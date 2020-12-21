{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Trump blames China for cyber attack and Russia not closing skies with UK

Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, December 21
© Patrick Lux/Getty Images

Vedomosti: Trump blames China instead of Russia for massive cyberattack on US

Read also

The Trump administration decided not to publish a statement that was going to blame Russia for recently discovered hacker attacks using SolarWinds' software. On Friday night, the White House was supposed to formally accuse Russia of the cyberattack, but at the last minute it decided to postpone the publication. Meanwhile, Trump suggested that China, not Russia, may be behind the attack on the US government. Experts interviewed by Vedomosti believe that the US establishment is trying to spin the attack for political gain.

Igor Ashmanov, president of the Kribrum analytical company, noted that according to the US national cyber strategy, Russia is seen as Washington’s chief adversary, while China is enemy number two. In his opinion, the SolarWinds attack is not the work of Russia, nor China. "Professional hackers belonging to state cyber troops do not behave like that. It's a common virus story, combat viruses don't work that way. A combat virus lives in the system for years, downloads data, and no one knows about it," Ashmanov told Vedomosti. According to the expert, SolarWinds is dangerous software, and by penetrating such a system once, hackers gain access to hundreds of organizations.

The reasons for the new hacker scandal in the United States are more or less clear, Director General of the Russian International Affairs Council Andrey Kortunov told the newspaper. One of the reasons is that US officials did not record any serious Russian interference in the elections. But to keep the American establishment "on the toes" and maintain an offensive position against Russia, other charges are being pursued that could be brought forward, the expert explained.

Trump's position is also understandable, he is trying to shift the focus from Russia to China and tie the hacker attacks to Beijing’s apparently meddling in the US presidential elections in favor of the Democrats, Kortunov added. Trump is trying to use the tactics of the Democrats and seeks to show that there is a ‘Chinese hand’ in Biden's victory. In addition, Trump might want to block possible steps by the Biden administration towards reaching some agreement with China, in particular a trade deal.

Kortunov did not rule out consequences for Russian-US relations if Biden insists on blaming Russia for the hacker attack. However, the expert does not expect dramatic consequences. Even if the United States undertakes new sanctions, they will most likely be symbolic.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: OPEC+ alarmed at Tehran’s plans to double its energy exports

Read also
Oil price rebounds on OPEC+ decision, will reach $60 per barrel in 2021 — experts

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak plan to meet on Monday, December 21, where the parties are expected to touch upon Tehran's announced plans to double its oil exports. According to Nezavisimaya Gazeta, in essence, Tehran's plans present a claim for part of the export revenues of Russia and Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, the expansion of the coronavirus pandemic, its mutations and vaccination problems are destroying the hopes of oil-producing countries for a recovery in demand next year.

Iran’s oil plans are related to the possible lifting of sanctions previously imposed against it by the Trump administration. Today, Iran, Libya and Venezuela are exempt from oil production cuts within the OPEC+ deal. Some experts and investors doubt that Iran will be able to return to the oil market quickly. According to Vitol's head of operations Mike Muller, the world is unlikely to see a lot of Iranian oil on the market in 2021, since easing sanctions is not a priority for the US.

However, Iran's desire to increase oil export volumes after the inauguration of the new US president looks like a serious obstacle to a gradual return of production in the OPEC+ countries, senior analyst at BCS World of Investments Vitaly Gromadin said. "The market believes that Biden will ease the sanctions on Iran. The supply of oil from Iran on the world market is a serious factor. A large amount of black gold has accumulated in the country's oil storage facilities, which Iran is ready to throw on the market," Head of the Alpari analytical center Alexander Razuvaev told the newspaper.

At the same time, experts consider the current mood on the market to be overly positive. "The drop in demand from new quarantine restrictions may be too rapid and strong for OPEC+ to be able to quickly agree on," Gromadin added. Problems with new vaccines and news about coronavirus mutations are other major risks for the oil market. "Towards the end of 2021, higher oil prices can be expected, given the general underfunding of field development and the return of demand, but market volatility will increase in the coming months," the experts believes.

 

Izvestia: Russia not planning to close air service with UK amid news of new coronavirus strain

Read also
Issue of air service between Russia and UK under control

Many European countries, as well as Israel, have suspended transport service with the United Kingdom due to a new strain of coronavirus that has appeared in Britain. According to the British authorities, it spreads 70% faster than the regular strain of the virus.

Meanwhile, Russia is not going to introduce additional restrictions on contacts with the United Kingdom, Izvestia writes. Russia’s State Duma and the Federation Council share the same opinion. First, it is necessary to obtain confirmation of any real danger of the mutated virus.

"Apart from the statements about the new strain from the UK Minister of Health, nothing else is known. Before talking about the dangers of the mutation, it is necessary to conduct serious scientific research. This year, information has been received many times about new dangerous strains of coronavirus, which has not been confirmed later," member of the State Duma’s Committee on Health Protection Boris Mendelevich told Izvestia. It is too early to rush to statements about additional serious restrictions, he added.

"I'm not sure that the UK virus, due to which borders are now being closed in Europe, is that dangerous. It is not necessarily the case that for example, Russia does not have a version of the virus that would spread faster," Head of the MIPT genomic engineering laboratory Pavel Volchkov told Izvestia. British scientists believe it is spreading 1.7 times faster, which is actually not easy to calculate, the expert added.

Moreover, around 50% of people who have come into contact with coronavirus in one way or another have immunity to it. But what exactly needs to be done is to speed up vaccination, Volchkov said.

Read also
Russia reports record-high 29,350 new coronavirus infections in single day

Meanwhile, the daily number of COVID-19 cases in Russia has gone up again. Compared with last week, the number of cases has increased by almost 1,000 to 28,948 new cases per day. Experts told Izvestia that New Year’s celebrations could lead to a noticeable surge in morbidity.

 

Izvestia: Armenians’ anger at Pashinyan continues to mount

Read also
Armenian opposition blocks Yerevan’s streets demanding PM Pashinyan’s resignation

Political instability in Yerevan after the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh will continue, but the protests are unlikely to lead to an early change of power in Armenia, according to experts interviewed by Izvestia. The number of people disillusioned with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's policies is increasing every day due not only to the unsuccessful military campaign and the refugee problem, but also to the economic crisis amid the pandemic, the newspaper writes. However, the majority of Armenian citizens, according to experts, are apathetic and do not want a repeat of the coup of 2018.

More than a month has passed since the Nagorno-Karabakh armistice, but unrest continues to shake up Yerevan. Even the mourning procession on December 19, dedicated to those killed in Nagorno-Karabakh, experienced strife. This and other incidents demonstrate that the population is bitterly processing the losses and has not come to terms with the results of the war, political analyst Alexander Iskandaryan believes.

"The protest has already acquired a ‘political face’. Seventeen opposition parties united against the prime minister. The growing discontent rages on and is spreading. Even members of the clergy, universities, as well as media personalities are beginning to speak out on their position. But they still do not have sufficient political weight," the expert told Izvestia.

The current opposition is still scattered and fails to arouse sympathy among the majority of the population, the expert said. In addition, people understand that no political association will be able to magically solve these urgent problems, including the situation with refugees and the economic crisis.

Regional expert Johnny Melikian agrees and does not see any opportunities for the opposition to repeat a coup. However, former supporters continue to turn their backs on Pashinyan, and failure for him looms in the next elections, the expert added.

 

Kommersant: SberCloud market share surges amid pandemic

Read also
Sberbank plans to open Russia's first AI institute

The Russian banking giant’s cloud service, SberCloud, by the end of 2020 will enter the top five cloud services providers in Russia with a market share of 6.2%, increasing revenue 14-fold, iKS-Consulting analysts forecasted. A year earlier, the banking giant occupied only 13th place with a share of 0.6%. Sber claims that this happened due to demand from large businesses. However, according to experts and competitors, contracts in the public sector and with the subsidiaries of Sber, which "floods the market with money," helped, Kommersant writes.

The sharp increase in the share of SberCloud is due to the low base in 2019, the general activity of the company, and a partnership with China’s Huawei, which offers its cloud services through SberCloud, according to iKS-Consulting.

The growth of almost all companies was influenced by the pandemic with its increased demand for computing resources, Director of development at Croc Cloud Services Maxim Berezin added. Businesses increased their capacity to organize remote work of their employees, launch and develop client online services, he explains. The largest drivers by industry are e-commerce, entertainment, and communication platforms, CEO of Oxygen data center network Pavel Kulakov added.

On the other hand, Kommersant's source in the industry believes that SberCloud resells the infrastructure of partners at a premium, including the structures of Sberbank proper. "Instead of building healthy market competition and making better products, they flood the market with money, monopolizing it," the source said, noting that the main growth factors for such companies are localization requirements, which make it difficult for global leaders to enter the Russian market.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews.

Press review: Takeaways from Putin’s annual presser and White House eyes peacemaker role
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, December 18
Read more
Russia reports highest coronavirus case tally over past two weeks
Currently, 521,862 people are ill in the country
Read more
Key points from Vladimir Putin's annual news conference
The conference lasted for 4.5 hours
Read more
Kremlin spokesman on when Putin can be tough
The presidential press secretary recalled last week’s footage of the president’s meeting with the government on problems of food price hikes
Read more
Putin says Russian hypersonic weapons’ existence impacts global situation
Russia is developing the most advanced weapons, including the Avangard hypersonic missile system and the Tsirkon long-range hypersonic anti-ship cruise missile, the president said
Read more
Launch of the Angara-A5 rocket went perfectly, Roscosmos Chief says
Dmitry Rogozin noted that the plans of the state corporation for the next year include creating one light and one heavy versions of Angara
Read more
US consulate general in Vladivostok shuts down, one in Yekaterinburg stops operation
A spokesperson for the State Department explained that the decision was made to optimize the operation of the US diplomatic mission to Russia
Read more
Karabakh rescuers find bodies of 22 Armenian soldiers
Rescuers have removed the bodies from Goradiz, Jebrail, and Ishkhanadzor
Read more
Intelligence agencies keep an eye on coup instigators — Kremlin
On Thursday, Putin said Navalny enjoys the support of US intelligence agencies
Read more
Russia plans to vaccinate elderly people against COVID-19 next week
According to the country’s Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, the vaccine’s clinical trials on people aged above 60 are now nearing end
Read more
Sukhoi, MiG to account for 10% of global fighter jet market in 2021-2025, forecast says
Sukhoi will be in the top three of the world’s biggest fighter aircraft makers, according to the Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine's forecast
Read more
Media: Chinese research institutes ink major agreements on scientific personnel in Sanya
The event was attended by representatives of more than 200 research organizations, enterprises and universities
Read more
Russian energy minister to meet with Iranian oil minister Monday
A source at the ministry told TASS that the meeting was arranged to introduce the ministers to each other
Read more
Azerbaijan closes land border with Russia until March 2021
Since the start of the pandemic, Azerbaijan has documented 195,422 cases of COVID-19
Read more
Putin pledges to solve Crimea’s water supply problem
Read more
Experts name S-500 air defense system as possible ‘antidote’ to hypersonic weapons
Russia is currently working on systems of countering hypersonic weapons, which other countries still do not have, Putin told reporters on Thursday
Read more
Russia and its vaccine ‘unpopular’ in the West due to unfair competition - Kremlin
Russia is not popular in the West in general, Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Russia’s Chumakov Center can develop a vaccine against any coronavirus strains - director
The pace of its mutation is not rapid, Aidar Ishmukhametov added
Read more
Russia, Saudi Arabia to ink cooperation roadmap in 2021
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak pointed out that "in 2020, our trade has grown by nearly 60% compared to last year"
Read more
Vladimir Putin names betrayal as worst sin ever
Speaking about the case of journalist Ivan Safronov, charged with treason, Putin noted that "the worst sin ever […] is betrayal"
Read more
Nord Stream 2 will be completed with around 165 km left, says Putin
Construction of Nord Stream 2 in German waters resumed on December 11 after an almost year-long shutdown
Read more
Work on Sarmat ballistic missile nears completion — Putin
The system has been in the process of development since the 2000s to replace the R-36M2 Voyevoda ICBM
Read more
Putin explains why German defense chief wants to deal with Russia from position of force
According to the Russian president, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer wanted to show "how tough she is"
Read more
Soyuz 2.1b carrier rocket with OneWeb satellites launched from Vostochny spaceport
It will take about four hours to put the satellites in orbit
Read more
White House cancels release of statement alleging Russia' involvement in cyber attack - AP
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed earlier US allegations Russian hackers were behind those cyberattacks
Read more
Pompeo concedes Russia is among US enemies
He also highlighted publications in certain US media about the "efforts in the cyber space" ascribed to Russia
Read more
Russia deploys its super-fast MiG-31 interceptor aircraft in Chukotka
From December 1, groups of MiG-31 aircraft of the fleet’s naval aviation assumed combat duty in the Arctic
Read more
Roscosmos ready to send an additional supply of oxygen to ISS in February, if necessary
Situation with the oxygen leak on ISS under control, General Director of the organization Dmitry Rogozin added
Read more
Trump believes he won’t need to invoke Insurrection Act
The 1807 bill permits the federal deployment of military force into the states to suppress insurrections
Read more
Vucic eyes launching production of Russian coronavirus vaccine in Serbia
Now the Sputnik V is undergoing studies in Serbia’s Medicines Agency
Read more
Bumerang-platform armored vehicles to enter state trials in 2021
In April this year, the Military Industrial Company told TASS that the refined machines will have a larger body with better buoyancy
Read more
Issue of air service between Russia and UK under control
According to the anti-coronavirus crisis center, all decisions on that matter will be announced when taken
Read more
Trump claims again Biden lost presidential election
Democrat lost all 6 Swing States, US Incumbent President stressed
Read more
Russia to build up support for Donbass, Putin says
That concerns support for production, solving social problems and infrastructure issues, Putin said
Read more
Press review: Takeaways from Putin’s annual presser and White House eyes peacemaker role
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, December 18
Read more
Press review: Putin to hold annual news conference and US aims to push Russia out of Libya
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, December 17
Read more
Russia plans to vaccinate 60% of its adult population against coronavirus
Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that in an interview with Rossiya 1 TV channel
Read more
Passenger plane makes emergency landing in Siberian city
No one was hurt
Read more
Putin says Erdogan always keeps his word despite differing views
Read more
Russian army among world’s most efficient, Putin says
Its size has decreased but it has become much more effective, the president noted
Read more
Russia to complete trials of next-generation armored vehicle in summer 2021
By now, Altet has fully completed preliminary trials
Read more
Russian officer dies during demining works in Nagorno-Karabakh
According to the Defense ministry, all possible assistance will be offered to his family
Read more
Vladimir Putin still does not use smartphone, spokesman says
While Putin does occasionally use the Internet, the head of state does not have too much time, Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Russia working on ‘antidote’ against other countries’ future hypersonic weapons — Putin
The Russian president recalled that the United States had worked on the concept of a quick disarming strike by precision weapons on command posts
Read more
Russia weaning itself off oil and gas dependency, says Putin
The president especially noted that if someone wants to still view Russia as a gas station that image is no longer valid
Read more
Coronavirus epidemic in Russia may end by spring or even earlier, top sanitary doctor says
It depends on everyone today, Anna Popova noted
Read more
Russia needs to protect borders given risks of smoldering regional conflicts - Putin
Russian President ordered to pay serious attention to information security, fight against extremism, corruption and economic crimes
Read more
Russia, Germany to hold talks on joint production of Russian anti-coronavirus vaccines
So for, two domestically-developed anti-coronavirus vaccines have been registered in Russia
Read more
Putin’s comments caution ‘foreign circles’ aiming to derail Karabakh deal, says Aliyev
According to the Azerbaijani president, the saboteurs are dissatisfied with Russia’s leading role in the ceasefire
Read more
Russia is ‘harmless and squeaky clean' compared to the West, Putin says
The BBC representative asked a question about reasons for worsening relations between Russia and the West
Read more
Most serious period of fighting against COVID-19 will end in few months, Moscow mayor says
Earlier, Sergey Sobyanin said that almost 13,000 patients with coronavirus remain in hospitals in Moscow
Read more