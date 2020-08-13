{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Minsk steps up repressions and Macron accused of trying to reconquer Lebanon

Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, August 13
Police clashing with protesters in Minsk, Belarus AP Photo/Sergei Grits
Police clashing with protesters in Minsk, Belarus
© AP Photo/Sergei Grits

 

Media: Belarus steps up repressions as mass protests continue

Protests after the presidential election in Belarus have been ongoing for the fourth day, but the authorities have not voiced plans to enter dialogue with the rioters. On the contrary, violence has been on the rise. The security forces continue arrests, which trigger new protests.

Read also
Belarus women form human chains in solidarity with protesters

"The strikes have not yet entered a massive scale, the protesters neither have a leader nor a clear plan. That’s why obviously, Lukashenko will retain power because he has the power resource and the elites are not split," Alexei Makarkin, First Vice President of the Center for Political Technologies, told Nezavisimaya Gazeta. Meanwhile, the image of Belarus in the public mind has changed. "Now the entire world sees its president, who is retaining power by force, and riot police, who are harshly beating the protesters." In the future, Lukashenko will face problems with the current presidential term and in the long-term prospect, it will be hard for him to keep power. "It is possible that the elites will be split and discontent will grow in the Belarusian society, and Lukashenko’s image as a ‘father’ is changing to that of a dictator."

The European Union has already reacted to harsh actions of the Belarusian authorities. All 27 EU member-states have described the August 9 presidential election as neither free nor fair. A diplomatic source in Brussels told Kommersant that Belarus could face sanctions. "For the first time in his career, Lukashenko has lost the election. His rule is not going to be the same," the source told the paper. Political observer and journalist of Belsat channel Igor Ilyash noted that the prospect of improving the relations between Belarus and the West was now a thing of the past, and this issue would not be raised while Lukashenko is still in power. "There won’t be a rapprochement now. Blood was shed on the streets of Minsk and the fact that this was done defiantly and in a frightening way shows that there is no going back," the expert said.

Meanwhile, Lukashenko’s victory is turning Russia into a hostage of its unpredictable neighbor and the Union State remains the tool of exerting Moscow’s influence on Minsk, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. Obviously, uncertainty in Russian-Belarusian relations is expected to last. The situation is reminiscent of the Russian-Ukrainian ties before the 2014 Maidan protests, the newspaper notes.

 

Izvestia: ‘Bonaparte Macron’ accused of trying to reconquer Lebanon

French President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to provide assistance to Lebanon hit by the deadly blast at Beirut’s port have been denounced as a neocolonialist attempt to restore sway over a troubled Middle Eastern land, Izvestia writes, adding that the French leader, who came to Beirut last week and visited the tragedy scene, was dubbed Bonaparte by the media. While promising assistance, Macron emphasized that it should be provided on condition of transparency and must not end up in the hands of corrupt officials, and demanded political and economic reforms.

Read also
Damage from blast in Beirut port surpasses $15 bln, Lebanon’s president says

Given the challenging situation in Lebanon, where damages from the explosions at Beirut's port on August 4 exceeded $15 bln, many viewed this symbolic visit of Macron’s more than just a gesture of solidarity and support, Izvestia writes. Others criticized Macron for going to Lebanon while France is facing its own problems such as the coronavirus spread and wildfires in the south. Amid this criticism, Macron was forced to convince everyone that he had no plans on restoring the French mandate in Lebanon. He explained the move by "friendship and support" rather than the desire to meddle in the country’s affairs.

Meanwhile, Moscow warns about dangerous influence of external factors on the developments in Lebanon. "There should not be any attempts to substitute the goals of reforms by the demands [first of all the US] concerning Hezbollah and limiting its role and so on," Russia’s Ambassador to Beirut Alexander Zasypkin told Izvestia. "This is actually interference in domestic affairs." The blast at the port increased tensions in the country and Moscow is calling on all sides to prevent deterioration, the diplomat said.

There is not much hope that Lebanon will be able to overcome the current situation alone, and there are many regional powers seeking to help the country. "Politics in Lebanon has discredited itself," expert of the Russian International Affairs Council Grigory Lukyanov noted. "The system is very closed in the country and does not imply any rotation. This has been so for nearly 100 years. In fact, Lebanon has been living by the same rules which led it to a civil war in the 1970s."

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Biden to keep lead over Trump with surprise VP pick

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, has picked Senator Kamala Harris of California as his vice-presidential running mate. According to experts this was a good choice signaling that the Democrats are pursuing the goal of keeping their supporters rather than attracting swing voters and Donald Trump’s backers, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

Biden, who is 77, "may not be able to serve the entire five-year-presidential term given his age," the paper adds, "so, by supporting him at the election, Americans obviously understand that they are choosing Harris, 55".

Read also
US will soon defeat radical left inside the country — Trump

According to Chief Researcher at the Institute for US and Canadian Studies Vladimir Vasilyev, Biden’s decision came after a spat among leaders in the Democratic Party. Barack Obama wanted Biden to pick Susan Rice, who was national security advisor from 2013 to 2017. However, Biden believed that the vice president should not be linked to Obama. "Harris is a newcomer Senator. She was elected in 2016 and is not related to the Obama administration," the expert noted.

Biden’s choice is very unusual. Harris is a person of color who has an Indian mother and a Jamaican father. By betting on the Californian Senator, Biden has acknowledged the new reality that now the states of the Western coast are the Democrats' key stronghold. According to Vasilyev, Biden views Harris as a person who won’t attract new voters, but won’t split his current supporters, and their votes could be enough for victory. Opinion polls show that Biden currently has a lead over Trump.

 

Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Russia could let foreign companies develop Arctic shelf

In 2033-2040, the total oil output on Russia’s Arctic and Pacific shelf could reach 313 mln tonnes, and given the preferential taxation, this could rake in up to 657 bln rubles ($8.9 bln), according to the Ministry for Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic. The ministry prepared its economic justification for a bill on developing the continental shelf of the Arctic and the Pacific Ocean. The document stipulates the creation of a state agent, which will develop the shelf in a consortium with companies - both state (like now) and private firms, including foreign ones, Rossiyskaya Gazeta writes.

Read also
Russia will respond to encroachment on national interests in Arctic — senior diplomat

The ministry stresses that the nearest project could be launched not earlier than in 10 years, and the estimations on its economic effectiveness could be changed. "In the past 23 years, taxation in the field of hydrocarbon production changed 11 times and this shows that it is impossible to forecast taxes in financial models," the document reads.

The development of Russia’s Arctic shelf was stalled after oil prices plunged in late 2014. Besides, US and EU sanctions ban foreign companies from taking part in producing oil in the Russian Arctic shelf and sharing technologies for these works. However, since then the cost of developing maritime resources significantly declined while other players have emerged on the market, the paper says.

"The long-term oil price could be put at $55-$65 and this price along with tax incentives could draw investments in the Arctic shelf and make these projects attractive for foreign investors," said Vasily Tanurkov, director of ACRA corporate ratings group.

 

RBC: Russia’s net debt exceeds $21 bln amid coronavirus pandemic

Russia’s net public debt has expanded amid the coronavirus pandemic, reaching 1.55 trillion rubles ($21 bln) as of July 1, 2020, RBC writes citing the statistics of the Russian Finance Ministry and the Central Bank.

According to the newspaper, the federal government’s debt reached 14.77 trillion rubles ($201 bln) as of July 1, while liquidity reserves totaled 13.22 trillion rubles ($180 bln). The Finance Ministry explained that the key factor behind the shrinking state deposits was the government’s purchase of a controlling stake at Sberbank from the Central Bank in April for 2.14 trln rubles ($29 bln).

In September 2019, RBC wrote citing the data of the Finance Ministry and the Central Bank that the net public debt became negative for the first time after the introduction of sanctions and the falling oil prices in 2014.

The newspaper writes that the recent trend was explained by unbalanced federal budget this year. The Finance Ministry was forced to compensate for the falling oil and gas revenues and increase spending beyond its limits defined by the budget rule. Besides, the debt is growing because of the government’s support measures during the crisis.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Russia's plans for coronavirus vaccine and why Tikhanovskaya fled Belarus
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, August 12
Read more
Press review: Who is behind the deadly blast in Beirut and Lukashenko rails against Moscow
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, August 5
Read more
Preparations for testing Russian coronavirus vaccine to begin in Brazil next week
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia had registered the world’s first vaccine against the novel coronavirus
Read more
Ex-PM Medvedev: US trying to use Internet as its fiefdom
Dmitry Medvedev recalled the US administration’s decision regarding owners of such social networks as WeChat and apps linked to it
Read more
Russia plans to make 5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine per month in December-January
The entire country will be provided with the appropriate drug within a year, according to the expert
Read more
First registered COVID-19 vaccine worldwide is named Sputnik V
The vaccine got its name after the first man-made satellite launched by the Soviet Union
Read more
Russia’s Su-27 fighter jet scrambled to intercept US spy planes over Black Sea
No violations of the Russian state border were allowed, according to the National Defense Control Center
Read more
Russian COVID-19 vaccine to enter circulation on January 1, 2021
To date, 897,599 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia
Read more
Belarusian presidential candidate Tikhanovskaya in Lithuania, says Foreign Ministry
She arrived in Lithuania after spending seven hours in detention on the territory of Belarus
Read more
Serbian leader Vucic says ready to be first to take Russian coronavirus vaccine
On Monday, President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte also volunteered to test the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus on himself
Read more
Tu-160M2, Tu-22M3M bombers to get communications suite from latest Su-57 fighter
The system is characterized by high reliability, speedy information transmission, a small weight and energy efficiency, according to Ruselectronics Group
Read more
Pompeo says US may consider sanctions against Belarus
Secretary of State noted that the US "were incredibly troubled by the election and deeply disappointed that it wasn't more free and more fair"
Read more
Russia exposes many cyberattacks coming from Germany — Lavrov
According to the top diplomat, more than 50 government offices were targeted
Read more
Lukashenko says protests were orchestrated from Poland, UK, Czech Republic
According to Lukashenko, Russian, Polish and Ukrainian citizens attempted to take part in mass protests
Read more
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
Read more
Russia’s Aerospace Forces to start receiving attack drones in 2021 — deputy commander
Russian troops currently have in service unmanned aerial vehicles of short and medium range
Read more
Russia to set up continuous assembly line for Su-57 fifth-generation fighters
The plans are to deliver 76 Su-57 aircraft platforms to the Defense Ministry by 2028, according to official data
Read more
COVID-19 vaccine may cause short-term changes in body, expert thinks
The top-ranking physician recalled that several people of high standing had been inoculated on their own initiative
Read more
Press review: Will protests in Belarus continue and when will Russian oil industry recover
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, August 11
Read more
Russia receives request for 1 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses from 20 states
Russia is working on an aid program for poor countries to vaccinate against COVID-19, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said
Read more
No grounds to postpone registration of Russian COVID-19 vaccine, expert says
This vaccine wasn’t developed from scratch, the expert noted
Read more
Suspected coordinators of mass protests detained in Minsk — Belarusian agency
Protests flared up in Minsk after the results of the August 9 presidential election were announced
Read more
MiG-31 fighter jet makes emergency landing in Perm
The press service of the Central Military District confirmed that the plane had landed with its tail landing gear wheel broken
Read more
Russian university says clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine completed
The volunteers will be discharged on July 15 and July 20
Read more
Russia’s Aerospace Force to get Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets by year-end
The Russian defense minister earlier said that the ministry had signed a contract on 76 Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets
Read more
Germany in contact with companies exposed to Nord Stream 2 sanctions
A group of US senators warned the management of Faehrhafen Sassnitz GmbH of the grave consequences unless the company stops using the port of Mukran as the logistical base for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Handelsblatt newspaper wrote last week
Read more
EU mulls imposing sanctions on Belarus
Borrell recalled that in 2015-2016 the EU took a few big steps to lift some sanctions that were imposed against Minsk back in 2004
Read more
Crew Dragon undocks from ISS, Atlantic splashdown scheduled for Sunday
The spacecraft is expected to splash down off Florida’s coast on Sunday at 14:42 local time
Read more
Russia, Germany discuss potential production of Russian COVID-19 vaccine in Germany
There was a meeting between Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr
Read more
Russia’s upgraded Ka-52M combat helicopter makes debut flight
The vehicle incorporates the best technical solutions earlier tested on helicopters, the Industry and Trade Ministry said
Read more
Doctors and teachers will be first to get Russian COVID-19 vaccine, health minister says
Read more
Belarusian security chief says assassination attempt on candidate Tikhanovskaya was foiled
According to the chief of the country’s State Security Committee, 120 officers were engaged in ensuring security of the united headquarters
Read more
US hails Russian diplomats’ expulsion from Slovakia
Slovakia’s Foreign Ministry confirmed on Monday that the authorities were expelling three staff members of the Russian Embassy in Bratislava over suspected espionage activity
Read more
Afghan president recalls ambassador to Russia
The reasons are not reported
Read more
Nord Stream 2 project to be implemented shortly, says Lavrov
Moscow considers the exterritorial approach in imposing sanctions, same as the unilateral approach used by the US and EU, unacceptable, the top diplomat underscored
Read more
All volunteers develop coronavirus immunity after Russian vaccine trial
Russian scientists would release all their findings in August
Read more
Russian vaccine against COVID-19 subject to coordinated information attacks — developer
According to the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, the politicized approach of a number of Western countries jeopardizes the lives of their citizens
Read more
Israel scrutinizes Russian coronavirus vaccine
According to official information, Russia received preliminary applications to purchase more than one billion doses of its breakthrough vaccine from 20 countries
Read more
Russian pharmaceutical company signs deal to release Oxford vaccine against coronavirus
The pharmaceutical company noted that the vaccine is currently undergoing research, which should determine how well it protects against coronavirus, and estimate its safety and immune response in humans
Read more
Telegram founder: anti-censorship tools enabled in Belarus
Pavel Durov wrote, the connection was still very unstable as Internet was at times shut off completely in the country
Read more
US put to a vote draft UNSC resolution on Iran - source
This is a draft resolution on prolonging the arms embargo against the country
Read more
US Central Command claims Iranian military overtook ship in international waters
The Wila tanker sailing under the Liberian flag was headed from the UAE port of Al Hamriyah to an anchorage belonging to the UAE near the city of Khor Fakkan on the coast of the Gulf of Oman
Read more
Russian COVID-19 vaccine proven safe and effective, says health minister
All tested patients were discharged from the hospitals today
Read more
Trump plans to invite Putin to G7 summit in US
US President also said that he was considering plans of holding the G7 summit after the November election
Read more
Russia’s top brass to sign contracts for building six corvettes
From October, the Amur Shipyard will be able to obtain loans at a 5% concessional rate
Read more
Lithuania, Latvia, Poland float plan to resolve crisis in Belarus
According to the Lithuanian leader, the Belarusian government should first of all cease to apply force to those protesting against the results of the presidential election
Read more
US on wrong track imposing sanctions against Nord Stream 2 — German foreign minister
The German top diplomat stressed that no state can dictate the EU energy policy by means of threats
Read more
Russia is first to register COVID-19 vaccine worldwide, Putin says
Putin says one of his daughters tested COVID-19 vaccine on herself
Read more
Russian Figure Skating Federation still waits for Kostornaia’s bid to switch coaches
On July 31, Russian figure skating coach Eteri Tutberidze announced that she had parted ways with her student Alena Kostornaia
Read more
Venezuela ready to test Russian COVID-19 vaccine
On August 11, Russia became the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine. Russian Health Minister informed that the vaccine had shown its effectiveness and safety on the outcomes of clinical trials
Read more
Press review: Russia's plans for coronavirus vaccine and why Tikhanovskaya fled Belarus
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, August 12
Read more