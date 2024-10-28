Putin had no talks with Israeli, Iranian, Palestinian authorities over weekend — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin had no high-level contacts over the past weekend with parties to the Middle East conflict following Israeli strikes on Iran, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

In response to a TASS correspondent’s question whether Putin had any high-level talks with the parties to the Middle East conflict after Israel delivered strikes against Iran during the past weekend, Peskov replied "No, he did not."

On October 26, the Israeli army announced strikes on military facilities in Iran in response to "continuous attacks."

According to the Iranian Air Defense Force, military sites in the provinces of Ilam, Tehran and Khuzestan came under attack but only limited damage was reported as the country’s air defenses had repelled the main attack. The Iranian military said that at least four service members had been killed.