Top Russian, Uzbek diplomats discuss efforts against ethnic hatred

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The foreign ministers of Russia and Uzbekistan, Sergey Lavrov and Bakhtiyor Saidov, held talks on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly, paying special attention to measures against ethnic hatred, the Russian foreign ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, wrote on Telegram.

"Special attention was paid to the need to counter acts of prejudice and hostility on the ethnic basis," she said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Lavrov and Saidov discussed a number of important bilateral matters and exchanged opinions on various regional and international problems.

They "reaffirmed their determination to carry out joint consistent efforts to strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership and allied relations between Russia and Uzbekistan, in accordance with agreements reached by the leaders of the two states," the statement says.