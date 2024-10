MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The BRICS group’s summit in Kazan may turn out to be the largest foreign policy event ever held in Russia, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"As for the Kazan event, I believe that it may turn out to be the largest foreign policy event our country ever hosted," the Kremlin aide said.

Ushakov pointed out that preparations for the summit continued "in the most active way possible."