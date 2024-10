MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. An informal meeting of the leaders of CIS nations, who arrived in Moscow to take part in the CIS summit, was held on Monday evening in a calm and friendly atmosphere, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin turned 72 on Monday. In the evening, he held an informal meeting with the CIS leaders ahead of Tuesday’s summit.

"They held a calm, sincere, friendly conversation," Ushakov said.