{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: NATO spooked by myth of Russian ‘doctrines’ and RAND sparks Turkey coup talk

Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, February 21
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Alexander Shcherbak/TASS
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

 

Kommersant: NATO battling two ‘non-existent’ Russian military concepts

At a recent meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Saturday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggested restoring a regular dialogue between both militaries, Kommersant wrote. However, the alliance is ready to continue only political-level communication within the Russia-NATO Council, which Moscow considers insufficient. According to the Russian side, the lack of military-level communication, and an almost complete lack of mutual trust, can lead to a mistaken interpretation of each other's intentions, and, therefore, to a possible escalation. Sources in the Russia’s state agencies cited an example of this to Kommersant: NATO’s recent ramped-up ‘struggle’ against two military doctrines that has been allegedly attributed to Russia, yet, Moscow rebuffs them as “non-existent”.

Read also
NATO touts ‘commitment to arms control’ as it vows response to ‘Russian missile build-up’

In 2019, the Pentagon said that Russia began developing scenarios for a limited nuclear strike, Kommersant wrote. NATO calls this doctrine supposedly adopted by Russia an "escalation for the sake of de-escalation." According to many Western military experts, Moscow allegedly assumes that if a local conflict with conventional weapons between Russia and one or several NATO countries occurred, and if the Russian military is overcome with a feeling of imminent defeat, they could use tactical nuclear weapons to try to finish the confrontation on their own terms. Along with this doctrine, NATO began fighting the Russian "hybrid threat", supposedly based on the "Gerasimov Doctrine" on non-military ways to achieve political and strategic goals.

"The statement about the ‘escalation for the sake of de-escalation" principle allegedly enshrined in the Russian Military Doctrine on the use of nuclear weapons does not correspond to reality and is a deliberate distortion of it," the Russian Defense Ministry told Kommersant. The ministry emphasized that the principle of "defensive nuclear deterrence" is included in the Military Doctrine, according to which the use of nuclear weapons is possible only in response.

However, Kommersant’s source in the alliance’s structures are convinced that this is the reason for the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile systems capable of carrying nuclear warheads being deployed in the Kaliningrad Region. "The fact that official Russian documents do not mention such a blow does not mean that Russia is not working on such scenarios. Recent events show that Russia sees NATO as a key threat, and we do not have the right to disregard this," one of the newspaper’s sources in NATO headquarters said.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Coronavirus fears hammering Russian exports

Russia kicked off the year with a slowdown in the economy and a new decline in exports. The country’s economy is losing 1 bln rubles ($15.58 mln) per day from the plunge in trade with China over the coronavirus, Nezavisimaya Gazeta wrote. Meanwhile, China, which even before the outbreak of the virus experienced a structural slowdown of its economy, will now see an acceleration of this process. The situation in China will continue to negatively affect Russia’s exports, experts told the newspaper.

According to the Ministry of Economic Development, the Russian economy in January showed a slowdown. GDP growth decelerated to 1.6% after 2.3% in December. The ministry expects that this year the country's economy will grow by 1.9%. It was noted that among the basic industries, manufacturing and trade had contributed the most to GDP growth, while construction and mining retained weak output dynamics. The volume of Sino-Russian trade is also on the decline.

Read also
Death toll from new coronavirus in China climbs to 2,236

Chinese shipments of goods to Russia slumped due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, Russia’s Federal Customs Service confirmed. The decrease in Russian supplies to China in the first six weeks of this year could hit the 30% mark. The main decline, as reported, was seen in the supplies of ore, fats and wax, flour products and cereals, as well as wood. Russian Railways reported that they had recorded a drop in traffic between China and Russia in January and early February amid the novel coronavirus spread.

"China is Russia's largest trading partner, the volume of bilateral trade in which amounted to about $110 bln in 2018. A slowdown in the Chinese economy is fraught with a decrease in the consumption of energy resources, which is bad for prices on commodity markets and may slow down the formation of Russia's reserves," senior analyst at BCS Premier Sergey Suverov told Nezavisimaya Gazeta.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: US think tank stirs up potential coup fears in Turkey

A report by the RAND Corporation on Turkey’s political course, which mentioned the likelihood of a new coup, caused confusion in Ankara, a Turkish source familiar with the discussions told Nezavisimaya Gazeta. According to the source, many fear that the study done by an American company may partially reflect the Trump administration’s plans. However, this could have been done by Washington on purpose in order to control the agenda, Nezavisimaya Gazeta wrote.

Read also
Turkey doesn’t need to come into collision with Russia, Erdogan says

The RAND study entitled "Turkey’s Nationalist Course" got local experts and politicians talking. "Everyone is discussing this topic because they think that the reports put together by the RAND either reflect or may change US foreign policy," the Turkish source told the Russian paper. "There are many versions. People say that before the coup attempt in 2016, there were similar studies, their forecasts came true to some extent," the source added. However, there are those who do not take what RAND publishes seriously, the source said, adding that the Turkish army is a structure that is too closed to judge its mood accurately.

According to the Turkish media, local officials scrutinized the risks of a new coup in closed meetings. The fact that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was acquainted with excerpts from the report proves how serious the Turkish establishment takes this study. At least, his statements partially testified to this, the newspaper wrote. Without mentioning the study directly, Erdogan on board his plane the day before told reporters that the resistance to the coup in 2016 should be a lesson for everyone.

Meanwhile, experts told Nezavisimaya Gazeta that the RAND report’s appearance in the spotlight might partially reflect the desire of the ruling elite to manage the agenda and consolidate Turkish society, which fails to demonstrate unity on the new cross-border operations in Syria.

 

Vedomosti: Gazprom, Wintershall begin gas production in the North Sea

Wintershall Noordzee B.V. (WINZ) announced the start of production at the Sillimanite gas field in the North Sea. Wintershall Noordzee is a joint venture of Gazprom EP International B.V. and Germany’s Wintershall Dea, both companies own 50% each. Experts told Vedomosti, that the projects’ production volumes might not be its main attraction. This is an image project for Gazprom since the company will work with one of its most important German partners in a prestigious European production region.

The Sillimanite field was discovered in 2015 in the southern North Sea. It is roughly equal in distance from the shores of Great Britain and the Netherlands, which is why it falls under the jurisdiction of both countries, but WINZ (39.7%) is the operator in both cases, and Gazprom EP International directly owns another 19.9% in the project. Representatives of Wintershall Dea and Gazprom EP International have not yet commented on the field’s reserves.

Read also
Gazprom plans to keep gas exports to Europe at level of previous years

Analyst with the Energy Center at Skolkovo School of Management Sergey Kapitonov told Vedomosti, "Gazprom receives image dividends from working with one of its most important German partners in a traditional and prestigious European oil and gas production region. This experience is really unique, because, for example, Gazprom was not allowed on the Norwegian shelf." "In addition, work in offshore gas fields means using current technologies as well as mastering new ones, which Gazprom may not have enough of, given the generally ‘continental’ nature of the company," he added.

Production in the North Sea is more expensive than in Western Siberia. The average cost here is estimated at $15 per barrel of oil and about $92 per 1,000 cubic meters of gas, Kapitonov noted. "But consumer centers are in close proximity, and operator companies do not need to spend money on expensive transportation. And in the structure of Gazprom’s gas price in Europe, the main share falls on transportation costs and export duties," the analyst told Vedomosti.

 

Vedomosti: Amur Shipbuilding Plant to receive contract for 10 corvettes

The Amur Shipbuilding Plant in Russia’s Far East may receive the largest order for the construction of warships in its history. A top manager in the industry and a person close to the Russian Defense Ministry told Vedomosti, the parties are discussing the terms of a contract for the construction of up to 10 corvettes for the Pacific Fleet. Ten of these ships are valued at more than 180 bln rubles ($2.8 bln), and the signing of a firm contract may take place as early as 2021, one of the sources said.

The new order will allow loading the plant’s capacities for the next 12-14 years, the source said. This will preserve the plant, which plays an important role in equipping the forces of the Pacific Fleet, and will ensure the social stability of the urban area, which is dependent on this company.

According to a Vedomosti source close to the General Staff of the Russian Navy, the contracting of a new series of corvettes for this project will correct the existing bias in the surface forces of the Pacific Fleet. Out of about 50 ships, it has only two new corvettes received from the shipyard in 2017-2018.

The Amur Shipbuilding Plant is one of the most problematic of the United Shipbuilding Corporation plants, Vedomosti wrote, but it was impossible to close it for socio-political reasons, a source in the government told the newspaper. In 2012-2017, it was in dire financial straits, and needed constant capitalization. Now the situation is improving, a person close to the military department said. At least, there was no sharp criticism of the Amur shipbuilders from Defense Deputy Minister Alexey Krivoruchko, who visited the plant in November 2019.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Erdogan’s Idlib offensive a ‘question of time’ and why Haftar visited Moscow
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, February 20
Read more
Russian defense chief, commander Haftar talk situation in Libya
The sides confirmed the need to fulfill the decisions made at the Berlin conference on Libya
Read more
Russia’s latest Il-112 military transport plane to perform 2nd flight in April
The debut flight of the Il-112V plane was successful
Read more
Ankara accuses Damascus of targeting Turkish army’s positions in Idlib
The attack left two troops killed, and five soldiers wounded, according to the Turkish top brass
Read more
Estonia’s resolution on WWII ‘a sacrilege,’ says Russian envoy
The Estonian parliament approved a resolution on Wednesday criticizing the Soviet Union’s actions during the Second World War
Read more
Putin says Russia, Ukraine torn apart to prevent major rival from emerging
According to Putin, those who took power in Ukraine "pursued their self-interests"
Read more
Russian Baltic Fleet ships set off for Atlantic deployment
The warships are carrying anti-terror squads from the Baltic Fleet’s marine infantry
Read more
China’s Wuhan effectively under martial law, says envoy
The number of people infected with 2019-nCoV in China has exceeded 20,400, with 420 recorded deaths
Read more
PDVSA says operations of Rosneft Trading in Venezuela are legal
The US administration on Tuesday announced new sanctions against Rosneft Trading S. A. and its and president, Didier Casimiro, for selling Venezuelan oil
Read more
Two Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bombers perform flight over Black Sea
The fighter jets of Russia’s Southern Military District escorted the bombers during the flight, according to the top brass
Read more
Russian scientists accidentally create universal all-purpose computer vision algorithm
The researchers were developing a document scanning app
Read more
China’s coronavirus recoveries outnumber infections in past 24 hours for first time
On Tuesday, 1,824 fully recovered patients discharged from hospitals in China, while 1,749 new coronavirus infections were reported that day
Read more
Russia launches Soyuz rocket with Meridian-M military satellite from Plesetsk spaceport
All of the rocket’s pre-launch operations and its liftoff proceeded in the normal mode
Read more
Putin fields TASS questions for special project marking 20th anniversary of his leadership
TASS is launching a special project entitled "20 Questions with Vladimir Putin" on February 20, based on an exclusive three-hour-long video interview with the Russian President
Read more
Scientists debunk rumors of unnatural coronavirus origin
Some media speculated that the virus could have originated from a laboratory
Read more
Lithuania loses 1.4 bln euro dispute with Gazprom in final instance
The litigation between Lithuania and the Russian gas giant lasted almost eight years
Read more
S-400 missile defense systems purchased by Turkey will be commissioned — minister
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that works on commissioning the S-400 missile defense systems will start around April
Read more
Putin says terrorist threat should be neutralized while observing Syria's sovereignty
Russian President Vladimir Putin held telephone talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday
Read more
Russia’s top brass to sign contract for several dozen upgraded Su-34 bombers — source
The aircraft will integrate the latest avionics suite developed under the Sych experimental design work
Read more
Putin’s interview for TASS caused by interest in summing up his 20 years at helm — Kremlin
On February 20, TASS news agency launched the "20 Questions with Vladimir Putin" special project, based on the exclusive three-hour video interview with the head of state
Read more
Wildberries owner Bakalchuk becomes richest woman in Russia
According to Forbes, her fortune reached $1.4 bln
Read more
Kremlin says new data on MH17 crash in Ukraine demonstrates that Russia was right
Dmitry Peskov has commented on the leaked document of the Dutch Military Intelligence and Security Service
Read more
Russia’s Su-24 bombers strike terrorists in Syria’s Idlib
On February 20, terrorists carried out a few massive attacks with a large number of armored vehicles targeting Syrian army units near the Kminas and Nayrab communities
Read more
Russia’s new government has ‘no time for warming up’ — Putin
Earlier, Putin stressed that the Cabinet of Ministers did not have a moment to spare for starting work on the National Projects
Read more
Press review: EU insists on extending New START and sees Libya’s Sarraj as major headache
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, February 18
Read more
Munich conference drops Russophobic bias to plunge into anti-Chinese one - diplomat
Maria Zakharova pointed to the anti-Chinese rhetoric voiced at the Munich Security Conference by the world leaders and representatives of government foreign policy institutions, as well as of international organizations
Read more
Turkey and Russia may start joint patrolling in Syria's Idlib — defense minister
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that contacts with Russia on Syria's Idlib will continue
Read more
Moscow, Ankara in contact on Idlib — diplomat
When commenting on the Turkish authorities’ ultimatums to Damascus, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson pointed out that Syria was a sovereign country
Read more
Turkey's support for militants in Idlib may lead to conflict escalation — Russian ministry
Russian Foreign Ministry's official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow expresses serious concern over "support for militants by Turkish forces"
Read more
Trafigura to end relations with Rosneft Trading by mid-May due to sanctions
On February 18, the US Administration announced sanctions against Rosneft Trading in connection with sales of oil from Venezuela
Read more
Press review: Erdogan’s Idlib offensive a ‘question of time’ and why Haftar visited Moscow
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, February 20
Read more
Syrian missile defenses intercept rocket attack near Latakia — TV
The attack took place in the vicinity of Russia's Hmeymim airbase
Read more
Putin says Mishustin was not among original picks for PM
Asked about the reasoning for his choice, Putin replied: "I took into account personal traits and professional skills"
Read more
Kremlin views possible Turkish operation in Syria’s Idlib as worst scenario
Russia will continue contacts with Turkey in order to prevent the situation in Idlib from escalating further
Read more
Norway violates Svalbard Treaty, refuses to hold consultations — diplomat
On February 4, Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov sent a letter to his Norwegian counterpart Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide, proposing bilateral consultations to lift restrictions placed on activities of Russian bodies in Svalbard
Read more
Putin removes Surkov from presidential aide office
The order is effective on the day of signing
Read more
Erdogan says new military operation in Idlib only a matter of time
Turkey won’t leave Idlib to the devices of the Assad regime, Erdogan said
Read more
No Buk missile systems detected near MH17 crash zone — leaked document
In all, four documents have been published
Read more
Russia, Turkey, Iran working to agree on date for Syria summit
The last such meeting was held on December 10-11, 2019
Read more
NATO has no plans to provide military support to Turkey in Idlib — source
The diplomat said that the death of Turkish troops in Idlib was a tragedy but it had taken place during a unilateral military operation on foreign soil
Read more
Press review: Russia to fight Dutch court’s ruling and Rome, Moscow focus on arms control
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, February 19
Read more
Russian supercomputer network creation to take $157,000 and 3 years — expert
According to the academician, there are only a few supercomputers in Russia at the moment, and scientists have to wait in the queue to access them
Read more
Putin reveals he informed Medvedev beforehand of government resignation
Putin rejected suppositions that the Cabinet’s resignation looked like a special operation
Read more
Estonian parliament approves resolution condemning Russia’s actions during WWII
The resolution also condemns the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact and its secret protocols
Read more
Russia supports Syria, which has to respond to inadmissible provocations in Idlib — Lavrov
Russia’s top diplomat pointed, among other, to attempts to attack Russia’s Hmeimym airbase
Read more
Roscosmos mulls sending backup crew to upcoming ISS mission
"One of the main crew members is temporarily unfit for the task," he said
Read more
Moscow court arrests US citizen for bribery mediation
The main defendant in this case is former aide to then-Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich, Anastasia Alekseeva
Read more
Russia to ship first Pantsir-S1 air defense system to Serbia this week — media
The report noted that the Serbian soldiers are ready to work with the new equipment
Read more
Russian government submits bill on biological security to parliament
The draft outlines a complex of measures to protect the population from biological risks
Read more
Syria’s Aleppo Airport welcomes first passenger jet in eight years — media
The flight arrived from Damascus
Read more
US redeploys over 300 trucks with weapons from Iraq to Syria — Russian Defense Ministry
Chief of the Russian reconciliation center Oleg Zhuravlev said that "the US weapons are used both in clashes between numerous militant groups along the entire trans-Euphrates region and against Turkish troops in northern Syria"
Read more