MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky’s threats against Russia’s civil aviation are aimed at disrupting contacts between Moscow and Washington, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told Izvestia.
"An unceasing drive, primarily on the part of Europeans, to severe any contacts between Russia and the US is present here. For Europe and Zelensky acting as the interface for European efforts, the very fact of contact and dialogue between Washington and Moscow is a source of irritation," he said.