West’s victory over Russia impossible in principle — Russian mission to UN

UNITED NATIONS, September 25. /TASS/. The West must abandon its illusions about defeating Russia, it is impossible to defeat a nuclear power with such military and economic potential as Russia in principle, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said.

"Those who seek to demonize our country despite the truth and common sense and to threaten it must comprehend - a victory over a nuclear power, especially one that has such military and economic potential as Russia, is impossible in principle. I will say it straight - the West is currently afraid not of Russia’s victory but of truth prevailing together with us, which would cause nations to stop fearing [the West]. This will undermine the hegemony of the United States and its satellites, which they cannot comprehend their existence without," he said during the UN Security Council open debate.

The Russian diplomat also pointed out that "the moment has come to at least restore the though process about what a new security architecture in the Euro-Atlantic and Eurasia could look like."

"Of course, such conversation would be possible under a single condition - the West’s abolition of its confrontational course towards Russia, as well as abandonment of its illusion that it could win over us," he stated.