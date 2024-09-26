Russia needs to adjust nuclear doctrine due to changing situation along borders — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russia’s planned changes to its nuclear doctrine were necessitated by developments along the country's borders, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The situation that is developing around our borders. It is obvious: It requires adjustments to the foundations of the state policy in the field of nuclear deterrence," he said.

According to Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin's statements on changes to the nuclear doctrine send "a very important message."

"This is related to the security situation that is developing along our borders," he said.

On Wednesday, the president announced plans to adjust Russia's nuclear doctrine.