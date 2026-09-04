VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Ukraine has passed the point of no return on its path to extinction due to the conflict, and only Russia can save the country, Russian Presidential Adviser and the Eastern Economic Forum Organizing Committee Executive Secretary Anton Kobyakov said at a press briefing following the EEF.

He also pointed out that the West’s economic and ideological dead end is now clear to all.

TASS has compiled the key statements by the presidential adviser.

Eastern Economic Forum

The Eastern Economic Forum draws more than 9,300 participants: "More than 9,300 people are taking part, as of 1 p.m. local time [3 a.m. GMT]. The forum has 1,200 media representatives and more than 2,000 exhibitors from 78 countries, including 18 unfriendly countries."

"Everything discussed at the forum and all the tasks we set over these days serve one key objective: improving people’s lives. The Russian president spoke at length about this yesterday. We will also accomplish other national goals related to the Russian Far East based on the success we achieve in this area."

Russia’s shift toward the Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific countries should closely assess developments in Ukraine and the Middle East: "Asia-Pacific countries, the new global center, should now carefully assess what is happening not only in the Middle East but also in Ukraine. Everything there is moving toward a clear outcome at this stage of the West’s global adventure."

Ukraine’s point of no return

Ukraine has passed the point of no return on the path to extinction: "Ukraine has passed the point of no return. Extinction is the only outcome left. And only Russia can save this country."

The Kiev regime will never join NATO because the West will not allow it: "It is already clear to the world that the West will never accept Ukraine into NATO, if these structures even survive."

Funding for Ukraine

Western countries have already provided $600 billion to Ukraine to continue the conflict: "The West has spent $600 billion on the Ukrainian adventure. Of course, they will do everything they can to prolong this conflict. They will evade, intimidate, pressure, flatter, deceive and engage in intrigue."

Nationalism in Ukraine

Western Ukraine is a breeding ground for nationalism: "The Russian president noted that Ukraine will sooner or later lose its western territories. These territories belonged to Poland, Romania and Hungary before World War II and are a hotbed of evil and a place where Ukrainian nationalism is nurtured. <...> We fought the fascists together. How did it happen that they ended up leading the Ukroreich? We fought our way to Berlin together, and now Ukraine is the vanguard of European fascism. I want to stress that Kiev was and will remain the mother of Russian cities. And that is inevitable."

Zelensky is a ‘fascist with a grenade’ and a madman: "Some kind of madman has appeared in Ukraine today. Well, is Ukraine itself really unfriendly toward us? If he is a drug addict, what can we do about him? What can we do about him if he is a fascist with a grenade?"

US policy

People in other countries are losing trust in the former hegemonic powers: "Obviously, the main geopolitical events are unfolding in this part of Asia and these seas, and new trends are taking shape that are not good news for the former hegemons. Of course, they still consider themselves hegemons, but their hysteria over military coups around the world does not bode well for them. People around the world are losing trust in these hegemons, not to mention that they have practically lost the respect of the entire world."

The world would be different if US President Donald Trump had sent Zelensky to Guantanamo in 2024: "Of course, if Trump had listened to some of his advisers in 2024 and sent Zelensky to Guantanamo, <…> the world would be different now. And Trump might even have received the Nobel Prize."

US policy is aimed at creating conflict zones across Eurasia: "The plan is as follows: America is creating long-term conflict zones across Eurasia. Europe, through the poor judgment of its politicians, is already in conflict with Russia."

Monetary policy

Central Bank should bring current monetary policy back to common sense: "It is difficult to accomplish all the tasks we have outlined without a solid foundation. That foundation is usually sound fiscal and monetary policy. This requires the government to make fighting cost-push inflation a priority. <…> This cost-push inflation can and should be regulated, while the Central Bank should create conditions for growth. This is possible only by bringing current monetary policy back to common sense."