{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: What’s after the OPEC+ deal and Easter prisoner swap awaits Donbass, Kiev

Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, April 10
© EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Izvestia: Russia, OPEC+ reach oil cuts deal, await final word from G20

Read also
After conversation with Putin, Trump says OPEC+ close to reaching deal

The new OPEC+ deal will help stabilize the oil market, although a substantial increase in the price for the black gold should not be expected, experts told Izvestia. There are no official details of the agreement yet, but it is already clear that basic agreements have been reached as a whole and that production will be reduced by 10 mln barrels per day. According to analysts, any decline in volumes, under conditions of low demand and amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will save oil prices from an even greater plunge. It is expected that OPEC+ countries will seek an additional cut in production from G20 nations, whose ministerial meeting will be held on Friday.

Production cuts of 10 mln barrels per day can last for two months, from May to June, Izvestia wrote. From July to December 2020, it will be 8 mln barrels per day, and from January 2021, 6 million barrels. Presumably, the agreement itself will be valid until April 2022, the newspaper said. The main stumbling block between the parties was raised over specific volumes for each of the states. Media reports note with reference to the draft agreement that Russia and Saudi Arabia agreed to reduce oil production by 2.5 mln barrels per day in May-June.

According to Izvestia, it is not yet clear whether the OPEC+ agreements will depend on the G20. The group might seek an additional cutback in production of up to 5 mln barrels per day from its members. On Friday, G20 energy chiefs are going to hold talks.

Experts interviewed by Izvestia agree that given the current situation, any reduction in production can be considered positive. "These are specific steps to restore the market’s balance at least for the period of reviving world oil demand. However, not only is an oral agreement important, but also the execution of the deal itself, as we have repeatedly seen during the previous deal that countries had periodically violated the agreements," Vyacheslav Abramov, director of the BCS Broker sales office, told Izvestia.

The question on what is going to happen to prices remains open, but it is already obvious that the new agreements will not let them slide even more, Izvestia wrote. "The main issue will be a decrease in demand over these months, if it is within 20-25 mln barrels per day, then we can expect some stabilization of the market in the region of $35-40 per barrel," expert at Energy Center at Skolkovo Ekaterina Grushevenko said.

 

Kommersant: Kiev, Donbass to exchange prisoners prior to April 19

Read also
Russia working to bring sides closer on new Donbass disengagement sections, says diplomat

Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics of Donbass agreed to complete a prisoner swap before April 19. Meanwhile, both Russian and Ukrainian diplomats are dissatisfied with the work of the trilateral contact group and want to change it. Kommersant’s sources in Kiev, in turn, argue that the video communication format, in which the group is forced to function due to the pandemic diminishes the confidence of the parties in each other, and therefore the quality of negotiations.

This time only 37 people will return home. Donetsk and Lugansk will return to Kiev 8 and 11 people, respectively, and in return they will receive 10 and 8, correspondingly. The exact date of the exchange is not yet known, but it is alleged that this will happen "before Easter," that is, before April 19.

Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the self-proclaimed Donetsk Republic, even this agreement was not easy. "Representatives of Ukraine, instead of agreeing on a specific exchange date, returned to specifying the lists that were already agreed on by the parties for this meeting," the department said. Natalia Nikonorova, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the republic, told the newspaper the list may change, but not significantly.

Kommersant’s source, aware of the state of affairs in the office of the President of Ukraine said that a much larger exchange was originally planned, but at the last moment, the plans had to be reviewed. The reason was the video conferencing format, which does not allow the discussion of some sensitive issues. "The negotiation process has always been uneasy. You cannot talk on Skype about things that are being said in a low voice even behind closed doors. Therefore, it was decided to exchange the prisoners that have been already agreed on," the source said.

The newspaper’s source in the office of the President of Ukraine also lamented about the fact that in the context of closed borders, it became impossible to hold informal consultations with Russian diplomats, which had previously often been held in European capitals.

 

Izvestia: Saudis announce ceasefire in Yemen due to coronavirus

Read also

The Saudi-led coalition announced a unilateral ceasefire in Yemen starting on April 9, pointing to the difficult situation with COVID-19 as the reason. Experts interviewed by Izvestia do not rule out that Saudi Arabia is simply buying time to regroup its forces for a conflict that is unfolding with the Houthis’ Ansar Allah, because it does not believe a sustainable peace can be achieved in the region.

Sources familiar with the situation told Izvestia, that simultaneously with the offer of a ceasefire, Saudi Arabia is conducting a large-scale regrouping of its forces on its soil. The kingdom is beefing up its air defenses for its oil production facilities within Houthi reach. In turn, Ansar Allah has already demanded a complete withdrawal of foreign troops from the country and the end of its sea, air and land blockade as a prerequisite for meaningful peace negotiations.

"During the armistice, Saudi Arabia will strengthen military formations, both its own and those of its allies. Perhaps there will be preparation for air strikes. But the rebels will not sit idly by and will build up their forces," Senior Researcher at the Center for Arab and Islamic Studies at RAS Boris Dolgov told Izvestia. According to the Mideast expert, a violation of the truce is possible.

Vice President of the Academy of Geopolitical Problems Vladimir Anokhin suggests that the Houthis will soon begin to strike again. "The Saudis realized that they were facing a loss. They are well aware of their position on the economic, political and military fronts. That’s why they concocted the coronavirus as a reason. How will they use this pause? Surely they will build up their armed forces," the expert told Izvestia.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: National Projects face coronavirus reformatting

Read also
Most acute phase of COVID-19 influence on global economy unlikely to exceed half a year

The Russian Accounts Chamber uncovered holdups and glitches in financing the National Projects, which until recently were considered the main vector of the country's development. According to the auditors, the federal budget’s expenditures for the implementation of the projects and the Comprehensive Plan for the modernization and expansion of the main infrastructure for the first three months of 2020 were only 15.7% fulfilled. With the growing global economic crunch, many pre-crisis plans by the authorities may become irrelevant, Nezavisimaya Gazeta wrote.

According to the Accounts Chamber, expenditures on the Healthcare nation project were 40.5% completed, Housing and urban environment saw a 32.7% fulfillment, and the Culture sector: 20.8%. The least successful National Projects were Safe and High-Quality Roads, Digital Economy, International Cooperation and Export, and Ecology.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance does not see any particular problems in these figures. The ministry’s press service told Nezavisimaya Gazeta that assessing the execution of the federal budget’s expenditures for the first quarter is not indicative.

Now it’s important to save the economy and the people, and nowadays the pre-crisis National Projects are fading into the background, member of the State Duma’s budget and tax committee Mikhail Shchapov told the newspaper. "These are long-term strategic projects, and in theory, this crisis should not affect them in any way. But everything will depend on how the global economy changes after the crisis. Perhaps, the goals and objectives of the National Projects will need to be corrected," Schapov said.

"The crisis does not just provide an opportunity for economic restructuring, it rigidly dictates such restructuring as necessity. We already see the weaknesses of our economic model, its vulnerability and we understand that full-scale economic reforms are needed," he added. "The economy is primarily people and economic relations between them. We need to once again shift the focus of the bureaucratic apparatus to the interests of people," the lawmaker said.

 

Kommersant: Market for used electronics grows during self-isolation

Read also
COVID-19 patients tracking smartphone app enters testing in Moscow

Amid falling incomes due to the lockdown, Russians began to sell older smartphones more often and became more interested in used and refurbished devices. Demand for such electronics has grown by 40% in recent weeks, according to a SmartPrice report. This may lead to a situation where sellers and buyers of smartphones in the gray market will once again occupy a significant share of the segment, experts told Kommersant.

Founder of SmartPrice (sells refurbished electronics) Vladislav Ovchinnikov noted that Moscow leads in terms of rising demand among other regions. According to him, the reasons for such a boom include expectations of a deficit due to limited supplies from China and surging prices due to the ruble’s depreciation, as well as the closure of a large number of retail outlets in recent days. "We are only at the beginning of the crisis, and customers still have money," Ovchinnikov told Kommersant. But if this self-isolation continues, demand will begin to decline due to reduced incomes, he added.

Also, the number of Russians wishing to urgently sell old smartphones or exchange them for new ones has increased, founder of DamProdam (trades-in Apple and Samsung devices) Elena Bogatyreva said. According to her, in March, the number of such transactions increased by 250%. "People began to change older models for new ones. They don’t want to take risks and then buy the same models for more, so they decided to do it now," she told the newspaper.

At the moment, the secondary market in Russia is growing faster than the market for new smartphones. By the end of 2019, the volume of the secondary market had grown by about 8% and the number of devices to 7 mln, and by 17% in monetary terms to 35 bln rubles ($473.83 mln), as previously estimated by SmartPrice. At the same time, the market for new devices for the same period, according to an M.Video-Eldorado report, grew only by 1.5% in volume and by 7% in terms of money, to 30 mln units and 495 bln rubles ($6.7 bln), respectively.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews.

Press review: Global markets await OPEC+ conference outcome and Iran gambles on IMF loan
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, April 9
Read more
PM Mishustin: Russian-made coronavirus test systems supplied to over 30 countries
These measures are required to minimize the threat of the infection’s penetration into our country, the PM said
Read more
Russian Northern Fleet pilots kick off stratospheric drills over Arctic
Overall, the maneuvers involve ten Su-24 bombers and five MiG-31 fighters, which will be performing flights both day and night, according to the Fleet’s press office
Read more
Italian region of Piedmont plans to ask for Russia’s help in fight against COVID-19
Piedmont has the third highest number of COVID-19 infections and deaths in Italy
Read more
Kremlin expects Israel to adhere to decision to transfer Alexander Metochion to Russia
An organization known as the Orthodox Palestine Society in the Holy Land challenged Russia's rights to the Alexander Metochion in the Old City of Jerusalem, as became known earlier
Read more
Russian scientists find Novovoronezh Nuclear Power Plant suitable for unique experiment
Research into neutrino properties is of high interest for fundamental physics, as it will provide insight into the design of the Universe
Read more
Coronavirus cases in Russia rise to 8,672
The anti-coronavirus crisis center has reported 580 recoveries and 63 deaths
Read more
EU top diplomat says Russia, China seek to use the pandemic to extend their influence
According to Josep Borrell, the two major powers use the media to pump up the effect of their aid to other countries
Read more
Iran welcomes Russian initiative to create ‘green corridor’ instead of sanctions
The top diplomat noted that different countries close their geographical borders to curb coronavirus spread but open them to provide assistance
Read more
Russia’s Soyuz-2.1a rocket with manned spacecraft blasts off from Baikonur spaceport
This is the first manned space launch this year
Read more
Global actors may use coronavirus to reshape world without war — Belarus’ president
Lukashenko recalled the UN proposal to print 10% of global GDP worth of money to fight the economic ramifications of the coronavirus
Read more
Russia's advanced MiG-31K, Su-57 aircraft to take part in Moscow V-Day parade
On Monday, the first joint ground and air rehearsal of the May 9 V-Day parade took place near Moscow.
Read more
Serbian president says his son infected with coronavirus
According to the latest reports, Serbia has 2,447 coronavirus cases and 61 deaths so far
Read more
Kalashnikov gunmaker delivers latest AK-12 assault rifles to troops ahead of schedule
The company CEO informed that the 2021 production has been rolled out
Read more
OPEC+ to continue negotiations for reaching consensus with Mexico
The secretariat also calls upon other oil producing nations to make their contribution into stabilizing the oil market
Read more
US ready for arms control talks with Russia, China if they meet its criteria
"The President has directed us to think more broadly than New START and include both China and Russia in our next steps," the US Department of State spokesperson said
Read more
Russian Navy latest frigate transits Norwegian Sea after state trials
The trials of the frigate Fleet Admiral Kasatonov at the Northern Fleet’s sea ranges were held in several stages from November 20, according to the Fleet’s press office
Read more
Anti-coronavirus vaccine can be expected by yearend
Veronika Skvortsova, chief of Russia’s Federal Medical Biological Agency noted Russia hopes to reach a pre-clinical phase by mid-June
Read more
Press review: Berlin nixes Russia’s space arms control and China’s Pacific muscle vexes US
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, April 7
Read more
Kremlin lambasts former US envoys’ ‘absurd speculation’ on Crimea
The spokesman has commented on a suggestion that the coronavirus outbreak and the plunging oil prices could force Moscow to review its stance and hand over Crimea to Ukraine
Read more
First novel coronavirus case reported in Australia
The man has been admitted to a Melbourne houspital and is in stable condition
Read more
Coronavirus most active at about 4 degrees Celsius, scientists say
At 70 degrees the virus dies within five minutes
Read more
Russia to spend $1.3 bln to construct two helicopter carriers — source
Construction contract is slated for signing in late April
Read more
Blood plasma from coronavirus survivors transfused to first patients in Moscow
Seven patients received the transfusion from 11 donors, according to the deputy mayor
Read more
Press review: Russia, Saudis wait for US to cut oil output and COVID-19 to hit Russian GDP
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, April 6
Read more
Area of Chernobyl wildfire triples in size
Earlier, the Kiev Region police reported that it had apprehended the culprit behind the blaze: a 27-year old man who burned trash and dry grass
Read more
Saudi Arabia expects Russia to cut output by more than 1.6 mln barrels per day
It was reported earlier that Russia is ready to discuss reduction of its crude output by 14%
Read more
Firefighters battle blaze around Chernobyl’s defunct nuclear plant
More than 250 people and nearly 70 units of equipment are working to put out the fire
Read more
Pandemic threatens US with economic crisis, loss of role of world leader, expert says
Pavel Zakharov of the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies stressed that what makes the struggle against the pandemic in the US still worse is that "far from those who wish to turn for medical assistance can afford this expensive service"
Read more
Russia vows to defend its legitimate property interests in Jerusalem court battle
An organization known as the Orthodox Palestine Society in the Holy Land challenged Russia's rights to the Alexander Metochion in the Old City of Jerusalem, according to the embassy
Read more
Natural reduction in US oil production cannot be counted as OPEC+ cut, says Kremlin
The presidential press secretary urged to wait for the OPEC+ teleconference scheduled for April 9
Read more
Shipbuilders to deliver cutting-edge frigate to Russian Navy late May - early June
The trials of the frigate Fleet Admiral Kasatonov at the Northern Fleet’s sea ranges were held in several stages from November 20
Read more
Syria asks for Russia’s help in combating COVID-19 pandemic
Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad informed about the request
Read more
OPEC+ countries discussing oil production cuts from May to end of July, say sources
Read more
Test batch of antiviral drug Favipiravir to hit shelves in Russia next week
Favipiravir is an antiviral drug created in Japan that was approved for marketing in 2014
Read more
EU call to lift sanctions amid pandemic directed primarily at US — expert
According to the pundit, it is not only the United States but also the European Union that is acting ambiguously
Read more
Press review: Trump seeks to grab lunar resources and COVID-19 endangers Rouhani’s regime
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, April 8
Read more
Russia has means to solve problems in any coronavirus scenario, says Putin
The President noted that, based on the experience of countries fighting the coronavirus infection, the first four to five weeks from the start of the epidemic are the most difficult
Read more
Russian Baltic Fleet aircraft crush enemy command posts, military hardware in drills
The drills involved about ten crews of Su-24M and Su-30SM aircraft, according to the Fleet’s press office
Read more
Rosatom’s scientists invent new ozone-based disinfection device
According to the inventors, the disinfection method surpasses "hard" ultraviolet radiation or use of chlorine
Read more
Putin orders to keep cargo and passenger service between Russia’s regions running
According to the president, interruption of communications and closure of companies en masse might take a heavy toll
Read more
Any attempts to ‘privatize’ outer space unacceptable — Kremlin
On April 6, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order in support of the exploitation of off-Earth resources, opposing the perception of space as a "global commons"
Read more
Preliminary schedule of flights to bring Russians home is set
The flight schedule will be approved by the operational headquarters of the Russian government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Russian Transport Ministry reminded
Read more
China publishes coronavirus patients autopsy results, says infection sources determined
The report notes that the coronavirus was found in the human excretory system
Read more
Russian vaccine put on WHO list of promising anti-coronavirus vaccines
So far, this is the only Russian development on the WHO list
Read more
OPEC+ ministerial meeting started
The meeting is being held in private; its opening statements will be made available after it ends, TASS reported earlier
Read more
Russian researchers fully decode COVID-19 genome
The material was taken from a COVID-19 patient
Read more
Plans to seize territories of other planets harm international cooperation, says Roscosmos
US President Donald Trump signed an executive decree on Monday to support commercial exploitation of resources on the moon and other celestial bodies, directing the US administration to resist any attempt to view outer space as the public domain of mankind
Read more
Kremlin declines to comment on Trump’s statement on US unwillingness to cut oil production
The presidential press secretary refrained from commenting on whether Russia is likely to reduce oil production by 15%
Read more
Putin believes that demand for Russian military vehicles will stay
The President thanked the "working collectives of defense companies, everyone involved in the military-technical cooperation, for quality, selfless and fruitful work"
Read more
Talks with Mexico to continue, but OPEC + deal preserved — sources
Mexico Energy Minister Rocio Nahle disagreed with the proposed OPEC+ oil cuts and left the video conversation
Read more