{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Putin postpones Victory Day parade and South Korea holds election

Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, April 17
© Sergei Karpukhin/TASS, archive

Kommersant: Putin postpones Victory Day parade

Read also
Putin postpones preparations for May 9 parade, Immortal Regiment march

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced the decision to put off the anticipated parade in Moscow’s Red Square to mark the 75th anniversary of the Victory over Nazism, Kommersant writes. The head of state emphasized that the risks associated with the coronavirus epidemic were still extremely high. He noted though that 2020 had been declared the Year of Memory and Glory in Russia and vowed that all events planned for May 9 would be held later this year.

At a video conference meeting with Russia’s Security Council on Thursday, the president drew a parallel between the Soviet Union’s Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany and the current situation of Russia fighting the spread of coronavirus, stressing that in those days people fought against Nazism for the sake of their survival.

Earlier in the day, Speaker of the Russian Federation Council (upper house) Valentina Matviyenko said that the date for the Victory Parade would depend on how the coronavirus situation in the country unfolded. She assured that the parade would be held this year and promised that it would be grandiose.

Meanwhile, Alexei Makarkin, Deputy Head of the Center for Political Technologies, pointed to the change in national priorities. Despite the importance of the Victory Day Parade for the ideological doctrine promoted by the authorities, the need to take care of people’s lives and health comes first. According to the expert, the decision to put off the parade was a rational step, and one should not overestimate its potential demoralizing effect on public opinion. "People understand that the congestion of participants in the parade and spectators in the center of Moscow might contribute to the widening of the epidemic," the paper quotes him as saying.

 

Izvestia: South Korea holds parliamentary election amid coronavirus pandemic

Read also
South Korea registers 22 new coronavirus cases in past day

While many countries had to cancel or postpone elections over the coronavirus outbreak, South Korea was the first country to hold a national vote as scheduled, Izvestia writes. The party of South Korean President Moon Jae-in won a landslide victory. The turnout exceeded 66%, which was the highest figure since 1992. Voters thus appreciated the government’s effective response to the spread of the epidemic, believing that it had compensated for some flaws in its economic and foreign policy.

Although people elected lawmakers, the vote was rather seen as a kind of referendum on the political fate of President Moon Jae-in. If the election had been held a few months earlier, his Democratic Party could have lost its parliamentary majority because of the economic situation in the country, corruption scandals surrounding his inner circle and the deadlocked intra-Korean peace process.

While the fight against the pandemic in many countries was ineffective and undermined people’s trust in their authorities, in South Korea, on the contrary, the anti-coronavirus efforts were successful. That had a favorable effect on the president’s approval rating. According to recent surveys, by April, his approval rate had grown to 54-57%, the highest in the past 18 months.

"Coronavirus has become a global problem, and everyone compared how officials in various countries responded to that threat. In South Korea, the healthcare system was able to prepare for the epidemic very quickly. That made up for those problems and concerns, which existed earlier," Lyudmila Zakharova, an expert on Korea at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute for Far Eastern Studies, told the paper.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: US braces for new financial war against China

Read also

American officials argue that China should pay for throwing the world into the worst recession in 100 years. In order to punish Beijing, some US senators suggested writing off part of America’s debt that the People’s Bank of China holds in reserve. Carrying out that threat could result in a global financial crisis, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a recent interview that the virus had originated in China’s Wuhan and urged Beijing to divulge information about the spread of COVID-19. US President Donald Trump likewise insisted that the Chinese government must "tell the truth" about the pandemic. In response, Beijing has vehemently rejected these accusations.

However, experts have dismissed the senators’ proposal as short-sighted. "The United States has accumulated national debt that can no longer be written off," the paper quotes Head of AMarkets Analytical Department Artem Deev as saying.

"All accusations against China or any other country are always a political component in an economic struggle. After the epidemic, China’s economy had shed all its growth amassed over the past 20 years, and therefore the United States will use any excuse to deal the final blow to its rival," the expert stressed.

A selective default on America’s debt obligations is contrary to US law and could deprive US public debt of its largest buyer and question the reliability of US government bonds as an investment tool, Sergei Suverov, a senior analyst at BCS Premier, warned.

"The trade war between the United States and China is not over, and the US may well churn out rhetoric, pinning the liability on China for spreading COVID-19 in the US and around the world," KRK Group’s Nikita Ryabinin noted.

 

Izvestia: Damascus cautions against politicizing aid to Syria amid pandemic

Read also

The World Health Organization (WHO) is providing assistance to Syria’s northwestern territories, which are not controlled by Damascus. The Syrian government hopes that the support will be extended to the entire territory of the country, Syria’s Ambassador to Russia Riad Haddad told Izvestia.

"It is worth noting that we have high hopes that the organization will play an active role in battling this pandemic throughout the entire territory of the country, and stop politicizing the provision of medical assistance to Syria and yielding to pressure from the West," the diplomat stressed.

He noted that unilateral actions by the United States and the European Union had impeded the delivery of medical equipment and medications to fight COVID-19.

The WHO earlier rejected any accusations of ideological bias and stressed that the organization tried to furnish assistance to all countries, regardless of their political systems.

Meanwhile, Russia reiterated its support for the global health body. Moscow has fully paid its contributions, about $11.5 mln, thus honoring its financial commitments to the WHO, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Office and Other International Organizations in Geneva Gennady Gatilov told the paper. He noted that in April, the Russian government decided to earmark a voluntary contribution ($1 mln) to the WHO budget as part of the technical assistance project aimed at improving the epidemiological situation in Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

"In addition to the pandemic, we have our priorities in the fight against non-communicable diseases and tuberculosis. This year, $8.2 mln and $4.8 mln respectively will be earmarked for these projects. We do not scale back our support for the WHO and [we] will maintain it in the future. We have a rather long and successful history of cooperation. Of course, we will continue to support it, both politically and financially," he assured.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: China to continue building up its military capability

Read also
Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin held telephone conversation

The coronavirus pandemic will not compel Beijing to abandon its overseas military projects in the near future. However, these activities will intensify after 2030, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes citing data provided by Jane’s.

According to Jane’s experts, during this decade, China will continue to use its military and economic resources abroad, in particular, in order to monitor US activities in the Middle East and Africa. After 2030, China is likely to look for additional military bases abroad, they stressed.

So far, China has shown that the coronavirus pandemic had not affected its security policy. On April 14, China’s Navy reported that its Liaoning aircraft carrier was conducting drills in the South China Sea. It stressed that the operation was carried out as part of its usual actions and complied with international laws and standards. Nevertheless, this may indicate China’s intention to beef up its presence in the region, where US warships appear pretty often.

Meanwhile, many experts point to a decrease in the level of US-Chinese relations amidst the pandemic. "The COVID-19 pandemic will inevitably result in the deterioration of relations between the United States and China, which have been far from perfect recently," military expert Yuri Lyamin told the paper.

"Given the obvious economic and political fallout from the pandemic around the world, I would refrain from making such far-reaching forecasts. Against the backdrop of the inevitable growth of US-Chinese contradictions and instability in the world, Beijing could begin to beef up its military presence beyond its borders before 2030," he said.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews.

Press review: Macron’s coronavirus-inspired global truce bid and Pentagon’s virus probe
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, April 16
Read more
Russian diplomat rejects US accusations of Moscow’s violation of nuclear test ban
Read more
Russian Baltic Fleet fighter jets wipe out enemy command posts in night drills
During complex exercises, the pilots paid special attention to the techniques of night flights, practicing offensive and defensive maneuvers at various altitudes and speeds and notionally employing the aircraft’s armament
Read more
Russian diplomat slams Washington’s decision to suspend WHO funding
On Tuesday, Donald Trump halted funding to the World Health Organization while the review into the organization's handling of the pandemic is underway
Read more
Russia’s coronavirus case tally rises by 3,448 over past day
The country’s total tally has reached 27,938
Read more
Russia open for talks with US on hypersonic weapons — top diplomat
The discussion should cover the plans of deploying weapons in outer space, strategic conventional armaments, the future of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty and other issues, the Russian foreign minister said
Read more
Putin postpones preparations for May 9 parade, Immortal Regiment march
The Immortal Regiment march is also put on hold, the president informed, adding that both events are due later this year, when the threat of the novel coronavirus recedes
Read more
Seven more coronavirus patients die in Moscow — crisis center
The death toll from coronavirus-induced diseases in Moscow amounts to 113
Read more
Moscow to reach coronavirus spread plateau in one week — expert
To date, a total of 21,102 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia
Read more
Pneumococcal vaccine may protect against coronavirus, says expert
The President of the Russian Respiratory Society added that the coronavirus should "fade away" in mid-June
Read more
Russian diplomat slams US accusations against WHO as politically motivated
According to the envoy, Washington’s claims "look especially hypocritical" because the Americans "have a big say in the work" of this organization as being widely represented in all of its structures, including top ones
Read more
Surrendering militants say US plotting sabotage attacks in Syria — Russian military
Chief of the Russian reconciliation center Oleg Zhuravlev said that 27 surrendered militants are currently held by the Syrian government forces in Palmyra
Read more
Russian fleet holds exercise as US destroyer enters Black Sea
The US destroyer USS Porter sailed through the Dardanelles and the Bosphorus on April 13 and entered the Black Sea
Read more
Fourteen coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past 24 hours, says crisis center
The overall death toll from coronavirus in Moscow has reached 127
Read more
Russia conducts over 1.5 mln coronavirus tests, ranked second in the world
To date, a total of 24,490 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia
Read more
Global actors may use coronavirus to reshape world without war — Belarus’ president
Lukashenko recalled the UN proposal to print 10% of global GDP worth of money to fight the economic ramifications of the coronavirus
Read more
Putin: Small, medium companies will receive gratuitous aid of $162 per employee
The head of state stressed that the only prerequisite for companies to receive the assistance is to preserve not less than 90% of the staff as of April 1
Read more
Snowden applies for extending Russian residence permit, lawyer says
On August 1, 2014, he received a Russian residence permit valid for three years, which was later extended for another three years
Read more
Problem of coronavirus origin should be addressed cool-headed, says Lavrov
It is necessary to analyze facts to get a better understanding of the crisis genesis, rather than "to try to find in this flood of information only what can tarnish your competitor," Russia's top diplomat said
Read more
Another heavily upgraded Il-76 military transport plane enters trials in Russia
The plane is currently undergoing ground tests
Read more
Lavrov castigates attempts to make China pay reparations for COVID-19 damages
According to the top diplomat, China does not focus solely on domestic developments but has been making every effort to help other countries and share its experience in combating the coronavirus
Read more
Press review: Russia, US to restart arms control talks and OPEC+ deal impotent on prices
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, April 15
Read more
Over 650 people on board Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier test positive for COVID-19
The Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier arrived in the port of Toulon on the Mediterranean Sea on April 12 because many crewmembers started presenting with novel coronavirus symptoms
Read more
Russia reaching peak in coronavirus spread, prominent doctor says
To date, a total of 27,938 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia
Read more
US rejects request to house stranded Russian nationals on seized diplomatic property
The diplomat noted, quoted by the Russian embassy on Facebook, that citizens who are unable to pay for a hotel stay could be temporarily housed there
Read more
China appreciates Russian diplomat’s backlash over demands to reimburse pandemic losses
On April 14, the Russian foreign minister lambasted the demands coming from the West that China is to compensate for the losses endured due to the coronavirus pandemic
Read more
Results of two-week self-isolation to be seen by weekend — chief sanitary doctor
Nearly a third of coronavirus carriers in Russia demonstrate no evident symptoms, Popova said
Read more
US authorities taking effort to ensure return of Russian schoolchildren — embassy
As of April 6, 51 Russian high school students remain in the United States through programs facilitated by private-sector sponsors
Read more
French President Macron hopes Putin will join global ceasefire initiative
Earlier the French president received the support of Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Read more
US may be prepping site in Nevada to test nukes, Russian diplomat warns
The diplomat stressed that Russia did not take any actions violating its obligations on banning nuclear tests
Read more
Entering Moscow by car might take up to four hours, traffic authority reports
On the first day of the pass system operation, traffic police officers have been stopping cars selectively, but, despite that, traffic is already piling up, according to the automobile transport authority
Read more
Hermitage cats among most popular felines on Russian social networks
The list features a domestic cat from Wuhan that spent 40 days on its own, successfully finding food, drinking water from the fish tank and eating the fish, as well as giving birth in isolation
Read more
China publishes coronavirus patients autopsy results, says infection sources determined
The report notes that the coronavirus was found in the human excretory system
Read more
Ethiopia against Trump’s decision to suspend WHO funding
Since May 2017, the WHO has been led by former Ethiopian Health Minister Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
Read more
Civilians in Syrian village stop US convoy, force it to return to base
Similar incidents occurred at the beginning of April in Hamo, near Qamishli and at the end of March in the northeast of the country
Read more
Kremlin expects Moscow officials to draw conclusions from Wednesday’s pass system issues
On April 15, the first day of the pass system operation in Moscow, police checks of the imposed passes led to huge lines at some subway stations and a large number of cars amassed at entrances to the Russian capital
Read more
Russia presents demarche to Washington over taking its children to US without notification
The US Department of State earlier informed the Russian Foreign Ministry that it was rolling back its student exchange program in the US in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic
Read more
Over 260 Russians leave US on board Aeroflot’s return flight from New York
The estimated time of arrival to the Pulkovo airport in St. Petersburg is 11:45 Moscow time
Read more
Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin held telephone conversation
China and Russia must jointly oppose the politicization of the coronavirus pandemic and "labelling," Xi Jinping stated
Read more
Turkey ready to purchase Patriots, other similar systems from NATO allies — top diplomat
He assured that "Turkey will never put the integrity of the NATO defense system at risk"
Read more
Russian Navy latest frigate arrives in Baltic Sea for final state trials
The Baltic Fleet’s ships, support vessels and naval aviation will provide support during the state trials, according to the Fleet’s press office
Read more
Coronavirus cases in Russia rise by 3,388 over past day
The number of registered coronavirus infection cases has risen to 24,490
Read more
US suspends its contributions to World Health Organization — Trump
The United States has chosen the wrong moment to suspend its contributions to the budget of the World Health Organization (WHO), UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said
Read more
Russia’s Soyuz-2.1a rocket with manned spacecraft blasts off from Baikonur spaceport
This is the first manned space launch this year
Read more
Ukrainian opposition urges probe into US biolaboratories in Ukraine
As an example, Opposition Platform members mentioned the Science and Technology Center in Ukraine - an international organization funded by the US authorities whose employees enjoy diplomatic immunity
Read more
Russian foreign ministry warns parents against sending their children to study in US
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke in an interview with the Kommersant daily
Read more
Press review: Macron’s coronavirus-inspired global truce bid and Pentagon’s virus probe
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, April 16
Read more
ISS crew evacuated from Soyuz-MS15 on landing
The crew has returned to Earth due to the novel coronavirus pandemic
Read more
Russia’s coronavirus situation tense but stable, assures infection specialist
He noted that it was impossible to say for sure when the disease would peak in Russia
Read more
Russian parliament approves law on moving end of WWII date to September 3
The Soviet Union used to mark September 3 as the day of victory over Japan, which became decisive in World War II history
Read more
Russian Army gets one of world’s most powerful self-propelled guns after upgrade
The 2S7M ‘Malka’ upgraded gun has received new running gear and electronics, according to the state hi-tech corporation Rostec
Read more