West uses climate agenda in pursuit of its neocolonial aims — Putin

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Some Western countries have been using the climate agenda in pursuit of their neo-colonial aims, while Russia in practice embodies a fair and orderly energy transition that takes into account the country's interests, President Vladimir Putin said at the Russian Energy Week forum.

"Unlike some Western countries that use the climate agenda in pursuit of their neo-colonial aims, we put into practice a fair and orderly energy transition that takes into account our natural conditions, the social and economic development of our cities and the entire country, as well as the structure of the fuel and energy balance," Putin said.

He noted that this approach would be implemented further on. Putin also said that Russia would continue to strengthen and update its energy system as a country that had entered the period of technical upgrade and of mastering new technological solutions.

"Among other things, we are forming a thorough scientific and technical foundation in such promising areas as renewable energy sources, small nuclear power plants, thermonuclear fusion, as well as hydrogen generation and the production of cars, water and rail transport using this type of fuel," he added.