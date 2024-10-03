Friendship between Russian, Chinese leaders boosts relations between countries — envoy

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The main driving force in the development of relations between Russia and China is the personal friendship and mutual trust of the leaders of both countries, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said at the opening of an exhibition of archival documents dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Moscow and Beijing.

"Personal friendship and mutual trust between our leaders are the main engine for the development of our relations," he said. "Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin have met 44 times. Their joint efforts have brought our relations to an unprecedentedly high level," the ambassador added.

He emphasized that "the dynamic development of mutually beneficial cooperation and the strengthening of strategic interaction on the international stage have greatly benefited both peoples and safeguarded common interests." "In a complex, changing world, Sino-Russian relations have become increasingly mature, stable, and strong, demonstrating powerful momentum and unique value. They serve as a model of mutual respect, sincere relations, harmonious coexistence, and mutually beneficial cooperation between major powers and neighboring states, acting as a reliable pillar for upholding equality and justice in the modern world," Zhang Hanhui noted.

According to the ambassador, strong political mutual trust, honest strategic interaction, and fruitful, mutually beneficial cooperation ensure the sustainable and dynamic development of Beijing-Moscow relations. "Both countries resolutely defend the international system where the UN plays a central role, the world order based on international law, and the fundamental standards of international relations grounded in the purposes and principles of the UN Charter," the diplomat emphasized. "China and Russia oppose all forms of hegemony and power politics, promote the formation of an equitable and orderly multipolar world, advocate inclusive economic globalization, and support the establishment of a community of shared destiny for mankind," he added.

Zhang Hanhui expressed confidence that Russia and China will be able to write a new chapter in the annals of Sino-Russian relations at this new historical starting point. He emphasized that both countries would adhere to the original spirit of establishing diplomatic relations, promote cooperation in various fields, and build on the important agreements reached by their leaders.