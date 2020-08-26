{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Turkey’s new gas field to impact Russia and West reacts to Navalny case

Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, August 26
Turkey's drilling ship heading toward Black Sea AP Photo/Emrah Gurel
Turkey's drilling ship heading toward Black Sea
© AP Photo/Emrah Gurel

 

Media: Navalny’s suspected poisoning threatens relations between Moscow and the West

The alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, who is currently undergoing treatment at the Charite hospital in Berlin, threatens to undermine the relations between Russia and the West. Berlin, Paris and Brussels have already called on Moscow to investigate the suspected assassination attempt, although an official statement by Berlin doctors has not been provided yet. Experts interviewed by Kommersant note that Navalny’s case may cause Russia and Western countries to lose mutual trust completely, with the threat of new sanctions looming on the horizon. Meanwhile, Nezavisimaya Gazeta reports that this situation could be used by Russia’s Western colleagues to undermine the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Germany.

Read also
Kremlin sees no grounds to launch criminal probe into Navalny’s condition

"This story adds fuel to the fire of the information war just as Russia was showing restraint and hoping for a de-escalation in relations with its Western partners, taking steps in their direction. Now, especially taking into account the political crisis in Belarus and the protests in Khabarovsk, the possibilities for normalization are minimal," Director General of the Russian International Affairs Council Andrei Kortunov told Kommersant. According to the expert, if Moscow and the West lose all mutual trust over this incident, the West will tie Navalny’s suspected poisoning to the events in Belarus, seeing it as an attempt to take out a potential leader of Russian anti-government protests, if protest sentiment in Russia grows. Besides, after undergoing rehabilitation in Germany, Alexei Navalny may improve his international standing, potentially being considered the main face of the Russian opposition recognized by the West.

Meanwhile, the German newspaper Handelsblatt published calls to stop the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline over this incident, also demanding to introduce individual sanctions against Russian officials and their families, Nezavisimaya Gazeta reports.

"To project the local situation with the poisoning of the Russian opposition figure onto the global relations between Russia and Europe would be wrong. Besides, it is not clear who poisoned Navalny. It is likely that this case will not lead to any serious repercussions, namely, any specific anti-Russian steps," Oleg Cherednichenko, an associate professor at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, told Nezavisimaya Gazeta.

However, regardless of the results of the investigation, Europe’s business and political circles may use this situation to their advantage, Cherednichenko noted. There may be statements made against the construction of Nord Stream 2. "However, in the long-term, the economic benefit of launching Nord Stream 2 is clear to Germany, and such statements are unlikely to reach their goal," the expert notes.

 

Izvestia: Russia castigates European Parliament for meddling in Belarusian affairs

Unlike European organizations, Russia is not trying to influence the political situation in Belarus, Russian Senator Konstantin Kosachev told Izvestia, commenting on the recent accusations coming from several members of the European Parliament (EP) against Moscow made during a session of the EP Committee on Foreign Affairs. Belarusian opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya took part in the session, informing members of the EP about the aims of the Belarusian protest movement and its readiness to launch talks with incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus.

Read also
Lukashenko accuses US and Europe of orchestrating Belarusian protests

The European legislators expressed their support for the head of the Belarusian opposition and provided their assessments of the situation in the republic. European MPs often mentioned Russia in their statements, with some offering to establish dialogue with Moscow on Belarus, and some accusing it of aiding the current government and sending its agents to influence the situation there.

Russian politicians dismissed those claims as absurd, noting that Europe is the one who is meddling in Belarusian domestic affairs.

"We respect the sovereignty of Belarus, we are not holding any meetings, be it with representatives of the government or the opposition," Chairman of the Russian Federation Council’s (the upper house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev told Izvestia. "However, we are always ready to provide cooperation on domestic dialogue, if it is needed by Belarus. Russia is not making any attempts to push the situation in any direction," the senator insisted. However, Russia’s official stance comes down to maintaining contacts with the official leadership of Belarus represented by Alexander Lukashenko and his supporters, he added.

 

Vedomosti: Another pending Normandy Four summit shelved

The meeting between the political advisors to the Normandy Four (Russia, Ukraine, Germany, and France) nations leaders, planned for August 28, has been cancelled, a diplomatic source close to the talks told the Russian media on August 25. The political advisors planned to discuss the preparations for a new summit of the Normandy Four leaders. Kiev seeks to hold the summit as soon as possible to revise the Minsk Agreements, experts questioned by Vedomosti note.

The last time such a summit took place was in December 2019 in Paris, with the next summit planned for April 2020 if all agreements of the previous meeting were adhered to. However, this anticipated conference has not taken place yet. So far, Ukraine has been pushing for a new Normandy Four summit in Berlin as soon as possible, while Russia has repeatedly pointed out that Ukraine has failed to adhere to its obligations to regulate the situation in Donbass as approved by the Paris summit.

Read also
Kremlin official comments on lengthy Berlin-hosted Normandy Four dialogue

Ukraine’s commitment to holding the next Normandy Four meeting as early as possible is clear, since it needs it to somehow revise the Minsk Agreements, Director General of the Russian International Affairs Council Andrei Kortunov told Vedomosti. "They understand that they cannot ram those agreements through in Kiev, that even Zelensky’s own party in the Verkhovna Rada won’t support at least some of those agreements. So of course, they would like to revise those agreements, or at least update them in such a way that Ukraine’s interests are taken into account to a greater degree," the expert said.

Kiev has also been raising the issue of changing the composition of the Normandy Four, with the US, the UK and Poland seen as potential participants in the talks, Kortunov said. However, he pointed out that the Normandy Four format is unlikely to be dissolved in spite of internal disagreements during the preparations for another summit: "We do not have anything else besides this format. Moreover, if Ukraine rejects it, the West’s entire strategy will be destroyed. It is based on adherence to the Minsk Agreements."

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Turkey’s newly-discovered gas field makes Russian supplies less attractive

Turkey is not brushing off the possibility that it may find new sources of natural gas in the Black Sea, the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a press conference in Ankara. Earlier, the Turkish leadership announced the discovery of the Sakarya Gas Field with a volume of about 320 bln cubic meters. This revelation has allowed the government to talk about moving a step forward towards Turkey’s energy independence, Nezavisimaya Gazeta points out. Experts note that in the long run, Ankara may attempt to reduce the volume of Russian natural gas supply or launch negotiations for a more agreeable price.

Turkey plans to supply the gas from the newly discovered field on the domestic market in several years. Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency, divulged that the potential value of the new gas field in the Black Sea might reach $80 bln under current conditions. It is likely that the discovery of the Sakarya Gas Field will lower the degree of public unrest in Turkey, which is going through an acute economic crisis. Berat Albayrak, Turkey’s minister of treasury and finance, was confident that the discovery of new sources of gas in the Black Sea would help the country overcome its budget deficit and move towards surplus figures.

Senior Director of the Turkish Program at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) Aykan Erdemir told Nezavisimaya Gazeta that the prospects for profiting off the new gas field are unclear so far. The analyst noted that field experts are predicting that this process would take seven years. Despite the fact that it is too early to discuss the influence this could have on the Turkish-Russian relations, Ankara plans to use domestic production of gas in the long run to overcome dependency on Russian gas and negotiate a lower price, the expert pointed out. On the whole, Turkey will continue to import oil, gas and liquified natural gas for the next decade, however, it will have more space to maneuver between its key suppliers, including Azerbaijan, Russia and the US, Erdemir concluded.

 

Izvestia: Oil prices may hit $50 in the wake of US hurricanes

Oil prices have already been sent surging by the violent storms in the Gulf of Mexico. In the five days of the hurricanes, Brent oil prices went up by 6%, reaching $46 for the first time since August 5. The surge may hit $50 in August, however, this effect will be a short-term one, and in September, the price is likely to return to its original state, experts questioned by Izvestia note. Oil prices are unlikely to grow further due to its significant reserves in the US and insufficient global demand.

Read also
OPEC countries fulfill their obligations under oil production cut deal by 97% in July

The natural disaster has affected the region’s oil industry, with employees at 281 oil platforms out of 643 located in the Gulf of Mexico being evacuated due to the hurricanes.

"That said, 82.4% of oil production has been stopped in the region. Equinor has finished evacuating its oil production platform Titan, and halted the production of oil on this object. BP, Chevron and Shell have suspended 13% of oil production on the shelf," Head of the Analytical Department at AMarkets Artem Deev told Izvestia.

According to Deev, oil prices may hit $47 per barrel this week. The expert noted that the hurricane would not be a long-term factor affecting oil prices, and after the natural disaster wanes, oil platforms will return to normal, with oil prices reaching the pre-hurricane level.

Deputy Chairperson at Alpari center Natalya Milchakova shares this opinion, noting that the prices are unlikely to remain high, just like in early August. Deputy Director at the National Energy Institute Alexander Frolov pointed out that there are no objective reasons for oil prices to grow at the present moment.

"This week, oil prices may even hit $50. However, this will be a momentary price in a specific case. Natural disasters will be used to scare off investors, there may be a speculative effect, however, it will be short-term," the expert concluded. He added that significant oil reserves and low demand affect the current situation on the oil market to a greater extent than natural disasters.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: German doctors report on Navalny and EU cooks up Belarus mediation scheme
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, August 25
Read more
Belarus’ opposition council members detained on charges of organizing unauthorized rally
The two were detained on Monday morning near the Minsk Tractor Plant where they had arrived
Read more
ISS crew opens all transfer hatches of Russian and US modules
The air pressure is normal
Read more
Belarus’ coordination council insists on returning to 1994 constitution
A member of the council Pavel Latushko recalled that former presidential candidates had already applied to the country’s Supreme Court to recognize the August 9 presidential polls as invalid
Read more
Austria expels Russian diplomat
The Austrian Foreign Ministry refrained from commenting on details of the incident
Read more
Putin, Lukashenko discuss Belarus’ participation in Russian anti-COVID vaccine tests
Belarus’ news agency BelTA reported earlier in the day that the two presidents had agreed that Belarus would be the first country to be supplied with the Russian-made anti-coronavirus vaccine
Read more
Belarusians can cope with the situation in the country on their own - Lavrov
Situation in Belarus normalizing but not everyone likes this, said Russia’s Foreign Minister
Read more
Russian space firm starts work on new Soyuz-6 carrier rocket
Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos plans to create the Soyuz-6 rocket using the Soyuz-5 launch vehicle as its basis
Read more
Putin had no role in decision-making on Navalny’s transfer to Germany, Kremlin says
According to the Kremlin spokesman, "it was an entirely medical decision, tied to the patient’s health condition"
Read more
Syria’s gas pipeline explosion caused by terrorist attack, minister says
The minister added that in the next few hours, the power supply in Syria can be restored
Read more
Protest propaganda popped: Belarusian helicopters thwart balloon stunt sent from Lithuania
The Belarusian Defense Ministry added that it had provided a report to the Foreign Ministry so that a protest could be lodged against Lithuania
Read more
Russia developing submillimeter radar to detect swarm of low-flying drones
The submillimeter radar will help spot and track small targets because this wave band has an increased spatial resolution compared to the centimeter range, according to RTI CEO Pavel Laptayev
Read more
Belarus, Russian defense firm sign schedule of advanced air defense systems’ deliveries
The document is valid through 2025
Read more
Russia’s top brass wants to replace Armata with two-section ‘tank of the future’
The concept of a two-section ‘tank of future’ was presented at the Army-2020 international military and technical forum
Read more
Russia’s recently crowned WBC Interim Champion Povetkin may face Usyk of Ukraine
On the night of August 22, Russia’s former Heavyweight World Champion Alexander Povetkin defeated Britain’s Dillian Whyte in the fifth round with a technical knockout to win the WBC interim heavyweight champion title
Read more
Russia’s state arms seller to offer almost 50 new weapon systems to world market
These are final products involving air defense systems, combat and military transport aircraft, and also the armor, naval hardware and artillery, Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev said
Read more
Iran successfully used Russian-made radar to track US F-35 jets — designer
The Rezonans-NE radar has been on round-the-clock combat duty in Iran for several years, according to the deputy CEO of the research center Rezonans
Read more
UFO video footage captured by Russian cosmonaut sent for analysis - Roscosmos
Earlier on Wednesday, Russian astronaut Ivan Vagner, who is currently at the ISS, said that he might have detected a group of five unidentified flying objects (UFOs) when shooting a time lapse video
Read more
Putin says unemployment is one of key problems in Russia
Putin said that at the meeting with the governor of the Rostov Region
Read more
Russia to complete state trials of latest anti-aircraft artillery system in 2022
Serial deliveries will begin after the state commission makes the corresponding decision, according to the defense manufacturer
Read more
Russia declares Austrian diplomat persona non grata as response measure
Earlier on Monday, the Austrian Foreign Ministry told TASS that the authorities decided to expel a Russian diplomat, whose activities allegedly violated the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations
Read more
Sea Launch to be restored at cost of about $470 mln
Russia's deputy prime minister recalled that before the floating spaceport left its port Long Beach, California, the United States in accordance with its laws removed all equipment from the command ship and the floating platform
Read more
Putin highlights importance of developing trustworthy relations in security sphere
The International Army Games have helped strengthen friendly ties for several years now, Russian President noted
Read more
Russia’s latest anti-aircraft artillery weapon proves effective to fight drones
According to the press office of the defense manufacturer, it will be possible to see specific parameters of the anti-aircraft system’s efficiency after all the trials with newly developed munitions are complete
Read more
Lukashenko flies to his Minsk residence in bulletproof vest with submachine gun in hands
The president was met by armed body guards
Read more
Lukashenko, Putin discuss situation in Belarus
By now, Putin and Lukashenko have had four telephone conversations dedicated to the situation in Belarus
Read more
Kremlin hopes wave of violence in Belarus is avoided
The Kremlin spokesman noted that the law enforcement agencies perform their duties correctly
Read more
Russia achieves certain success in helping China set up its missile attack warning system
The pace of the work was affected by the restrictions introduced over the coronavirus pandemic and that is why it is now difficult to give the specific timeframe of completing the work on creating this system
Read more
Russia testing remotely piloted mode in Su-57 fifth-generation fighter’s trials
The Su-57 is a fifth-generation multirole fighter designed to destroy all types of air, ground and naval targets
Read more
Claims of Navalny’s poisoning premature, forensic expert says
This conclusion is hasty since it is not proven, the expert said
Read more
Belarus opposition challenges national government status
According to member of the Belarusian Coordination Council’s Presidium Maria Kolesnikova, "currently, the government is formed by the president by violating the law"
Read more
Messi decided to leave Barcelona after talk with new coach Koeman - newspaper
According to As, Koeman told the Argentinian star that there would be no more privileges for him in the team
Read more
Shipbuilders to deliver two missile corvettes to Russian Navy
In 2021, the Severnaya Shipyard will also be implementing a program of commissioning civilian vessels
Read more
US news portal claims Trump’s son-in-law is in personal contact with RDIF head
According to the sources, Jared Kushner and Kirill Dmitriev have discussed the possibilities of cooperation between the US and Russia for several years, having met in person
Read more
Russia’s latest S-500 air defense system enters state trials
The top brass said earlier that the commencement of S-500 serial deliveries to the troops was scheduled for 2025
Read more
Russia signs contract with Turkey on 2nd batch of S-400 air defense systems
The sides are now discussing "the financial arrangement of implementing the contract," Head of Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheyev specified
Read more
Ukraine’s Zelensky says not afraid of direct dialogue with Putin
According to Vladimir Zelensky, "the results of these talks can bring closer the end of the war"
Read more
Tests of increased-range BrahMos cruise missiles set for 2020
Earlier this summer, BrahMos’s air-based modification, BrahMos-A, was successfully certified in India, the Tactical Missiles Corporation JSC CEO recalled
Read more
Russia’s upgraded Tu-95MSM strategic bomber to carry 8 missiles instead of four
It has also received new flight control and navigation and communications systems, according to the CEO of the United Aircraft Corporation
Read more
ISS crew locks itself down inside Russian segment
The crew will stay inside the Russian segment until Monday evening
Read more
Kremlin sees no grounds to launch criminal probe into Navalny’s condition
There will be a cause for investigation if the fact of Russian blogger Alexei Navalny's poisoning with some definite substance is established, according to the spokesman
Read more
Omsk medic who treated Alexei Navalny reports threats against him
The threats also targeted his family, including children, according to the deputy chief medical officer
Read more
Press review: Navalny may run efforts from Berlin and Lukashenko eyes army to quash unrest
Top stories from the Rusian press on Monday, August 24th
Read more
Russian Navy to get latest submersibles for military goals
The Vityaz-D deep-water submersible is capable of operating at maximum depths in the World Ocean
Read more
White House invites leaders of Serbia, Kosovo to talks on September 4
On Thursday, Vucic advised Kosovo leaders to save the money for travelling to Washington, because Serbia will not recognize the independence of the self-proclaimed region
Read more
Berlin's Charite clinic: Alexei Navalny still in coma, condition is not life-threatening
Clinical findings indicate poisoning with a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors, according to the hospital
Read more
Certain units of Belarusian army to be placed on high alert, says Defense Ministry
The check will end with a tactical exercise, the ministry added
Read more
Russia’s top brass places order with Amur Shipyard for Project 20380 missile corvettes
The signing ceremony took place at the Army-2020 international military and technical forum
Read more
Senior US diplomat, Tikhanovskaya discuss strengthening democracy in Belarus
Stephen Biegun affirmed the U.S. commitment to Belarus’ sovereignty and territorial integrity and to the sovereign right of its people to elect their own leaders and determine their own future
Read more
US Deputy Secretary of State Biegun to visit Russia, Lithuania, Ukraine on Aug 24-27
Stephen E. Biegun will travel to meet with senior government leaders to discuss a range of regional and international issues
Read more
Press review: German doctors report on Navalny and EU cooks up Belarus mediation scheme
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, August 25
Read more