevich was forced to land in Minsk, allegedly due to possible explosives onboard. The threat turned out to be false, and the plane, without Protasevich, continued on its way to its destination. According to Kommersant, leaders of the EU and NATO, as well as their member countries harshly reacted to Lukashenko’s action. The subject of Belarus is almost guaranteed to top the agenda at the EU summit opening on May 24.

Read also
US denounces Ryanair flight incident in Belarus

The incident with the forced landing of the plane to allegedly arrest Roman Protasevich also triggered a strong reaction among the Belarusian opposition. Many of them called the case "unprecedented", and branded Minsk’s move as "an act of state terrorism."

Member of the Coordination Council of the Belarusian Opposition Pavel Latushko said that the fact that airliner belonging to Ryanair was forced to land in Belarus with the use of the Belarusian air force, is more evidence that international law is being violated in Belarus. Later, he said that not all passengers left Minsk: according to his information, in addition to Protasevich, another Belarusian citizen and four Russians did not leave the country. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, Lukashenko’s main rival in the 2020 presidential election, has no doubt that the events were an operation by the Belarusian special services.

Leaders of the EU and European capitals, including influential the  ones such as Berlin and Paris, condemned the plane landing. Meanwhile, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen promised not to leave the incident without consequences. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg castigated the incident as a dangerous move that required an international investigation. The Austrian Foreign Ministry also spoke in favor of a probe. Conclusions will definitely be drawn from the situation, and very soon, whether there is a probe or not, Kommersant writes.

Poland has already taken specific steps. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that he appealed to the EU leadership with a request to expand the agenda of the EU summit scheduled for May 24 in order to discuss Belarus. He also stated that Belarusian airline flights over the territory of the EU should be banned.

 

Kommersant: London spearheads global campaign against Moscow

British Defense Minister Ben Wallace called Moscow "the number one threat", when reporting on the increased activity of Russian warships off the coast of the country. The Defense chief's statement in the run-up to the June G7 summit in the UK was the latest signal of London's determination to mobilize its allies to confront Russia, Kommersant writes.

London’s move to occupy the role as Moscow's main opponent during the UK's G7 presidency is linked to the Global Britain strategy, which is being implemented by Boris Johnson’s cabinet. It is designed to assert a new world role for the United Kingdom after Brexit, the newspaper writes.

"The Armed Forces are called upon to play a growing role within the current global UK strategy. This role will be connected, on the one hand, with the country's participation in containing Russia in the North Atlantic and the Arctic and, on the other hand, with more active support for the US’ Indo-Pacific policy. The UK expects to partially regain its importance as an ally of the United States, which has fallen after leaving the EU, and also to increase its level of participation in Asian politics," Deputy Director of the Center for Comprehensive and European Studies at the Higher School of Economics Vasily Kashin told Kommersant.

Repeating the line that Moscow has become the "number one threat" not only for the UK but also for its Euro-Atlantic allies, London hopes to make the issue of collective containment of Russia one of the key topics during the G7 summit in Cornwall on June 11-13.

 

Izvestia: Russian senior diplomat says chances of improving Donbass situation not lost

The Minsk agreements remain the only option for resolving the conflict in southeastern Ukraine, according to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, who oversees relations with CIS countries. Tensions in Donbass remain, but there is a chance that the alarming situation will improve. Everything depends on the will of Kiev, Rudenko said in an interview with Izvestia.

"Unfortunately, tension in Donbass remains. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have not stopped shelling settlements, including the suburbs of Donetsk," the diplomat said, adding that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are using weapons prohibited by the Minsk accords. "Nevertheless, we are convinced that the chances of improving the current worrisome situation have not been lost. Everything depends on the political will of Kiev," he emphasized.

Read also
NATO’s mounting military activity in Ukraine discourages Donbass settlement, says diplomat

Deputy Foreign Minister Rudenko said that the Russian side has consistently called for the use of the Minsk complex of measures and the fulfillment of the obligations through direct dialogue with Donetsk and Lugansk. Russia, as a mediator in the settlement process, is actively working within the framework of the contact group and the Normandy format and is assisting the parties in fulfilling their obligations, he stressed.

That said, Rudenko noted that the meaning of the Minsk agreements is "extremely simple". "Kiev should grant Donbass a special status within Ukraine and guarantee it in the country's constitution," he said, adding that "the residents of Donetsk and Lugansk agreed to remain a part of today's Ukraine precisely based on these conditions".

 

Kommersant: Google launches legal battle against Russian media watchdog

Google is challenging claims by Russia’s media watchdog to remove 12 links to "illegal content." According to Kommersant, on May 11, the Moscow Arbitration Court accepted a lawsuit from the Silicon Valley-based tech giant against the service, filed on April 23. This is the first time, the company has filed any lawsuit against the department, before it only acted as a defendant in proceedings. Experts associate the change in strategy with the Russian federal government’s ramped-up pressure on Google.

The media watchdog told Kommersant, that the lawsuit challenges the requirement to block 12 links to "illegal content" posted on YouTube, owned by Google, including links to YouTube videos, which the service describes as calls for minors to participate in unauthorized opposition rallies in January 2021.

Read also
Russian IT watchdog demands that Google restores access to ‘Street of Heroes’ app

Experts told the newspaper they associate the IT giant’s sudden move to litigate in court with increased pressure from the authorities. "Recently, government agencies have stepped up their demands to remove content from Google's websites, and the list is constantly widening, so the company has to react, defending its interests," lawyer for Roskomsvoboda Yekaterina Abashina said.

The reason for this litigation could be possible "tactical calculations", expert believe. "Google deliberately filed a lawsuit on behalf of the parent company ... in the hopes of challenging decisions in other jurisdictions, for example in a European court," lawyer and managing partner of AVG Legal Alexey Gavrishev said.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Moscow will try to reconcile Bishkek and Dushanbe

Russian President Vladimir Putin invited his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov to pay a working visit to Russia on May 24. The heads of state will exchange views on regional problems, including strengthening stability on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, the Kremlin press service said. According to Nezavisimaya Gazeta, one of the main issues to be discussed at the meeting between Putin and Japarov in Sochi will undoubtedly be the situation on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border, when at the end of April, 55 people were killed on both sides and over 300 were injured.

Read also
Kyrgyz President goes to Russia on working visit

"Russia is interested in resolving the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, since any conflict escalation could have unpredictable humanitarian and political consequences for Central Asia and pose risks to the national security of Russia," said Alexander Vorobyev, a researcher at the Center for the Study of Central Asia and the Caucasus, Institute of Oriental Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences, in an interview with the newspaper.

He noted that Russia is ready to act as a mediator, similar to the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, but there are certain limitations. "Dushanbe, which is in a stronger position than Bishkek, still believes that the border issue is a matter of bilateral relations between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan," the expert said. In his opinion, in such a situation, Moscow will most likely "look after" the parties and stop any possible escalations in the future. However, even such a scenario will be much preferable to an open conflict, Vorobyov stressed.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Lavrov, Blinken open door to June summit and will NATO surface in Kazakhstan
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, May 21st
Read more
Gamaleya Center moves to Phase Three trials of drug against antibiotic resistance
Read more
Joint Russia-EU projects frozen due to Brussels, diplomat points out
There were many political, humanitarian and economic projects in which Russia and the EU participated, said Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova
Read more
Press review: Lavrov, Blinken open door to June summit and will NATO surface in Kazakhstan
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, May 21st
Read more
Russian National Guard receive latest Lebedev modular pistol
The Lebedev modular pistol has been developed in its standard configuration and in a version for special tasks outfitted with a silencer
Read more
Russia's new tokamak T-15MD is unparalleled in the world — Kurchatov Institute
The mega-unit was created within the framework of the government program entitled The Development of the Atomic Energy Industrial Complex
Read more
Berlin demands explanations from Minsk on situation around Ryanair flight
The Ryanair plane flying from Athens to Vilnius made an emergency landing at Minsk’s airport after the pilots had reported a bomb threat
Read more
Decision not to slap sanctions on Nord Stream 2 to speed up launch of project, says Fitch
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed earlier this week that it is in American national interests not to impose sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 operator, Nord Stream 2 AG, and the company’s Chief Executive Officer Matthias Warnig
Read more
First mission of Russia’s nuclear-powered space tug to take 50 months
The first flight has been scheduled for 2030
Read more
Lithuanian president says Ryanair plane was forced to land in Minsk
Gitanas Nauseda also demanded a former editor-in-chief of the Nexta Telegram channel Roman Protasevich, who was detained after the plane’s landing, be immediately released
Read more
Ryanair flight lands in Vilnius after forced landing in Minsk
There were some 170 passengers from 12 counties
Read more
US imposes sanctions on Russian companies and ships related to Nord Stream 2
US also imposes sanction against three Russian legal entities
Read more
Bitcoin price down by over 17%
The price of Bitcoin extended losses to $33,670, according to the data provided by the Coindesk portal as of 0:18 am Moscow time
Read more
UK defense chief describes Russia as his country’s ‘number one adversary threat’
Wallace also claimed that Russian warships were increasingly active in the vicinity of UK borders
Read more
Putin to begin series of meetings on defense-related topics on May 25
Russia will have a visit by Kyrgyzstan’s president on May 24, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told
Read more
Russia’s Sputnik V is likely to be approved in Europe by late June - Malta’s top diplomat
The Russian Sputnik V vaccine has already been registered by about 60 countries, home to over 1.5 bln people
Read more
EU summit to discuss possible sanctions after Ryanair flight’s forced landing in Minsk
An offline EU summit will be held in Brussels on May 24-25
Read more
Two pilots eject from Su-30SM on runway in Crimea
Both alive, a military source told TASS
Read more
Russian cabinet validates possibility to invest funds of National Wealth Fund in gold
The earnings of the NWF’s funds invested in gold will be formed based on transactions on its purchase and sale considering the gold prices effective on the day of payment, the government said
Read more
Armenia’s opposition party calls for sending Russia’s military contingent to Syunik
Bright Armenia led by Edmon Marukyan has the third largest faction in the parliament
Read more
Zelensky endorses sanctions against leaders of Crimea and Donbass republics
The blacklist includes the leaders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and head of Crimea’s government
Read more
Last missing runner found dead after marathon in China, death toll at 21
According to the Global Times newspaper, eight people were slightly injured
Read more
It was Lukashenko’s personal order to receive Ryanair plane - agency
According to BelTA, the president also ordered to scramble a MiG-29 fighter jet to escort the plane
Read more
EU wants dialogue with Russia, needs feedback from Moscow, Austria’s top diplomat says
Russia is not interested in this now judging by the signals coming from Moscow, Alexander Schallenberg maintained
Read more
Shoigu speaks about Russian army’s breakthrough at educational marathon New Knowledge
Defense Minister said that 86% of the country’s nuclear forces matched the latest requirements
Read more
Global success of Sputnik V related to its high efficacy, safety, Deputy PM says
The deputy prime minister emphasized that Russia will share its other innovative developments
Read more
Fighter jet scrambled to escort Ryanair plane - Belarusian defense ministry
It was reported after the plane’s landing that former editor-in-chief of the Nexta Telegram channel Romat Protasevich was among the passengers
Read more
About 20 runners killed during mountain marathon in China — paper
A total of 172 people were taking part in the race, 151 of them were evacuated from the trail in stable condition
Read more
Russia’s Nebo-M radars can detect F-22, F-35 warplanes — developer
Nebo-M can detect aircraft and ballistic missiles at a distance of one thousand kilometers
Read more
Russia will never turn the other cheek in foreign policy matters, top diplomat says
He particularly mentioned NATO’s expansion to include the Baltic states
Read more
Italy wins Eurovision-2021, Russia ninth
Maneskin received 524 points, while Russia got 204
Read more
Lithuania says Ryanair plane landed in Minsk due to conflict onboard
Former editor-in-chief of the Nexta Telegram channel, which had been recognized as extremist in Belarus, Romat Protasevich was among the passengers, he was detained
Read more
Russia needs to work on ‘soft power,’ but everything's fine with real power, Kremlin says
As the Kremlin press secretary pointed out, information wars "will never end" but Russia can and should spread its culture that people abroad admire
Read more
Kremlin says Kiev’s sanctions clearly not part of preparations for Putin-Zelensky summit
The sanctions are said to be slapped against 674 individuals and 138 entities
Read more
Russia has overcome the crisis in aircraft construction, says prime minister
As a confirmation, Mikhail Mishustin mentioned the MC-21 aircraft, which is among the best passenger aircraft of this category
Read more
Spokesman comments on Putin’s words about those seeking to bite off chunks of Russia
According to Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov, Russia wants friendship with other nations but will defend its interests
Read more
Press review:Russia may widen unfriendly states' list and end to Israel-Palestine workable
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, May 17th
Read more
EU leaders call on Belarus to let all Ryanair flight passengers continue their travels
Presidents of the European Commission and the European Parliament, Ursula von der Leyen and David Sassoli, and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell condemned the incident as inadmissible
Read more
Russia launches serial production of combat robots
Read more
Blogger Protasevich detained onboard plane that landed in Minsk - human rights activists
According to the Vesna human rights center, Protasevich was traveling from Athens to Vilnius
Read more
US imposes Nord Stream 2-related sanctions against three Russian legal entities
The entities added to the sanctions list include the Federal State Budgetary Institution Marine Rescue Service (Morspassluzhba), LLC Mortransservice, and JSC Samara Heat and Energy Property Fund
Read more
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine effective against Indian coronavirus strain, says expert
India’s health ministry reported in late March that a new coronavirus variant with E484Q and L452R mutations in the S protein had been detected in the country
Read more
US denounces Ryanair flight incident in Belarus
Blinken urges release of Protasevich
Read more
NYT: Russia ‘steals a march on the US’ on military presence in Arctic
According to the publication, the US Arctic strategy "is certain to change" under the current leader Joe Biden’s administration
Read more
Russian hockey team to fly colors either of ROC or RHF at 2021 World Championship
Under the CAS ruling, Russian athletes are prohibited until December 2022 from participating in the world championships and Olympic Games under the national flag and to the tune of the national anthem
Read more
Russian shipbuilders to lay down two cutting-edge corvettes for Pacific Fleet
Project 20385 corvettes displace 2,200 tonnes, have an operating range of 3,500 miles and their sea endurance is 15 days
Read more
Special legal status for migrants to appear in Russia, says interior ministry
It will be established regarding migrants having no legal grounds to stay in Russia, but remaining on its territory for whatever reason, press service said
Read more
Death toll in water treatment plant accident in Russia’s Rostov Region rises to 11
One person has died in hospital, Taganrog administration head Andrei Lisitsky said
Read more
Poland calls on European Council to impose sanctions on Belarusian authorities
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki condemned the detention of Roman Protasevich, a co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel
Read more
Minsk confirms detention of Nexta channel founder Protasevich
A co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel was onboard a Ryanair plane flying from Athens to Vilnius that made an emergency landing at Minsk’s airport after receiving a bomb call
Read more
Putin ready to discuss Crimea with Zelensky in context of border cooperation - Kremlin
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that if Kiev sought to "discuss something else than that Crimea is a region of the Russian Federation, then no one would ever discuss this with anyone"
Read more