Ukrainian forces attempt to attack school in Donetsk — security service

DONETSK, October 15. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces attempted to attack a school in Donetsk using a drone, the regional Federal Security Service reported.

"The airspace protection and electronic warfare system "Dome of Donbass" prevented a terrorist attack on an educational institution in the Kirovsky district of Donetsk. An FPV attack drone armed with an improvised explosive device with striking elements was intercepted near the school," the service reported.

In addition, the drone was defused by bomb disposal experts at a specialized training ground.