Top Russian, Indian diplomats talk about Ukraine crisis, preparations for BRICS summit

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar have talked about preparations for the upcoming BRICS summit as well as the settlement of the Ukraine crisis, the Russian Foreign Ministry said after their meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

"The foreign ministers touched upon the key issues of bilateral cooperation, the pressing international issues, including preparations for the upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan, the resolution of the crisis around Ukraine, as well as the situation in Asia-Pacific region in the context of the Western countries’ attempts to export elements of NATO bodies to the region," the Foreign Ministry said.

In addition, the ministry said that the two diplomats confirmed their readiness to coordinate their stances in key multilateral frameworks.

Lavrov arrived in New York to attend the events of the High-Level Week of the 79th UN General Assembly. He is scheduled to deliver a speech at the General Assembly on September 28. In the next few days, he will take part in some high-level bilateral and multilateral meetings, including events within the CSTO, BRICS, G20, and the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations.