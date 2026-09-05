Russian citizens in Poland, Baltic states to vote near border crossings — CEC

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Ten polling stations for Russian citizens located in unfriendly states will be set up for the upcoming elections to the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in the Kaliningrad, Pskov, and Leningrad regions near border crossings with Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, Central Election Commission (CEC) member Pavel Andreyev told TASS. The experience of the 2024 presidential election demonstrated the demand for this format, considering the obstacles to organizing voting in some European countries, he added.

A similar mechanism was used during the Russian presidential election in March 2024, when eleven polling stations were opened in those regions bordering Poland and the Baltic states. This year there will be ten of them, Andreyev said.

"This year we will also open polling stations in the Kaliningrad, Pskov, and Leningrad regions near border crossings with Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Poland, as they may be in demand among our citizens living not only in Poland but also in Germany," he said.

The elections of deputies to the State Duma of the ninth convocation will be held on September 18, 19, and 20. Ten parties are participating in the federal elections: United Russia, the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, LDPR, New People, A Just Russia, the Russian Party of Pensioners for Social Justice, Communists of Russia, Rodina, the Russian Ecological Party "The Greens," and the Party of Direct Democracy.