Russian energy supplies allow friendly countries to curb price growth — Putin

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russian energy supplies make it possible for friendly states to ensure their energy security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Energy supplies from Russia allow friendly countries to curb the price growth, ensure their energy security and economic sustainability. They make these countries more competitive on the global market," Putin said, speaking at the Russian Energy Week.

The head of state noted that the cooperation with friendly countries will not be limited to resource trade alone. According to the president, Russia is ready to strengthen its partners’ technological sovereignty in the energy sector, establishing full-fledged scientific and production chains.

"This is exactly how cooperation in nuclear energy proceeds, when Rosatom builds its power plants simultaneously with education of local personnel, engineers, workers and managers for new facilities. In fact, as Rosatom puts it, we do not simply build a power plant, we create a brand new energy and economy sector," Putin added.