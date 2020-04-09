Zentiva and IKEA Joining Forces to Fight the COVID-19 Pandemic

PRAGUE, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zentiva Group, a.s. announces the agreement with IKEA to cooperate during the COVID-19 crisis. As part of this collaboration, Zentiva Romania will temporarily employ 18 employees from IKEA Romania for 3 months to sustain the production of medicines supply following the increasing demand.

"At Zentiva we are doing everything in our power to help authorities fight COVID-19. Zentiva is working on several projects in Europe and beyond to ensure medicines supply and to protect people. That is why we welcome IKEA's initiative with open arms. They will be joining our current efforts in our mission to produce much-needed medicines for patients. We are confident that this type of cooperation can be replicated across the economy and help employees from fields that have restricted activity during this period" said Margareta Tanase, Head of Bucharest Production site, Zentiva Romania.

"To support the measures to stop the spread of the pandemic, we have closed all of our stores and pick up points since March 20, 2020. Until life gets back to normal and we are again able to welcome our customers back to our stores, we have offered our co-workers a possibility to join, voluntarily, other companies that are manufacturing and distributing different supplies, essential to fight the ongoing pandemic crisis. We are happy to announce that the first group of 18 IKEA Romania workers joined Zentiva Romania. We are thankful to our co-workers for living up to the IKEA values of togetherness and care for people", stated Violeta Nenita, Market Manager, IKEA Romania

COVID-19 is a global pandemic that needs a consistent global response. That is why Zentiva and IKEA are looking at extending this partnership to other countries to support the fight against the virus.

About Zentiva

Zentiva is a producer of high-quality affordable medicines serving patients in Europe and beyond. With a dedicated team of more than 4,000 people and a network of production sites - including flagship sites in Prague and Bucharest - Zentiva strives to be the champion of branded generic medicines and OTC products in Europe to better support people's daily healthcare needs.

At Zentiva it is our aspiration that healthcare should be a right and not a privilege. More than ever, people need better access to high-quality affordable medicines and healthcare. We work in partnership with physicians, pharmacists, wholesalers, regulators, and governments to provide the everyday solutions that we all depend on.

Learn more about Zentiva on www.zentiva.com.

About IKEA



INGKA Group is the world leader in home furnishing retail. We are a value-based company with a passion for life at home. Our vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people, by offering a wide range of good design, functional and sustainable home furnishings, at prices so low that most people can afford them. INGKA Group owns and operates 367 stores in 30 countries (31 August 2018). The IKEA Baneasa store was the 253rd opened on March 21st, 2007 in a local franchise. In March 2010, IKEA Romania became part of the INGKA Group, inside the South-East Europe organization also covering Croatia, Slovenia, and Serbia. In the financial year 2018 (September 1st, 2017 - August 31st, 2018), the IKEA store in Romania was visited by 3.2 million people and 18 million unique visitors visited the site www.IKEA.ro. On June 24, 2019, the company opened IKEA Pallady - the biggest store in South-East Europe and the 431st in the world.

