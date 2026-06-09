Number of terrorist crimes in North-Western Federal District triples since 2023

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The number of terrorist crimes in Russia’s North-Western Federal District has increased threefold since 2023, as reported by National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) Chairman and Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov.

"Since 2023, the number of crimes of a terrorist nature in the district has increased more than threefold. This is due to the enemy stepping up sabotage and terrorist attacks aimed at causing maximum damage to facilities of the fuel and energy and transport sectors, primarily those linked to maritime infrastructure," he said during a NAC meeting.

Overall, the counterterrorism situation in the North-Western Federal District remains difficult, with signs of further deterioration. Bortnikov noted that, under the coordinating role of anti-terrorism commissions and the methodological guidance of relevant federal authorities, response procedures to these threats have been developed.